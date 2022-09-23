U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,693.23
    -64.76 (-1.72%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,590.41
    -486.27 (-1.62%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,867.93
    -198.88 (-1.80%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,679.59
    -42.72 (-2.48%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.43
    -4.06 (-4.86%)
     

  • Gold

    1,651.70
    -29.40 (-1.75%)
     

  • Silver

    18.83
    -0.78 (-3.99%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9688
    -0.0150 (-1.52%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6970
    -0.0110 (-0.30%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.0857
    -0.0398 (-3.54%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    143.3200
    +0.9850 (+0.69%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,342.70
    -80.96 (-0.42%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    434.61
    -9.92 (-2.23%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,018.60
    -140.92 (-1.97%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,153.83
    -159.30 (-0.58%)
     

Tier One Silver Comments on Recent Promotional Activity Pursuant to OTC Markets Request

Tier One Silver Inc.
·5 min read
Tier One Silver Inc.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 23, 2022 / Tier One Silver Inc. (TSXV:TSLV)(OTCQB:TSLVF) ("Tier One" or the "Company") is commenting on its recent investor communication efforts, which have included attendance at resource conferences, a digital marketing campaign and other marketplace outreaches. On September 19, 2022, OTC Markets informed the Company that it became aware of certain promotional activities concerning the Company and the Common Shares traded on the OTCQB Marketplace and requested that the Company provide investors with a full overview of its promotional activities.

On September 12, 2022, the Company announced that it would be engaging the services of Native Ads Inc. ("Native Ads"), a firm of digital media experts based out of Vancouver. The Company's engagement of Native Ads was part of a comprehensive advertising program initiated by the Company that was designed to build mineral project familiarity and general corporate recognition using online investor focused content platforms. Native Ads works with numerous other content distribution platforms for the dissemination of content, including Market Jar Media Inc. ("Market Jar"). Market Jar produced a report on the Company that was disseminated through MicroSmallCap.com, owned by Market Jar, and includes factual statements regarding the Company, the Company's Curibaya and Hurricane Silver projects and its exploration plans, derived from the Company's regulatory filings at www.sedar.com, as well as statements regarding the prospective growth potential of the Company. The Company does not have a direct relationship with Market Jar, which is a vendor of Native Ads.

On September 13-16, 2022, the Company attended the Precious Metals Summit in Beaver Creek, where there was a full itinerary of meetings with resource investors, analysts and bankers. The Company also gave a corporate presentation, which can be viewed here: https://www.gowebcasting.com/events/precious-metals-summit-conferences-llc/2022/09/15/tier-one-silver-inc/play/stream/34840

On September 18, 2022, the Company's CEO, Peter Dembicki, sat down with influential resource investor, Jay Martin of Cambridge House, a resource issuer forum, to provide an update on the Company's exploration activities at its projects in Peru and upcoming news, which can be viewed here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q3JfYKM3GII

On September 19, 2022, the Company engaged Stanford & Turner Marketing Group to assist with disseminating information about the Company, its projects and the junior resource business.

Coincident with these recent promotional activities, the Company observed a modest increase in trading volume, which may or may not be attributed to these communication programs. Trading may also have been influenced by the Company's September 12, 2022 news release, announcing the commencement of geophysical surveying at the Company's Curibaya project, and trading in markets generally. The Company does not believe that the noted increase is inconsistent with Tier One's recent trading history over the past several months.

Tier One's management reviews and approves all content distributed by Native Ads and its service providers, as well as Stanford & Turner Marketing Group, through email communications and does not believe the statements in any of the material distributed to date were false or misleading. The Company had editorial control over the content in the materials distributed. All content distributed by Native Ads and its service providers is distributed through direct engagements by the Company, and the Company is solely responsible for the payment of these service providers. After due inquiry, the Company is not aware of any promotional materials that have been distributed by any of the Company's directors, officers, controlling shareholders or third parties outside the scope of these engagements. The Company does caution investors that statements regarding the Company's growth potential are prospective and should be viewed with careful consideration. All information disseminated is supported by Tier One's regulatory filings, which can be downloaded from www.sedar.com.

Ivan Bebek, the Chairman of the Company has purchased 50,000 common shares of the Company in the past 90 days at prices ranging from $0.33 to $0.39 per share. To the best of the Company's knowledge after due inquiry, no other officer, director or controlling shareholder of the Company, nor any third-party service provider named in this news release, has purchased or sold any shares of the Company within the past 90 days. Investors are reminded that the Company's officers and directors file insider reports under Canadian securities laws disclosing any transactions in the Company's shares, and that these reports, including reports on Mr. Bebek's purchases, can be viewed at www.sedi.ca.

Tier One did not issue shares or convertible instruments allowing conversion to equity securities at prices constituting a discount to the current market rate at the time of the issuance.

Over the last twelve months, the Company has also worked with Swiss Resource Capital to distribute news and company updates to European networks.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF TIER ONE SILVER INC.

Peter Dembicki
President, CEO and Director

For further information on Tier One Silver Inc., please contact Natasha Frakes, Vice President of Communications at (778) 729-0600 or info@tieronesilver.com

About Tier One

Tier One Silver is an exploration company focused on creating value for shareholders and stakeholders through the discovery of world-class silver, gold and base metal deposits in Peru. The Company's management and technical teams have a strong track record in raising capital, discovery and monetization of exploration success. The Company's exploration assets in Peru include: Hurricane Silver, Coastal Batholith, Corisur and the flagship project, Curibaya. For more information, visit www.tieronesilver.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Tier One Silver Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/717301/Tier-One-Silver-Comments-on-Recent-Promotional-Activity-Pursuant-to-OTC-Markets-Request

Recommended Stories

  • ‘It’s Time to Buy on the Dip’: Cathie Wood Snaps Up These 2 Stocks Under $10

    On Wednesday, the Fed bumped up interest rates again, its third 75-basis point hike since June, and signaled that there could be two more such hikes by the end of this year. The conventional wisdom has the Fed acting properly, and aggressively, in an attempt to counter inflation raging at 40-year high levels. But conventional wisdom isn’t always right – and we can learn a lot by consulting the contrarians. Few top investors are more contrarian than Cathie Wood. The founder and manager of ARK Inv

  • Billionaire Leon Cooperman is Talking About These 4 Stocks

    In this article, we will look at the 4 stocks billionaire Leon Cooperman is talking about right now. If you want to skip reading about Leon Cooperman, his investment career, and his stock-picking strategy, you can go directly to Billionaire Leon Cooperman is Talking About These 2 Stocks. Leon Cooperman’s Investment Career Leon Cooperman is […]

  • Jerome Powell just warned that the US housing market needs a 'difficult correction' so that folks can afford homes again ⁠— but here's why it'll look nothing like 2008

    Homeowners beware. But don't panic, either.

  • Zim Is Undervalued Despite an Astounding Payout Record

    The shipping company has developed a reputation as one of the best dividend stocks around

  • How To Lock In $75,000 Worth of 9.62% Treasury I Bonds

    You have just a few weeks to pounce on Treasury I bonds' sky-high interest rate. Also called Series I savings bonds, their interest rate is 9.62%.

  • Do I fall in America's lower, middle, or upper class? How your income stacks up in the US economic class system

    And what it means for your wealth-building options.

  • Why ExxonMobil, Occidental Petroleum, and Phillips 66 Stocks Just Dropped

    It's Friday morning -- two days after the Federal Reserve raised interest rates 0.75%, and one day after seemingly every other central bank in the world followed suit, according to The Wall Street Journal -- and oil stocks are tanking. As of 9:50 a.m. ET, shares of oil company Occidental Petroleum (NYSE: OXY) are down 5.6%, while industry bellwether ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) is down a solid 6%, and refiner Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) is leading the pack lower with a 6.7% loss.

  • Stocks moving in after hours: Ford, FedEx, Moderna

    Yahoo Finance Live anchor Seana Smith highlights stocks moving in after-hours trading, including Ford, FedEx, and Moderna.

  • This Dow Stock Is Super Cheap and Pays a Monster Dividend

    In a year when all three of the major stock indexes in the United States have declined by 15% or more, there are plenty of dividend stocks out there with high dividend yields. What if I told you that there is a Dow Jones Industrial Average stock with a yield north of 6%? Dow Inc. (NYSE: DOW), a maker of various chemical products and one of the Dow Jones Industrial Average's 30 components, fits this description.

  • Why Boeing Stock Is Down Today

    Boeing (NYSE: BA) made a big move to put part of its troubled past behind it, but the aerospace manufacturer also apparently has fallen out of favor with what had been a key customer in China. Boeing has taken its investors on a turbulent ride over the past few years. The company's 737 MAX, which was once billed as having the potential to be the top-selling aircraft of all time, was involved in fatal crashes in 2018 and 2019 that led to the plane being grounded for 18 months and prompted a comprehensive review of Boeing's engineering and safety practices.

  • 11 Best Commodity Stocks To Invest In

    In this article, we discuss the 11 best commodity stocks to invest in. If you want to read about some more commodity stocks, go directly to 5 Best Commodity Stocks To Invest In. Macroeconomic concerns have been clouding the commodities market in the past few days after the Federal Reserve in the United States hiked […]

  • If you’re selling stocks because the Fed is hiking interest rates, you may be suffering from ‘inflation illusion’

    Forget everything you think you know about the relationship between interest rates and the stock market.

  • Insiders Are Loading Up on These 2 Beaten-Down Stocks

    The market has soured on these stocks, but insiders are buying. Is it time to load up on these companies?

  • Stocks sharply decline ahead of Friday's closing bell

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre joins the Live show to check out market and sector losses amid today's sell-off, while also looking at meme stocks and the travel industrial.

  • Netflix chief accounting officer gives up $2.4 million position after just 4 months on the job

    Netflix Inc. is seeking a new chief accounting officer after its current one quit the role after less than four months.

  • Why Camping World Stock Crashed Today

    Shares of recreational vehicle (RV) company Camping World Holdings (NYSE: CWH) crashed on Friday, after an analyst lowered their price target in a research note. As of 1:10 p.m. ET, Camping World stock was down 10%. Truist analyst Michael Swartz has been busily researching the state of the RV market, which led him to lower his target price for Camping World stock.

  • Why Tesla Dropped as Much as 5% Friday

    Word spread quickly yesterday that almost 1.1 million Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) vehicles were being recalled. At the morning's lows, Tesla shares were down just shy of 5%. The stock market isn't always efficient, but simple math indicates that the recall isn't the reason Tesla shares have dropped for a second straight day.

  • 10 Dividend Stocks That Raised Their Dividends in 2022

    In this article, we discuss 10 dividend stocks that raised their dividends in 2022. You can skip our detailed discussion on dividend stocks and their returns, and go directly to read 5 Dividend Stocks That Raised Their Dividends in 2022. Given growing earnings, some companies are raising their payouts this year. According to the Janus […]

  • Why Nio Stock Is Sliding Today

    Shares of the Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) were falling this morning on seemingly no company-specific news. Instead, the EV stock is likely falling as the broader market responds to soaring inflation and the Federal Reserve's aggressive interest rate hikes. Investors are getting increasingly concerned about the potential for a global recession, and that sentiment is likely contributing to Nio's share price decline today.​​ The stock fell by as much as 4.9% today and was down by 2.5% as of 11:09 a.m. ET.

  • The Market Crash Americans Aren't Seeing

    As much as stocks are falling, moves in another financial market have even more profound implications for the global economy.