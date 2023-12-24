Tiffany ‘The Budgetnista’ Aliche: 5 Ways To Become Financially Whole

fizkes / iStock.com

With over 600,000 Instagram followers eagerly awaiting every money tip, Tiffany Aliche earned her nickname “The Budgetnista.” Aliche has been featured everywhere, from The New York Times to The Rachel Ray Show.

What vaulted Aliche into the spotlight? Her superpower is breaking down personal finance concepts into bite-sized pieces regular people can swallow. While she’s authored popular books like “Get Good with Money,” Aliche’s mantra boils down to three simple words: attaining financial wholeness.

Aliche’s recently appeared on the “Erika Taught Me Podcast” to teach viewers what “financial wholeness” really means. In a nutshell, Aliche says it’s about mastering the core pieces of your money management puzzle. This leads to freedom from constant financial stress, even if you never amass a huge fortune.

Aliche shares that while financial freedom may not be a realistic goal for the average person, financial wholeness is. “You’ll be able to pay your bills, look after your family, take vacations and have a good life,” she shared.

Here are five ways Aliche shares we can all become financially whole.

1. Budget, Budget, Budget

Like a mother reminding her child to chew each bite ten times, Aliche harps on the importance of budgeting. “The first step for financial wholeness is budget,” she shared. “Your budget is like the physical picture of you telling your money what to do.”

The word “budget” might sound restrictive, like eating nothing but broccoli and chicken breasts to lose weight. But Aliche offers a mental shift: think of your budget as a helpful tool that enables you to say “yes” to things you want. A good budget aligns with your goals, not against them.

If this perspective flip doesn’t work, set up automatic transfers so you never even “see” the broccoli money moving. Out of sight, out of mind.

2. Build Up Your Income

Let’s be real. Sometimes we spend too much. But other times, expenses outpace even the most frugal lifestyle. “I’m the budgetista, but even I’m like, sometimes it’s a matter of, do I spend too much, or do I not make enough?” Aliche said.

If your budget reveals more month than money, Aliche suggests three income fixes: ask for a raise, start tracking accomplishments to justify one (“go me file”), or begin side hustling.

Of course, scoring a promotion or monetizing a hobby is often easier said than done. But Aliche notes you can pick “low hanging fruit” here, like tutoring in your old college major or driving for Uber on weekends if you already have a car.

3. Assemble Your Financial Team

Personal finance can feel overwhelming. Retirement accounts, investing platforms, tax codes… it’s a lot. That’s why Aliche believes your money deserves its team of experts.

She shares that whatever that looks like for you, you need to find your team. Start by finding an accountant, attorney, or financial advisor charging hourly fees (not percentages!). Bring in your budget and a list of your short-term and long-term goals list. Your financial team can help you prioritize your needs and make a plan to keep you comfortable for the rest of your days.

4. Know Your Numbers

Aliche cites benchmarks like your net worth and credit score as leading indicators of financial fitness.

“Your net worth is the number [that’s] like your financial health overall,” she explains. “You want to own more than you owe.”

Do these measures edge up year after year? You’re on the right track. If not, your financial team can help diagnose issues.

5. Live Your Best Life

Aliche described her outlook shift after her husband suddenly passed away. With such fragile timelines, why hustle yourself ragged, chasing some arbitrary financial finish line?

As Aliche explains, money is simply fuel that powers experiences — not a trophy to collect.

She shares that if her daughter wants to go to the beach, they go to the beach. “I’m determined to spend [time] to the best of my ability — spend it [in] the way that means the most,” she said.

Could you work a few less years by cutting unnecessary expenses? Travel more by earning a promotion? Feel less financial stress by consulting a professional? Achieving financial “wholeness” is really about aligning money goals with life goals.

There you have it: Tiffany Aliche’s five-step plan for attaining financial wholeness at any income level. What stuck out most in her podcast chat? For me, it was permitting myself to enjoy the money journey, too. Here’s to more beach days for us both!

