U.S. markets open in 1 hour 51 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,891.00
    -31.75 (-0.81%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,193.00
    -247.00 (-0.79%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,833.00
    -102.50 (-0.86%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,762.20
    -10.60 (-0.60%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    107.99
    -1.60 (-1.46%)
     

  • Gold

    1,829.50
    +13.60 (+0.75%)
     

  • Silver

    21.75
    +0.20 (+0.93%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0531
    +0.0065 (+0.62%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8860
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    31.99
    +5.89 (+22.57%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2429
    +0.0087 (+0.71%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    127.8010
    -0.4960 (-0.39%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,284.13
    -534.18 (-1.79%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    650.91
    -19.77 (-2.95%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,278.93
    -159.16 (-2.14%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,402.84
    -508.36 (-1.89%)
     

Tier One Silver Obtains Community Agreement for Copper-Nickel Prospects at Hurricane Silver Project

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·11 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • TSLVF

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 19, 2022 / Tier One Silver Inc. (TSXV:TSLV, OTCQB:TSLVF) ("Tier One" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has gained additional social access at the Hurricane Silver project, located approximately 65 kilometres (km) north of the city of Cusco. A social agreement has been signed with the Hualla community, which will allow for exploration of the Ñañohuayco, San Cipriano and Morro Culispata copper-nickel-platinum-palladium-silver prospects (Figure 1). The agreement is valid for two years and allows the Company to conduct surface work as well as drilling once a drill permit has been obtained from the Peruvian Ministry of Energy and Mines. Historical work at the Ñañohuayco and San Cipriano prospects included surface sampling, ground-based geophysical surveys and initial drill tests by the previous operator from 2009 - 2010. The 10-hole 1,061 metre (m) historical drill program at Ñañohuayco included 14 m of 2.59% copper, 0.62% nickel, 311 g/t cobalt, 0.3 g/t platinum and 0.55 g/t palladium (Figures 2 - 3).

A Message from Peter Dembicki, President, CEO & Director:

"Access to Ñañohuayco allows us to begin exploration at a high priority target at our Hurricane Silver project. The historical intercepts from the target demonstrate significant grade, and there has been minimal exploration, so we look forward to following up. Over the coming months we will work to further define targets at Hurricane Silver as we get ready to resume drilling at Curibaya."

Geological and Historical Exploration Overview:

Geologically, the copper-nickel-platinum-palladium magmatic sulphide mineralization observed at the Hurricane Silver project is associated with Permo-Triassic rifting and the emplacement of ultramafic intrusives within the Pisco-Albancay deflection of southern Peru. The district was initially assembled based on the results of a high-quality stream sediment survey undertaken in 2007 - 2009, when anomalous copper, nickel, platinum and palladium drainage values were identified (Figures 4 - 5).

The northern region of the Hurricane Silver district, where social access has been obtained, is characterized by the Ñañohuayco, San Cipriano and Morro Culispata copper-nickel-platinum-palladium occurrences. Limited surface work has been conducted in these areas, with rock chip and channel sampling demonstrating the high-grade potential of the mineralized systems. Highlights from historical channel sampling at Ñañohuayco include 14 m of 4.69% copper and 0.51% nickel, 18 m of 3.28% copper and 0.50% nickel and 10 m of 3.35% copper and 0.61% nickel (Figure 6). Highlights from channel sampling at Morro Culispata include 8 m of 2.17% copper and 0.3% nickel and 2 m of 3.74% copper and 0.47% nickel (Figure 6). Table 1 below presents highlights from historical channel sampling.

Table 1 Historical Channel Sampling:

Area

Trench ID

Length (m)

Cu
(%)

Ni
(%)

Co
(g/t)

Pt
(g/t)

Pd
(g/t)

Au
(g/t)

Ag
(g/t)

Ñañohuayco

NANT-12

14

4.69

0.51

241

0.49

0.90

0.36

15.6

NANT-11

18

3.28

0.50

215

0.57

1.00

0.38

16.5

NANT-10-1

10

3.35

0.61

280

0.34

0.53

0.23

11.6

NANT-10-2

11

2.03

0.56

219

0.24

0.25

0.13

9.7

NANT-03

12

1.86

0.55

230

0.30

0.51

0.12

8.3

NANT-05

8

2.88

0.31

105

0.31

0.56

0.19

11.1

NANT-06

8

2.77

0.33

145

0.26

0.58

0.18

10.0

NANT-13

10

2.61

0.42

146

0.20

0.27

0.13

9.0

NANT-09-1

14

1.66

0.55

220

0.29

0.41

0.21

10.1

NANT-09-2

5

2.24

0.45

232

0.33

0.41

0.20

8.3

NANT-01

19

1.00

0.58

290

0.15

0.19

0.05

3.9

NANT-02

8

1.31

0.41

210

0.17

0.94

0.07

6.2

NANT-04

16

1.79

0.39

142

0.28

0.46

0.21

8.8

NANT-07

7

1.73

0.31

129

0.21

0.30

0.12

8.1

NANT-08

6

1.39

0.34

139

0.20

0.38

0.15

8.5

NANT-14

6

1.53

0.22

113

0.14

0.16

0.09

6.1

Morro Culispata

xCul-01

8

2.17

0.30

156

0.05

0.04

0.04

3.4

xCul-05

2

3.74

0.47

459

0.02

0.03

0.03

4.8

xCul-03

6

0.61

0.39

294

0.02

0.02

0.02

1.6

xCul-06

2

3.81

0.12

69

0.03

0.03

0.03

6.0

xCul-02

10

0.61

0.28

151

0.02

0.02

0.03

2.7

xCul-04

8

0.67

0.21

120

0.03

0.02

0.04

2.8

The first-pass drill programs at Ñañohuayco and San Cipriano totaled 10 drill holes over 1,061 m and 11 holes over 1,722 m, respectively. These historical drill programs targeted flat lying ultramafic sills with highlighted results listed below in Tables 2 and 3. Importantly, at both Ñañohuayco and San Cipriano there are untested chargeability and conductivity anomalies that the Company's technical team believes have the potential to correspond to copper-nickel-platinum-palladium magmatic sulphide style of mineralization.

Table 2 Historical Drill Results, Ñañohuayco prospect:

Hole ID

From (m)

To (m)

Interval (m)

Cu(%)

Ni (%)

Co (g/t)

Pt (g/t)

Pd (g/t)

Au (g/t)

ÑAÑO-01

0

14

14

2.59

0.62

311

0.30

0.55

0.24

ÑAÑO-02

0

12

12

2.61

0.59

278

0.33

0.57

0.23

ÑAÑO-03

0

12

12

1.67

0.26

149

0.22

0.54

0.19

ÑAÑO-04

2.3

8.3

6

1.16

0.35

192

0.09

0.22

0.07

ÑAÑO-05

0

18

18

1.12

0.30

181

0.14

0.26

0.11

ÑAÑO-06

0

7.5

7.5

1.66

0.40

162

0.20

0.39

0.11

Table 3 Historical Drill Results, San Cipriano prospect:

Hole ID

From (m)

To (m)

Interval (m)

Cu(%)

Ag (g/t)

Pt (g/t)

Pd (g/t)

Au (g/t)

SCI-06

0

5.7

5.7

0.22

69.5

2.54

1.52

1.69

Exploration Plan Phase 1:

The Company will look to expand on the positive historical exploration work at the Ñañohuayco, San Cipriano and Morro Culispata prospects and to evaluate new target areas through geological mapping, soil sampling, rock and channel sampling and additional ground-based geophysical surveys. The Company's goal is to identify the ultramafic source areas to the mineralized sub-horizontal sills that have been identified historically.

Tier One Silver Inc., Thursday, May 19, 2022, Press release picture
Tier One Silver Inc., Thursday, May 19, 2022, Press release picture

Figure 1: Illustrates the area of the social agreement with the Hualla community that will allow for exploration of the Ñañohuayco, San Cipriano and Morro Culispata copper-nickel-platinum-palladium prospects.

Tier One Silver Inc., Thursday, May 19, 2022, Press release picture
Tier One Silver Inc., Thursday, May 19, 2022, Press release picture

Figure 2: Includes images of historical drill core from the Ñañohuayco prospect with an intercept of 14 m of 2.59% copper, 0.62% nickel, 311 g/t cobalt, 0.3 g/t platinum and 0.55 g/t palladium.

Tier One Silver Inc., Thursday, May 19, 2022, Press release picture
Tier One Silver Inc., Thursday, May 19, 2022, Press release picture

Figure 3: Illustrates the historical ten-hole drill program at the Ñañohuayco prospect with highlighted results.

Tier One Silver Inc., Thursday, May 19, 2022, Press release picture
Tier One Silver Inc., Thursday, May 19, 2022, Press release picture

Figure 4: Illustrates anomalous copper and nickel drainage basins based upon a high-quality stream sediment survey conducted between 2007 and 2009.

Tier One Silver Inc., Thursday, May 19, 2022, Press release picture
Tier One Silver Inc., Thursday, May 19, 2022, Press release picture

Figure 5: Illustrates anomalous platinum and palladium drainage basins based upon a high-quality stream sediment survey conducted between 2007 and 2009.

Tier One Silver Inc., Thursday, May 19, 2022, Press release picture
Tier One Silver Inc., Thursday, May 19, 2022, Press release picture

Figure 6: Illustrates highlights from historical selective rock chip and channel sampling from the Ñañohuayco, San Cipriano and Morro Culispata prospects.

Christian Rios (SVP of Exploration), P.Geo, is the Qualified Person who has reviewed and assumes responsibility for the technical contents of this press release.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF TIER ONE SILVER INC.

Peter Dembicki
President, CEO and Director

For further information on Tier One Silver Inc., please contact Natasha Frakes, Vice President of Communications at (778) 729-0600 or info@tieronesilver.com.

About Tier One

Tier One Silver is an exploration company focused on creating value for shareholders and stakeholders through the discovery of world-class silver, gold and base metal deposits in Peru. The Company's management and technical teams have a strong track record in raising capital, discovery and monetization of exploration success. The Company's exploration assets in Peru include: Hurricane Silver, Coastal Batholith, Corisur and the flagship project, Curibaya. For more information, visit www.tieronesilver.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Historical Drilling, Grab, Chip and BLEG Samples and Related Matters:

Hurricane Historical Drilling (2010)

Historical drill samples were taken by sawing HQ diameter core into equal halves on site with one half being sent to ALS lab in Arequipa, Peru for preparation and then to Lima, Peru for analysis. Preparation included crushing core samples to 70% < 2mm and pulverizing 250 g of crushed material by more than 85% < 75 microns. All samples were assayed using 30 g nominal weight fire assay with ICP-MS finish for gold, platinum and palladium (PGM-MS23). Where MS23 results were > 1 g/t Au, Pt or Pd the assays were repeated with ore grade 30 g nominal weight fire assay with ICP-AES finish (PGM-ICP27). Silver and base metals were analyzed as part of the multi-element aqua regia digest ICP-AES/ICP-MS method (ME-MS41). Where MS41 results were greater than 10,000 ppm Cu or 100 ppm Ag the assays were repeated with ore grade aqua regia digestion with AA finish (Cu-AA46 and Ag-AA46, respectively).

The historical grab, chip and BLEG samples from the Hurricane Silver project were collected by Compania de Exploraciones Orion SAC (2007-2009), a Pembrook Copper affiliate, and were included in a database obtained in connection with the transaction. Given the time interval, Tier One Silver has not assessed the validity of the QA/QC protocols that were followed in the collection of these samples. Accordingly, readers are cautioned about reliance on the accuracy or repeatability of this sampling. Sampling is of very limited geological significance and serves only to assist in the development of a methodical exploration program involving geochemical, geophysical and ultimately, diamond bit drill core drilling. There is no known mineral resource of commercial interest established at the Hurricane Silver project.

The historical grab, chip and stream sediment samples from the Hurricane Silver project were collected by Compania de Exploraciones Orion SAC (2007-2009). Tier One Silver has not conducted any due diligence on whether appropriate QA/QC protocols were followed in the collection of these samples, nor can it confirm their accuracy or repeatability.

Grab and Chip Samples

Approximately 3-5 kg of material was collected for analysis and sent to ALS Lab in Lima, Peru for preparation and analysis. All samples were assayed using 30 g nominal weight fire assay. Platinum and paladium were analyzed by ICP and MS (PGM-MS23); gold was analyzed by ICP and AES finish (Au-ICP21). For samples assaying above 10 ppm from ICP21 the assays were repeated with 30 g nominal weight fire assay with gravimetric finish (Au-GRA21). Silver and base metals were analyzed as part of the multi-element package (ME-MS41), or to trace levels in 36 multi-element package (ME-ICP41). In 2009, silver analysis was completed by 30 g fire assay with gravimetric finish (Ag-GRA21). Where MS41, ICP41 results were greater than 10,000 ppm Cu, 10,000 ppm Zn, 10,000 ppm Pb or 100 ppm Ag the assays were repeated with ore grade aqua regia digestion with AA finish (Cu-AA46; Zn-AA46; Pb-AA46; Ag-AA46, respectively).

Stream Sediment Samples

Approximately 0.25 kg of -80 mesh material was collected for analysis by sieving in the field and sent to the ALS Lab in Lima, Peru for preparation and analysis. Samples from regional BLEG survey are analyzed using fire assay with ICP finish (Au-ICP21) and ultra-trace multi-element aqua regia digest ICP-AES/ICP-MS method (ME-MS41L).

Forward Looking Information and General Cautionary Language

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation (collectively, "forward-looking statements") that relate to the Company's current expectations and views of future events. are not historical facts and may be forward-looking statements and may involve estimates, assumptions and uncertainties which could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements. No assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking statements included in this news release should not be heavily relied upon. These statements speak only as of the date of this news release. In particular and without limitation, this news release contains forward-looking statements in regard to the Company's financing plans.

Readers should refer to the risks discussed in the Company's Annual Information Form and Management's Discussion & Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2021, and subsequent continuous disclosure filings with the Canadian Securities Administrators available at www.sedar.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Tier One Silver Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/702003/Tier-One-Silver-Obtains-Community-Agreement-for-Copper-Nickel-Prospects-at-Hurricane-Silver-Project

Recommended Stories

  • Fidelity Legend Peter Lynch Acquires 5.2% Stake in Penny Stock

    (Bloomberg) -- Peter Lynch is still searching for bargains on Wall Street at age 78, even if it involves a penny stock.Most Read from BloombergStocks Suffer Steepest Rout in Almost Two Years: Markets WrapWalmart Flashes a Warning Sign to the Entire Consumer EconomyTarget and Walmart’s Deep Pain Could Be Your GainPlotkin Shuts Melvin Hedge Fund Left Reeling by Redditor AttackMusk Loses $12 Billion in a Day as He Tweets Politics, Slams ESGThe former Fidelity Magellan fund manager acquired a 5.2% s

  • ‘It’s so horrible that I want to buy it’ — Jim Cramer likes these 2 beaten-down tech names that are still posting white-hot revenue growth

    High-quality items seldom go on sale. Grab them when they do.

  • Tesla cut from S&P 500 ESG Index, and Elon Musk tweets his fury

    (Reuters) -An S&P Dow Jones Indices executive told Reuters on Wednesday it has removed electric carmaker Tesla Inc from the widely followed S&P 500 ESG Index because of issues including claims of racial discrimination and crashes linked to its autopilot vehicles, and Tesla CEO Elon Musk responded with harsh tweets including that "ESG is a scam". In it changes, effective May 2, the sustainability index also added soon-to-be-Musk-controlled Twitter Inc and oil refiner Phillips 66 while dropping Delta Air Lines and Chevron Corp, according to an announcement. The back-and-forth over the index changes reflects a wider debate about the metrics used to judge corporate performance on environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues, a growing area of investing.

  • Will Novavax Stock Ever Reach Its All-Time High Again?

    Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) investors are no strangers to tragedy. On Feb. 9 in 2021, shares of the coronavirus vaccine developer hit their all-time high of $331.68. Are longtime shareholders doomed to heavy losses forever, or will Novavax return to its glory days?

  • Here's Why Upstart Soared on Wednesday While Most Stocks Fell

    In contrast to the overall market, lending technology company Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) was a major outperformer, with shares rising by about 6%. Upstart recently plunged by more than 50% after its first-quarter earnings, and the biggest reason was that the dollar amount of loans carried on Upstart's balance sheet more than doubled. Recently, Upstart's management has made it clear that it understands investors' concerns and is going to immediately take steps to address them.

  • Dow Jones Futures Fall After Target-Led Sell-Off; Market Rally Has 90% Chance Of Doing This

    A Target earnings miss on inflation pressures sparked a fierce sell-off Wednesday. Here's what that means for the market rally.

  • Warren Buffett Isn't Perfect And Is Losing Big On 6 Stocks, Too

    Warren Buffett is having a good year with S&P 500 stocks — it's his kind of market. But he's suffering from his fair share of blowups.

  • Billionaire George Soros Bets on These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    Keeping up the returns would be a neat trick in today’s market, as the main indexes are all steeply down for the year so far – with losses of 15% on the S&P 500 and 24% on the NASDAQ. For investors, then, the best strategy may just be to follow a winner. Billionaire investing legend George Soros is most definitely a winner. He’s built a portfolio worth billions, and had possibly the greatest bull run in hedge fund history, averaging 30% annualized returns for 30 years. Starting in 1992, when he

  • Warren Buffett Is Holding These 10 Tech Stocks Despite Selloff

    In this article, we discuss 10 tech stocks Warren Buffett is holding despite selloff. If you want to see more tech stocks held by the billionaire amid the broader market selloff, click Warren Buffett Is Holding These 5 Tech Stocks Despite Selloff. Warren Buffett’s portfolio is often replicated by aspiring retail investors, as well as […]

  • Why Shares of Endo International Plummeted 69% on Wednesday

    Endo International (NASDAQ: ENDP), a specialty pharmaceutical company, saw its shares fall 69% on Wednesday. It was already a bad day for many companies with the Dow and the S&P 500 down more than 3% and the NASDAQ falling more than 4%. The biggest reason for Endo's massive drop came when The Wall Street Journal reported the company was negotiating to restructure its more-than $8 billion in debt with its lenders and senior bondholders.

  • 4 Growth Stocks Billionaire Money Managers Piled Into During the First Quarter

    A turbulent market didn't scare successful money managers away from buying shares in these fast-paced companies.

  • The S&P 500 Is Near a Bear Market. History Says It’s Not Done Falling.

    With the latest 4% drop on Wednesday, the index is now 18% below its all-time high and dangerously close to a bear market, defined by a 20% fall from the peak. Of the 12 bear markets since World War II, nine lost at least 25%. In 1973, 2000, and 2007, the bear markets began a steep and lasting decline of more than 40%.

  • Cathie Wood has a simple response to Tesla getting booted out of an S&P 500 ESG index: ‘Ridiculous’

    Ark Investment founder Cathie Wood isn’t pleased about EV-maker Tesla Inc. being excluded from the S&P 500 ESG Index.

  • Five Stocks Actually Rose As The Remaining S&P 500 Melted Down

    It's not easy to gain on the worst day for stocks in years when 98% of S&P 500 stocks fell. But a few did.

  • This Semiconductor Stock Could Go Parabolic

    Applied Materials (NASDAQ: AMAT) stock has lost a quarter of its value on the market in 2022, but shares of the company that supplies semiconductor manufacturing equipment to foundries have been in recovery mode over the past week. It won't be surprising to see Applied Materials stock get a nice shot in the arm when it releases its fiscal 2022 second-quarter results after the market closes on May 19. Applied Materials has won big from the global semiconductor shortage over the past couple of years, consistently logging robust top- and bottom-line growth.

  • Fed ‘overshot dramatically’ on inflation: Josh Friedman

    Canyon Partners co-Founder & co-CEO Josh Friedman joins 'Influencers with Andy Serwer' to share his thoughts on Federal Reserve policy and inflation in the U.S. economy.

  • Three lessons from Warren Buffett worth paying attention to right now

    Here’s what you can learn from the investing guru about inflation, index funds and value investing, and what you can do today to shore your financial portfolio.

  • Musk Mad Tesla Removed from S&P 500 ESG Index

    Tesla ( ) CEO Elon Musk is extremely unhappy that the EV company was eliminated from the S&P 500 ESG Index on Wednesday, voicing his concerns on Twitter. The electric automaker was taken off the ESG index by S&P Dow Jones Indices due to Tesla's ongoing issues of racial discrimination claims from employees and how it has dealt with a National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), a government investigation after several crashes were connected to its autopilot vehicles. The changes are retroactive: they are effective May 2 and a May 17 S&P Dow Jones Indices blog post described the rationale.

  • This is how much money Americans think they need to be considered wealthy

    Charles Schwab's annual Modern Wealth Survey also asked 1,000 Americans how much they needed in order to live comfortably.

  • ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM) Q1 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    Image source: The Motley Fool. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE: ZIM)Q1 2022 Earnings CallMay 18, 2022, 8:00 a.m. ETContents: Prepared Remarks Questions and Answers Call Participants Prepared Remarks: OperatorLadies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by.