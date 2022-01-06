U.S. markets open in 1 hour 42 minutes

Tier-1 Mobile Network Carrier in Japan Expanding Their 4G Cellular Network with Gilat's Backhaul over Satellite

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd.
·2 min read
In this article:
Gilat receives order for additional VSATs to enable the operator's 4G/LTE network growth

PETAH TIKVA, Israel, Jan. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (Nasdaq: GILT, TASE: GILT), a worldwide leader in satellite networking technology, solutions, and services, announced today it has received an order for additional VSATs from its Tier-1 mobile network carrier customer in Japan.

Using Gilat’s unique SkyEdge II-c cellular backhaul system, the mobile network carrier will be expanding their cellular backhaul over satellite. This will enable further growth of their 4G/LTE network into rural zones that are lacking fiber access.

“This additional order is a vote of confidence and a testament to the quality and effectiveness of our cellular backhaul over satellite solution,” said Michal Aharonov, Chief Commercial Officer at Gilat. “As a flexible and modular platform, SkyEdge II-c can readily support the advanced features present in the operator's open architecture. With technology that enables timely deployment for network extension, Gilat is helping to create a dynamic that massively benefits the local population, as well as setting an enviable example of implementation that can be used by similar MNOs in other countries.”

About Gilat
Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ: GILT, TASE: GILT) is a leading global provider of satellite-based broadband communications. With 30 years of experience, we design and manufacture cutting-edge ground segment equipment, and provide comprehensive solutions and end-to-end services, powered by our innovative technology. Delivering high value competitive solutions, our portfolio comprises of a cloud based VSAT network platform, high-speed modems, high performance on-the-move antennas and high efficiency, high power Solid State Amplifiers (SSPA) and Block Upconverters (BUC).

Gilat’s comprehensive solutions support multiple applications with a full portfolio of products to address key applications including broadband access, cellular backhaul, enterprise, in-flight connectivity, maritime, trains, defense and public safety, all while meeting the most stringent service level requirements. Gilat controlling shareholders are the FIMI Private Equity Funds. For more information, please visit: www.gilat.com

Certain statements made herein that are not historical are forward-looking within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words “estimate”, “project”, “intend”, “expect”, “believe” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Gilat to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including, among others, risks associated with the outbreak and global spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic; changes in general economic and business conditions, inability to maintain market acceptance to Gilat’s products, inability to timely develop and introduce new technologies, products and applications, rapid changes in the market for Gilat’s products, loss of market share and pressure on prices resulting from competition, introduction of competing products by other companies, inability to manage growth and expansion, loss of key OEM partners, inability to attract and retain qualified personnel, inability to protect the Company’s proprietary technology and risks associated with Gilat’s international operations and its location in Israel. For additional information regarding these and other risks and uncertainties associated with Gilat’s business, reference is made to Gilat’s reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements for any reason.

Contact:
Gilat Satellite Networks
Doreet Oren, Senior Director Corporate Communications
DoreetO@gilat.com

GK Investor and Public Relations
Ehud Helft, Managing Partner
ehud@gkir.com


