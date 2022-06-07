U.S. markets closed

TIFIN Announces Magnifi Mentor, The First Conversational AI-Powered Assistant Designed For Investing

·3 min read

Magnifi also reaches the 100 million search results milestone and announces Jon Klaff, former executive from Meta Financial and Paypal as GM, Consumer.

BOULDER, Colo. and NEW YORK, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TIFIN, a fintech platform using artificial intelligence (AI) and investment-driven personalization to shape the future of investor experiences, today announced the launch of their new Magnifi Mentor capability.

TIFIN Logo (PRNewsfoto/TIFIN)

Now, investors using Magnifi, TIFIN's investment marketplace, can leverage Mentor's powerful conversational AI to help monitor portfolio activity, answer investment questions, provide real-time market analysis, discover new opportunities, and more. Delivered through a conversational chatbot-like experience, Mentor utilizes TIFIN's data platform and individual portfolio holdings to understand individual circumstances and preferences to provide guidance on market events, watchlists, or possible adjustments to optimize investment outcomes. All this helps create a personalized experience that is the first of its kind in the world of investments and follows similar developments in the world of banking.

"At Magnifi we believe that investing is critical for financial freedom. However, we also believe that investing is made more complex than it needs to be. Magnifi aims to simplify and democratize investing intelligence so more people can achieve more," said Dr. Vinay Nair, Founder, and CEO of TIFIN. "Mentor is the newest feature provided by Magnifi to help individuals make better investing decisions through real-time insights and analysis tailored to their unique needs. Mentor keeps an eye on portfolio and market action for you when you are busy with other aspects of your life. In these market conditions, this is a much-needed feature to help guide investors."

The addition of Mentor follows a significant uptick in users on the platform. Magnifi has over 100,000 registered retail investors, and over 2,000 registered financial advisors who oversee over $500 billion in assets. While Magnifi displayed 1 million search results close to its first year anniversary in February 2021; it is now presenting approximately 2 million search results per week.

Alongside the launch of Mentor, Magnifi has hired former Meta FinTech and PayPal executive Jon Klaff as their first General Manager, Consumer.  Mr. Klaff will be responsible for driving user growth and engagement and making Magnifi a daily destination for individual investors seeking better tools and insights to power their investment strategies.

"Magnifi is fulfilling a real need for individual investors who, up to now, have been left to their own devices to research what's best for their portfolios," said Mr. Klaff.  "This is an area ripe for disruption.  The markets are volatile right now and retail investors are clamoring for more support to manage their risk while also identifying ways to steer their dollars toward investments aligned to their values.  Magnifi is primed to fill this gap."

About TIFIN

TIFIN is an AI-powered fintech that leverages data science, investment intelligence, and technology to deliver engaging and personalized investor experiences. By connecting individuals to advice and investments, TIFIN bridges the gap between investors, their trusted intermediaries, and asset managers.

Founded in 2018 by Dr. Vinay Nair, a former Wharton Professor and successful entrepreneur, TIFIN was created to help make investing a powerful driver of financial well-being by eliminating frictions investors face.

TIFIN manages Magnifi, a search-powered marketplace for investments; TIFIN Wealth, a platform for advisors, wealth managers, and other intermediaries to deliver better individual outcomes; Financial Answers, a digital platform of investor communities; all powered through Distill, a central digital distribution and insights engine using TIFIN's data platform.

For Media inquiries, please contact:
Zito Partners
Deborah Kostroun
deborah@zitopartners.com
201-403-8185

The information contained herein should in no way be construed or interpreted as an offer, recommendation, or solicitation to buy or sell any security. All content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to provide any tax or legal advice or provide the basis for any financial decisions, nor is it intended to be a projection of current or future performance. This information has been derived from sources believed to be reliable but is not guaranteed as to accuracy and completeness and does not purport to be a complete analysis of the materials discussed.

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tifin-announces-magnifi-mentor-the-first-conversational-ai-powered-assistant-designed-for-investing-301563239.html

SOURCE TIFIN

