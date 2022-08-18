U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,283.74
    +9.70 (+0.23%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,999.04
    +18.72 (+0.06%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,965.34
    +27.22 (+0.21%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,000.73
    +13.41 (+0.68%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    90.53
    +2.42 (+2.75%)
     

  • Gold

    1,772.30
    -4.40 (-0.25%)
     

  • Silver

    19.47
    -0.27 (-1.35%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0091
    -0.0089 (-0.88%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8800
    -0.0130 (-0.45%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1932
    -0.0119 (-0.99%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.8780
    +0.7880 (+0.58%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,424.04
    +25.86 (+0.11%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    558.74
    +1.01 (+0.18%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,541.85
    +26.10 (+0.35%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,942.14
    -280.63 (-0.96%)
     

TIFIN and ETFMG announce expanded partnership to promote thematic ETFs to active investors and advisors on Magnifi

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • AWAY
  • MJIN
  • MJ
  • HACK
  • SILX
  • AWYX
  • SILJ
  • MJXL
  • MJUS

ETFMG will sponsor four additional themes in TIFIN's Magnifi marketplace. This follows existing distribution partnerships between ETFMG, Breakwave Advisors, and TIFIN

BOULDER, Colo. and NEW YORK, Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TIFIN, a fintech platform using artificial intelligence (AI) and investment-driven personalization to shape the future of investor experiences, today announced a new fund marketing and distribution partnership with ETF Managers Group (ETFMG). ETFMG is a thematic ETF issuer founded in 2014 with a vision of developing innovative thematic exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that provide investors unique exposure to new and emerging markets. This adds to TIFIN's embed investment partnerships which now has over 40 leading investment managers sponsoring 90+ funds across their ecosystem.

Magnifi by TIFIN (PRNewsfoto/TIFIN,Magnifi)
Magnifi by TIFIN (PRNewsfoto/TIFIN,Magnifi)

"TIFIN, including through its Magnifi marketplace, is undeniably innovating through its proprietary technology, to make it easier for investors to search for themes and identify the investment opportunities that matter to them," said Sam Masucci, CEO and Founder of ETFMG. "The ETF world offers thousands of choices, making it a challenge for investors to navigate. Simply said, Magnifi helps investors make smarter decisions and we are thrilled to be partnering with TIFIN in support of this common goal."

This new partnership will see ETFMG promoting a series of thematic ETFs across Cannabis (TICKER: MJ, MJUS, MJIN, and MJXL), Travel (TICKERS: AWAY, AWYX), Cybersecurity (TICKER: HACK), and Precious Metal (TICKERS: SILJ, SILX) themes within TIFIN's Magnifi Investment Marketplace to over 140k registered users. Each fund will be placed in a primary position to all search results that relate back to each of the thematic areas. Magnifi users conduct over 2.5 million investor queries per week as of August 2022. In addition, the two firms will work on a series of co-marketing initiatives to promote ETFMG to both active advisor and individual investor communities. This partnership builds on an existing relation between ETFMG and TIFIN, as their BDRY and BSEA ETFs are currently part of a thematic investment marketplace within the TIFIN Wealth platform used by over 1,000 Advisory Firms to match funds to client proposals based on insights from their financial planning, personality, and risk tolerance needs.

"We are delighted to partner with Sam Masucci and the ETFMG team to bring their revolutionary thematic ETFs to the forefront of our Magnifi marketplace," said Jack Swift, President and CRO of TIFIN. "This partnership will bring value to our user base by promoting these leading ETFs adjacent to the thematic intelligence and insights across Magnifi."

About ETFMG®:

ETFMG is a provider of exchange-traded funds (ETFs), founded in 2014 with a vision of developing innovative thematic ETFs that provide investors unique exposure to new markets. Today, the ETFMG fund line up provides access to a diverse collection of global themes and is comprised of 75% first to market products. We turn portfolio management strategies into successful ETFs by partnering with market segment experts to bring long-term growth opportunities to investors. ETFMG funds are proof as to the power of the ETF wrapper and that thematic products can have a place in investors' portfolios. To learn more about ETFMG and our portfolio of exchange traded funds please visit www.etfmg.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter @ETFMG, or YouTube.

About TIFIN:

TIFIN is an AI-powered fintech that leverages data science, investment intelligence, and technology to deliver engaging and personalized investor experiences. By connecting individuals to advice and investments, TIFIN bridges the gap between investors, their trusted intermediaries, and asset managers.

Founded in 2018 by Dr. Vinay Nair, a former Wharton Professor and successful entrepreneur, TIFIN was created to help make investing a powerful driver of financial well-being by eliminating frictions investors face.

TIFIN manages Magnifi, a search-powered marketplace for investments; TIFIN Wealth, a platform for advisors, wealth managers, and other intermediaries to deliver better individual outcomes; Financial Answers, a digital platform of investor communities; all powered through Distill, a central digital distribution and insights engine using TIFIN's data platform.

Disclosures:

Carefully consider a Fund's investment objectives, risks, and charges and expenses before investing. This and other information can be found in the Fund's summary or statutory prospectuses, available on www.etfmg.com. Please read the prospectus carefully before investing.

Investing involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. Shares of any ETF are bought and sold at market price (not NAV), may trade at a discount or premium to NAV and are not individually redeemed from the Fund.

ETF Managers Group LLC is the investment adviser to the Fund.

ETF Managers Group LLC and ETFMG Financial LLC are wholly owned subsidiaries of Exchange Traded Managers Group LLC (collectively, "ETFMG").  The Fund is distributed by ETFMG Financial LLC, which is not affiliated with Breakwave Advisors LLC, Maritime Transformation Partners LLC or Prime Indexes.

ETF Managers Group LLC, provides compensation to Magnifi, LLC or one its affiliates to be a sponsored fund manager which provides its funds greater visibility. Magnifi, LLC has a financial interest to promote and market investment solutions from ETF Managers Group that can conflict with the interests of its clients. 

The information contained herein should in no way be construed or interpreted as an offer, recommendation, or solicitation to buy or sell any security. All content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to provide any tax or legal advice or provide the basis for any financial decisions, nor is it intended to be a projection of current or future performance. This information has been derived from sources believed to be reliable but is not guaranteed as to accuracy and completeness and does not purport to be a complete analysis of the materials discussed.

For Media inquiries, please contact:
Zito Partners
Deborah Kostroun
deborah@zitopartners.com
201-403-8185

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tifin-and-etfmg-announce-expanded-partnership-to-promote-thematic-etfs-to-active-investors-and-advisors-on-magnifi-301608857.html

SOURCE TIFIN

Recommended Stories

  • Qualcomm Is Plotting a Return to Server Market With New Chip

    (Bloomberg) -- Qualcomm Inc. is taking another run at the market for server processors, according to people familiar with its plans, betting it can tap a $28 billion industry and decrease its reliance on smartphones.Most Read from BloombergApple Targets Sept. 7 for iPhone 14 Launch in Flurry of New DevicesBiden Called Cheney After Her Loss to Trump-Backed ChallengerCovid’s Harmful Effects on the Brain Reverberate Years LaterBill Gates and the Secret Push to Save Biden’s Climate BillStock Market

  • Warren Buffett Finally Throws In The Towel On 4 Lousy Stocks

    Warren Buffett likes to say his favorite holding period for an S&P 500 stock is forever. But that's definitely not always the case.

  • Missed BBBY? 10 'Meme Stocks' Are Next Gold Mines, Analysts Say

    Chasing best-known favorites may not be the best way to score on Meme stocks, analysts say. Meme stock ETFs can help.

  • Tesla Stock Split: 5 Things to Know About the Upcoming Split

    The largest automaker in the world by market cap is imminently conducting a stock split. Here's the 411 on what you need to know.

  • 10 Cathie Wood Stocks to Buy Before the Bull Run Starts

    In this article, we discuss 10 Cathie Wood stocks to buy before the bull run starts. If you want to see more stocks preferred by Cathie Wood to load up on before the bull run begins, click 5 Cathie Wood Stocks to Buy Before the Bull Run Starts. Cathie Wood, the founder and CIO of […]

  • Verizon stock downgraded to ‘underperform’ amid T-Mobile competition

    Verizon shares are moving downward after MoffettNathanson cut its rating on the stock to 'underperform' amid increased competition from T-Mobile.

  • 12 Best Materials Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we will look at the 12 best materials stocks to buy now. If you want to explore similar stocks, you can also take a look at 5 Best Materials Stocks to Buy Now. Inflation, rising interest rates, and supply chain difficulties are the usual suspects that have an impact on the performance […]

  • Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Enterprise Products Partners, Energy Transfer and Magellan Midstream Partners

    Enterprise Products Partners, Energy Transfer and Magellan Midstream Partners have been highlighted in this Industry Outlook article.

  • Blue Water Vaccines stock sinks after U.S. announces its own monkeypox vaccine plans

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman discusses Blue Water Vaccine stock performance after the U.S. government announced plans for its own monkeypox vaccine.

  • 10 Large-Cap Dividend Stocks with Over 5% Yield

    In this article, we discuss 10 large-cap dividend stocks with over 5% yield. You can skip our detailed discussion on large-cap dividend investment, and go directly to read 5 Large-Cap Dividend Stocks with Over 5% Yield. Large-cap stocks are generally considered to be safer investments than small- and mid-cap stocks. These stocks are known to […]

  • Applied Materials stock gains on earnings beat, in-line forecast

    Applied Materials Inc. shares gained in after-hours trading Thursday, following an earnings beat and optimistic commentary from the chip-equipment supplier's chief executive.

  • Warren Buffett Loaded Up on These 10 Stocks for the Rest of 2022

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks that Warren Buffett loaded up on for the rest of 2022. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, click Warren Buffett Loaded Up on These 5 Stocks for the Rest of 2022. Despite the high inflation and rising rates battering the US economy since […]

  • Insider Buying: The Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Executive VP & CFO Just Bought 5.8% More Shares

    Potential Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. ( NYSE:CLF ) shareholders may wish to note that the Executive VP & CFO, Celso...

  • Is it Still Worthy to Keep Your United Parcel Service (UPS) Stake?

    Mayar Capital, an asset management firm, published its second-quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. For the three months ending March 31, 2021, Mayar Fund (Class A) was down 6.6% net of all expenses and fees, while the MSCI World Index declined by 5.2% in the same period. Since […]

  • Ryan Cohen Exits Entire Bed Bath & Beyond Stake, Drives 27% Drop

    (Bloomberg) -- Five months after disclosing a stake in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc., activist shareholder Ryan Cohen has tapped out, sparking a selloff in the shares of the home goods retailer.Most Read from BloombergApple Targets Sept. 7 for iPhone 14 Launch in Flurry of New DevicesBiden Called Cheney After Her Loss to Trump-Backed ChallengerCovid’s Harmful Effects on the Brain Reverberate Years LaterBill Gates and the Secret Push to Save Biden’s Climate BillStock Market Plunge Punished 401(k) Millio

  • Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) swells 11% this week, taking three-year gains to 88%

    One simple way to benefit from the stock market is to buy an index fund. But if you choose individual stocks with...

  • Top Analyst Reports for JPMorgan Chase, AbbVie & Abbott

    Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 12 major stocks, including JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM), AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) and Abbott Laboratories (ABT).

  • Why Is Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Down 1.8% Since Last Earnings Report?

    Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) reported earnings 30 days ago. What's next for the stock? We take a look at earnings estimates for some clues.

  • 10 Cheap Coal Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss 10 cheap coal stocks to buy now. If you want to read about some more cheap coal stocks to buy now, go directly to 5 Cheap Coal Stocks to Buy Now. Slowing economic growth and energy market turbulence have added to the uncertainty around coal stocks in recent months, hitting […]

  • Weber stock jumps more than 25%, heads toward best day ever

    Shares in Weber Inc. shot toward their biggest one-day gain on record in Thursday afternoon trading. The grill maker's stock was more than 25% higher in late trading, which would easily be its best day on Wall Street since going public roughly a year ago --- shares rose 17.8% from the IPO price in their first day of trading, and have not experienced a stronger single-day percentage gain since. Shares moved higher earlier this month after an unexpected quarterly loss led to the company planning c