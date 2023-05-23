Tien Wah Press Holdings Berhad's (KLSE:TIENWAH) Dividend Will Be MYR0.028

Tien Wah Press Holdings Berhad's (KLSE:TIENWAH) investors are due to receive a payment of MYR0.028 per share on 31st of July. Based on this payment, the dividend yield on the company's stock will be 6.4%, which is an attractive boost to shareholder returns.

Tien Wah Press Holdings Berhad's Distributions May Be Difficult To Sustain

We like to see robust dividend yields, but that doesn't matter if the payment isn't sustainable. Tien Wah Press Holdings Berhad is not generating a profit, but its free cash flows easily cover the dividend, leaving plenty for reinvestment in the business. We generally think that cash flow is more important than accounting measures of profit, so we are fairly comfortable with the dividend at this level.

Assuming the trend of the last few years continues, EPS will grow by 35.4% over the next 12 months. It's nice to see things moving in the right direction, but this probably won't be enough for the company to turn a profit. The healthy cash flows are definitely as good sign, though so we wouldn't panic just yet, especially with the earnings growing.

Dividend Volatility

While the company has been paying a dividend for a long time, it has cut the dividend at least once in the last 10 years. The dividend has gone from an annual total of MYR0.17 in 2013 to the most recent total annual payment of MYR0.056. Dividend payments have fallen sharply, down 67% over that time. Declining dividends isn't generally what we look for as they can indicate that the company is running into some challenges.

The Company Could Face Some Challenges Growing The Dividend

With a relatively unstable dividend, and a poor history of shrinking dividends, it's even more important to see if EPS is growing. It's encouraging to see that Tien Wah Press Holdings Berhad has been growing its earnings per share at 35% a year over the past five years. The company hasn't been turning a profit, but it running in the right direction. If the company can turn a profit relatively soon, we can see this becoming a reliable income stock.

In Summary

In summary, while it's good to see that the dividend hasn't been cut, we are a bit cautious about Tien Wah Press Holdings Berhad's payments, as there could be some issues with sustaining them into the future. The payments haven't been particularly stable and we don't see huge growth potential, but with the dividend well covered by cash flows it could prove to be reliable over the short term. We would be a touch cautious of relying on this stock primarily for the dividend income.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. Just as an example, we've come across 3 warning signs for Tien Wah Press Holdings Berhad you should be aware of, and 1 of them is a bit concerning. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

