Tien Wah Press Holdings Berhad (KLSE:TIENWAH) will pay a dividend of MYR0.028 on the 31st of October. This makes the dividend yield 6.7%, which will augment investor returns quite nicely.

Tien Wah Press Holdings Berhad's Distributions May Be Difficult To Sustain

If the payments aren't sustainable, a high yield for a few years won't matter that much. The company is paying out a large amount of its cash flows, even though it isn't generating any profit. These payout levels would generally be quite difficult to keep up.

If the trend of the last few years continues, EPS will grow by 7.8% over the next 12 months. This is the right direction to be moving, but it is probably not enough to achieve profitability. Unless this can be done in short order, the dividend might be difficult to sustain.

Dividend Volatility

The company has a long dividend track record, but it doesn't look great with cuts in the past. The annual payment during the last 10 years was MYR0.17 in 2013, and the most recent fiscal year payment was MYR0.056. This works out to a decline of approximately 67% over that time. Declining dividends isn't generally what we look for as they can indicate that the company is running into some challenges.

Tien Wah Press Holdings Berhad Could Grow Its Dividend

With a relatively unstable dividend, and a poor history of shrinking dividends, it's even more important to see if EPS is growing. Tien Wah Press Holdings Berhad has impressed us by growing EPS at 7.8% per year over the past five years. It's not an ideal situation that the company isn't turning a profit but the growth recently is a positive sign. As long as the company becomes profitable soon, it is on a trajectory that could see it being a solid dividend payer.

Tien Wah Press Holdings Berhad's Dividend Doesn't Look Sustainable

Overall, we don't think this company makes a great dividend stock, even though the dividend wasn't cut this year. The payments are bit high to be considered sustainable, and the track record isn't the best. This company is not in the top tier of income providing stocks.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Tien Wah Press Holdings Berhad (of which 1 shouldn't be ignored!) you should know about. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

