U.S. markets close in 1 hour 19 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,395.13
    +88.87 (+2.06%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,965.86
    +670.91 (+2.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,762.54
    +230.08 (+1.70%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,061.05
    +52.54 (+2.62%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    110.87
    +7.46 (+7.21%)
     

  • Gold

    1,927.90
    -15.90 (-0.82%)
     

  • Silver

    25.35
    -0.19 (-0.75%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1135
    +0.0006 (+0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8590
    +0.1520 (+8.90%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3377
    +0.0051 (+0.38%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.5710
    +0.6810 (+0.59%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,616.16
    -238.49 (-0.54%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    980.15
    -17.39 (-1.74%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,429.56
    +99.36 (+1.36%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,393.03
    -451.69 (-1.68%)
     

Tier Mobility acquires Spin from Ford, marking entry into North America

Rebecca Bellan
·5 min read

Tier Mobility, the Berlin-based micromobility operator that has been steadily taking over Europe, is making a sweeping entry into North America by acquiring Spin from automaker Ford. Tier will acquire all of Spin's 50,000 e-scooters and e-bikes, bringing the German company's total fleet to 500,000.

The companies would not disclose the terms of the deal, but last October, Tier raised $200 million, much of which the startup said would be used for strategic investments and acquisitions. Ford, which purchased Spin for $100 million back in 2018, will maintain a strategic investment in Spin, according to Spin CEO Ben Bear.

The news comes a few months after Tier purchased e-scooter company Wind Mobility's Italian subsidiary, marking Tier's entry into the Italian market, as well as its purchase of bike-share startup Nextbike, signaling Tier's move into the multi-modal space. The Spin buy will give Tier a global footprint of more than 520 cities and communities in 21 countries, making it the largest shared operator in the world. Competitors Bird and Lime claim a footprint of 350 and 200 cities globally, respectively, although they use different metrics on their scorecards.

Micromobility companies like Tier need to scale in order to reach profitability, but they're trying to scale at a time when cities are clamping down on the number of operators allowed on the streets. Buying up rivals in cities that have won permits is a tried and tested way to circumvent the system.

Just a few weeks ago, Spin laid off a quarter of its staff as it prepared to wind down operations in some U.S. markets, Germany, Portugal and Spain. At the time, Bear said the move would help accelerate the company's path to profitability via its strategy of pursuing exclusive or limited vendor markets. Spin has retained 100% of those permits over the last five quarters, the company says, which would make it doubly attractive as a partner for Tier across the Atlantic.

Tier will maintain the Spin brand and organizational structure in North America, where Tier doesn't currently have a presence, but Spin's operations in the United Kingdom will be folded into the overall Tier brand to create a "global superpower together," Bear told TechCrunch.

"With this deal, we're going to be able to modernize our fleet and bring over 100% swappable batteries, which will just take our operational efficiency to the next level," said Bear, who noted only 50% of Spin's e-scooters had swappable batteries at the moment, but those that are swappable can be swapped into Spin's e-bikes, as well.

"This is really a unique opportunity to create a number one global player in shared micromobility in the time of consolidation and what we're really excited about with Tier is just the consistent values alignment that they've shown," said Bear.

Both Tier and Spin believe in operating with employees rather than gig workers, they're both interested in pursuing close partnerships with cities and they have both explored new ways to charge vehicles in their respective markets. Spin, for example, has set up Spin Hubs, or electric two-wheeler parking and charging infrastructure, which are designed to increase foot traffic in certain areas while keeping scooters parked neatly.

Similarly, Tier's Energy Network involves placing battery charging stations in retail stores across its coverage area where riders can swap a scooter's battery at the end of their ride to earn free credit, all the while bringing foot traffic to shops and cafes.

Tier is considering bringing its Energy Network to cities across the U.S. based on the good reception it has gotten in Europe.

"We think that it's something that could be especially interesting for universities," Lawrence Leuschner, CEO and co-founder of Tier, told TechCrunch. "Spin has been very successful not only in cities, but also universities, where there are a lot of students who would be super interested to swap a battery and have a free ride."

Spin has also worked with computer vision company Drover AI to pilot camera-based safety systems that can detect and correct dangerous rider behavior, like riding or parking on sidewalks. Tier has started working with startup Fantasmo to implement its Camera Positioning System, which asks users to take a photo of a building nearby when they want to end a ride, allowing Fantasmo's 3D maps to confirm that the rider is in a city-approved parking space.

As a joined force, one of Tier's top priorities, aside from updating Spin's North American e-scooter fleet, is to expand the company's e-bike footprint in North America, which Leuschner says is a huge opportunity.

"It's going to be very important to create a bike that is really made for sharing," said Leuschner. "It's just the question of time until we are approaching the 50-50% mark of scooter and bikes. In Europe we see more and more e-bike tenders. We applied for three bike tenders recently, and we won all of them. We are also seeing in Europe scooter and bike tenders together."

E-mopeds, which Tier operates in some parts of Europe, will not be a priority for the North American market, says Leuschner.

Tier's last funding raise of $200 million was only the first tranche of a larger Series D, so there may be more consolidation in the company's future. At the time of the raise, Tier reported its value at $2 billion. Leuschner would not share an updated valuation, but he did say the company is not looking to go public any time soon, partly because the company isn't ready, partly because the markets are too volatile at the moment.

Recommended Stories

  • Why Lockheed Martin Stock Plunged Today

    Shares of defense contracting pure play Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) -- which got quite a lift on Tuesday after Germany announced plans to triple its 2022 defense budget, and Wolfe Research upgraded LockMart stock in response -- is giving back its gains on Wednesday. As of 10 a.m. ET, Lockheed Martin stock is down 4.4%. Why is Lockheed Martin stock -- a defense stock, let's not forget, in a time of conflict in Europe -- down?

  • Ford just shocked the system: analyst

    Wall Street begins to weigh in on a major transformation just unveiled at Ford.

  • Vanguard Is Giving $1 Billion Back to Investors? Are You Entitled to Some Money

    Pretty much everything in life costs money, including financial services. One mutual fund firm — Vanguard, already famous for its relatively low fees — is changing its expense ratios with the aim of returning a total of $1 billion in … Continue reading → The post Vanguard Is Giving $1 Billion Back to Investors? Are You Entitled to Some Money appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Ford announces it is splitting its EV and legacy auto units

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi and Julie Hyman discuss news that Ford will separate its electric vehicle and internal combustion engine businesses.

  • Why Are Karyopharm Shares Trading Lower Today

    Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: KPTI) stock plunged after an update on its supplemental New Drug Application submission based on the Phase 3 SIENDO study data of selinexor as front-line maintenance therapy following chemotherapy in advanced or recurrent endometrial cancer. The cmpany received feedback that the current SIENDO study topline results would not support an sNDA approval. Karyopharm and the FDA participants had differing views on the study significance and overall clinical benefit

  • 2 Numbers That Should Make Novavax Shareholders Smile

    Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) missed Wall Street's revenue estimate in the fourth quarter of 2021. As proof, the vaccine maker's shares rose on Tuesday after Novavax's Q4 update following the market close on Monday. Here are two numbers that should especially make Novavax shareholders smile.

  • Here’s exactly how much money is in the average savings account in America (and psst: it’s a lot more than you might guess)

    While there’s no magic number as to the amount of money someone should have in savings, experts agree that at least having an emergency fund — anywhere from 3-to-9 months of expenses — in savings is imperative. But accounts with higher APYs do exist.

  • 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Oversold Stocks That Could Be Ready for a Comeback

    There are plenty of fundamentally sound, low cost stocks out there for retail investors to consider. The key to success is to find stocks that are at or near the bottom of their cycle. Equity investment advisors will always tell you that ‘timing the market’ is impossible, and they’re right – but timing is still important for success. Investors need to buy into low prices, and to do that, they need to know when prices are low. This doesn’t necessarily mean low in absolute dollar terms, but low re

  • Why Palantir Stock Is Falling Today

    Shares of Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR) are falling today despite gains for the broader market. The company's stock was down roughly 4.8% as of 12:40 p.m. ET Wednesday in conjunction with the announcement of a new partnership with Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE: J). Palantir stock has been volatile in recent months and has seen particularly turbulent trading following its fourth-quarter report in mid-February, so it's difficult to say how much of today's movement is connected to the news of the Jacobs partnership or other catalysts at play.

  • Why Pfizer Stock Is Catching Fire Today

    What happened Shares of Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) were up by 4% as of 12:08 p.m. ET Wednesday. The drugmaker's stock is rising today in response to two separate catalysts. First up, President Joe Biden's Test to Treat initiative, announced during his State of the Union address on Tuesday, ought to be a boon for Pfizer's oral COVID-19 pill Paxlovid.

  • Russian Stocks Are Nearly Worthless as Ukraine Sanctions Bite

    Some Russian companies have recently been valued at more than $100 billion. Sberbank, the country's biggest bank. traded for a penny in London.

  • 10 Best Undervalued Stocks According to Hedge Funds

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best undervalued stocks according to hedge funds. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Undervalued Stocks According to Hedge Funds. There is a lot of concern around the economic impact of the Russian invasion of Ukraine on markets […]

  • Ericsson’s Stock Falls After DOJ Says Agreement Breached Again

    Shares in Ericsson drop more than 14% after DOJ says company breached its U.S. deferred prosecution agreement for a second time.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Popped Today

    Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) had jumped 2.4% at 11:15 a.m. ET on Wednesday. The most obvious catalyst was a hack of the company's data and, in response, Nvidia's own hack of the offending party. As multiple news agencies have reported, Nvidia -- America's largest semiconductor stock by market capitalization -- was hacked last week by parties unknown.

  • Why Rivian Stock Plunged Again Today

    An analyst price target cut combined with the need to raise prices on its trucks is hitting the stock today.

  • Why First Solar's Stock Is Falling Today

    Poor fourth-quarter cash flow and weak guidance have investors seeing gray skies ahead for this solar panel maker.

  • Nordstrom stock jumps on Q4 earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi and Julie Hyman discuss why Nordstrom stock is soaring after the company reported earnings.

  • China’s tech giants face a domestic backlash for plans to exit from Russia

    US and European firms have scrambled to comply with sweeping western sanctions issued in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. US sanctions prevent high-tech goods that use its components or software from being exported to Russia, even if they are made in foreign countries (consumer electronics are not supposed to be affected). China’s online influencers are already watching closely to see if the country’s tech giants appear to be complying with sanctions.

  • Why Roblox Stock Slumped 21.7% in February

    Investors lost confidence in Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) in the second month of 2022 after the company reported underwhelming revenue and user growth for the fourth quarter of 2021. According to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence, shares of the gaming platform dropped 21.7% in February. On Feb. 15, Roblox released its earnings report for Q4 2021.

  • Why Nio Stock Is Falling Today

    Shares of Nio (NYSE: NIO), a leading Chinese electric vehicle (EV) company, were sliding this morning after the company reported slowing EV sales yesterday. Investors may also be reacting to news that another EV competitor is raising prices due to rising costs. Nio said yesterday that its vehicle deliveries increased 10% in February, compared to the same time a year ago.