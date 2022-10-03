U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,678.43
    +92.81 (+2.59%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,490.89
    +765.38 (+2.66%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,815.43
    +239.82 (+2.27%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,708.87
    +44.15 (+2.65%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.27
    +3.78 (+4.76%)
     

  • Gold

    1,708.00
    +36.00 (+2.15%)
     

  • Silver

    20.75
    +1.72 (+9.01%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9826
    +0.0025 (+0.26%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6510
    -0.1530 (-4.02%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1321
    +0.0155 (+1.39%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.6160
    -0.1130 (-0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,558.56
    +309.99 (+1.61%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    444.05
    +8.70 (+2.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,908.76
    +14.95 (+0.22%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,215.79
    +278.58 (+1.07%)
     

Tier Mobility-owned Spin lays off about 10% of workforce, exits two markets

Kirsten Korosec
·3 min read

Spin, which was acquired by Tier Mobility earlier this year, has laid off about 10% of its staff — including a number of executives — and is exiting Canada and Seattle, TechCrunch has learned.

The micromobility company informed its workforce of more than 700 during a Friday all-hands meeting that lower-than-expected demand in the U.S. amid the waning pandemic, along with economic conditions such as rising inflation and a tightening VC funding environment, led to the decision.

About 78 people, the majority of whom are white-collar workers based in its San Francisco headquarters, have been laid off. The affected employees were notified prior to the meeting.

Staff was also told that it is exiting Kelowna, British Columbia, and Seattle, where it currently only operates e-bikes. Spin had operations in Edmonton, Red Deer and St. Albert, Canada, but never reactivated those cities after winter ended this year. Kelowna was its last remaining Canadian market.

Philip Reinckens, a Tier veteran who took the CEO spot in May, delivered the news to employees, according to sources who asked not to be named.

During the 20-minute meeting, Reinckens told workers that the company's priorities are to preserve cash and achieve profitability. Notably, he said the entire micromobility industry was suffering from a perfect storm of events that included supply chain constraints, inflation, the war in Ukraine, and a tight labor market. While the company has cut costs such as downsizing its San Francisco office and rolled out programs to encourage more ridership and raise its bottom line, the company still wasn't able to capture the demand needed to make profit and loss figures work, he said, according to an audio recording of the event shared with TechCrunch.

Lucas Beard, Spin's VP of growth and marketing, also confirmed the layoffs and the decision to leave Canada and Seattle.

"While it’s impossible for us to predict the future in such a new industry, what we can promise is that we’ll continue to be as transparent and thoughtful as possible as we continue to evaluate our financial performance and external market conditions," Beard wrote in an email. He added that Spin is also centralizing some areas with parent company Tier.

The layoffs come about six months after Berlin-based micromobility operator Tier Mobility acquired Spin from automaker Ford. The acquisition marked Tier's move into North America and came after an aggressive expansion in Europe that included buying e-scooter company Wind Mobility’s Italian subsidiary and bike-share startup Nextbike.

The Spin acquisition gave Tier a global footprint of more than 520 cities and communities in 21 countries. It also added to its costs and ultimately led Tier to restructure. In August, Tier laid off about 16% of its workforce, or 180 people, due to economic conditions and a tightening funding climate.

The VC firms once gladly forked over funds to shared micromobility startups even as costs piled up and questions loomed about whether shared scooters and e-bikes could ever be profitable enterprises.

In the past year, micromobility companies still reliant on external funding have found a less receptive VC community. Bird, Superpedestrian and Voi are a few that have laid off workers in 2022. The lack of demand in some markets — including ones that once were teeming with users before the COVID pandemic — has forced companies to restructure their businesses and seek ways to cut costs.

Micromobility is fun, but perhaps that’s all it’ll ever be

Recommended Stories

  • Privia Health Stock Receives IBD Stock Rating Upgrade

    The medical software stock sports a 97 Relative Strength Rating. Privia Health stock has now climbed above a proper buy zone after breaking out from a 29.07 buy point in a cup without handle. Privia Health stock earns a 98 EPS Rating, which means its recent quarterly and annual earnings growth is outpacing 98% of all stocks.

  • Cutera Stock Earns Relative Strength Rating Upgrade

    Cutera stock had its Relative Strength (RS) Rating upgraded from 80 to 90 Monday. When looking for the best stocks to buy and watch, one factor to watch closely is relative price strength. This proprietary rating tracks market leadership by using a 1 (worst) to 99 (best) score that identifies how a stock's price performance over the trailing 52 weeks matches up against other publicly traded companies.

  • ManTech names Matt Tait as CEO as Kevin Phillips moves to chairman role

    Herndon information technology contractor ManTech International Corp. is making a change at CEO just a couple weeks after its acquisition by D.C. private equity powerhouse The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CQ) closed. The company said Monday that Kevin Phillips is retiring as president and CEO and is moving into the board chairman role, effective immediately. Matt Tait, the COO of ManTech for the last two-and-a-half years, is the company's new chief executive.

  • 'Significantly' undervalued $1 billion offer for Peninsula biopharma sends stock soaring

    The company, which has three approved products for women's health and prostate cancer, said the offer undervalues it.

  • Daqo Stock Off Low; Profits Soar, Big Funds Haven't Noticed Yet

    Daqo New Energy, like many solar energy companies, put up dazzling numbers this past year despite the market uncertainty. On Monday, the  Relative Strength Rating for Daqo stock rose to 81, topping a key benchmark. Daqo New Energy is the No. 1 ranked company in the solar energy group, the top ranked group on IBD's list of 197 industries.

  • Tech Sell-Off: 1 Nasdaq Stock Down 46% to Buy Before It Starts Soaring

    As bad as things might seem at the moment, the good news is that the bear market will eventually give way to the next bull run. Perhaps one of the best examples of that is The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD). Can The Trade Desk navigate the macroeconomic headwinds that have dragged its stock down this year?

  • China Restricts Exports of Corn Starch, Signaling Supply Worries

    (Bloomberg) -- China has curbed exports of corn starch in a signal that the world’s biggest corn importer is likely worried about local supplies. Most Read from BloombergCredit Suisse Turmoil Deepens With Record Stock, CDS LevelsTesla Falls Most Since June as Quarterly Deliveries DisappointCredit Suisse Market Turmoil Deepens After Memo BackfiresStocks Stage Oversold Comeback as ISM Sinks Yields: Markets WrapOPEC+ Set to Discuss 1 Million-Barrel Output Cut as Demand SlowsThe government has asked

  • Meta launches AI software tools to ease switching between Nvidia, AMD chips

    (Reuters) -Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc said on Monday it has launched a new set of free software tools for artificial intelligence applications that could make it easier for developers to switch back and forth between different underlying chips. Meta's new open-source AI platform is based on an open-source machine learning framework called PyTorch, and can help code run up to 12 times faster on Nvidia Corp's flagship A100 chip or up to four times faster on Advanced Micro Devices Inc's MI250 chip, it said. But just as important as the speed boost is the flexibility the sofware can provide, Meta said in a blog post.

  • Top Wall Street Watchdogs to Congress: Give Us More Power to Police Bitcoin

    (Bloomberg) -- The top US financial regulators want Congress to give them new powers to directly oversee trading in Bitcoin, the world’s largest cryptocurrency. Most Read from BloombergCredit Suisse Turmoil Deepens With Record Stock, CDS LevelsCredit Suisse Market Turmoil Heightens After Memo BackfiresStocks Catch a Bid After Drawdown as Yields Tumble: Markets WrapTesla Falls Most Since June as Quarterly Deliveries DisappointKim Kardashian to Pay $1.3 Million to SEC for Crypto ToutingIn a Monday

  • Chandler-based Zovio sets date for dissolution vote

    Education technology company Zovio and its shareholders will decide the future of the company at a meeting later this month. The company is urging shareholders to vote for a proposal that would dissolve the business and cease operations.

  • Dow scores its best day since June as U.S. stocks claw back from a brutal September

    U.S. stocks finish higher and bounce back from a brutal September performance that sent major indexes to levels last seen in 2020.

  • Centene shareholders approve governance changes, board member to step down

    Centene shareholders approved a slate of governance changes, including making the terms of all board members end at its next annual meeting. Also, another member of its board of directors is departing.

  • U.N. agency warns of recession linked to 'imprudent' monetary policy

    GENEVA (Reuters) -A United Nations agency warned on Monday of the risk of a monetary policy-induced global recession that would have especially serious consequences for developing countries and called for a new strategy. "Excessive monetary tightening could usher in a period of stagnation and economic instability" for some countries, the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) said in a statement released alongside its annual report. "Any belief that they (central banks) will be able to bring down prices by relying on higher interest rates without generating a recession is, the report suggests, an imprudent gamble," it said.

  • Dow posts best day since February as stocks kick off October roaring higher

    The Dow booked its best day since February on Monday, after stocks booked a brutal month of September, as expectations for a potential pause in rate hikes from the Federal Reserve after December gathered steam. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose about 765 points, or 2.7%, ending near 29,490, which was its best daily percentage gain since February 25, according to Dow Jones Market Data. The S&P 500 index gained 2.6%. The Nasdaq Composite Index advanced 2.3%. Stocks kicked off October on a high

  • FCC will start kicking voice providers out of its robocall database

    The FCC is now telling some voice providers it will kick them from its robocall database if they don't improve their anti-spam efforts.

  • Nick Saban warns of falling for rat poison ahead of Alabama football vs. Texas A&M

    Alabama football got tripped up by the rat poison last year before a loss to Texas A&M, and Nick Saban shared that as a cautionary tale on Monday.

  • Social Security: New Bill Could Give Seniors an Extra $2,400 a Year

    Social Security recipients could get an additional $2,400 a year in benefits if a new bill recently introduced to Congress wins approval -- something seniors would no doubt welcome as surging...

  • This big tech stock looks way oversold. Here’s your best strategy for buying it now in this volatile market.

    Miller Tabak + Co.'s chief market strategist Matt Maley says this is one of the best oversold stock names to start buying right now.

  • House of the Dragon: "Driftmark," explained

    In which there is a rare 'Game of Thrones' twist where someone lives

  • Why Petrobras and Other Brazilian Stocks Are Rocking Today

    Over the weekend, the South American nation held the first round of its 2022 presidential election, and former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva was ahead in the polling -- and investors are cheering. As of 10:45 a.m. ET Monday, shares of Brazilian oil giant Petroleo Brasileiro (NYSE: PBR) (NYSE: PBR.A) (aka Petrobras) were up 12.4%, while electric and gas utility Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (NYSE: CIG) had gained 14.6%, and water utility Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (NYSE: SBS) (aka "Sabesp") was leading the whole Brazilian stock market higher with a 22.5% gain.