U.S. markets close in 4 hours 41 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,359.56
    -1.63 (-0.04%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,507.48
    +11.42 (+0.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,470.46
    -15.75 (-0.11%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,231.64
    +11.00 (+0.50%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.70
    +0.18 (+0.22%)
     

  • Gold

    1,764.10
    +8.40 (+0.48%)
     

  • Silver

    22.65
    -0.02 (-0.09%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1549
    -0.0015 (-0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6030
    -0.0110 (-0.68%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3593
    +0.0000 (+0.00%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.6360
    +0.3140 (+0.28%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    56,584.55
    -732.53 (-1.28%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,330.14
    -2.64 (-0.20%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,126.11
    -20.74 (-0.29%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,230.61
    -267.59 (-0.94%)
     

Tiger Cool Express Announces Tri-Cities Intermodal Initiative with Union Pacific

·2 min read

WALLULA, Wash., Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tiger Cool Express has announced the signing of a Letter of Intent for Tiger Cool to acquire the former Union Pacific Railroad Cold Connect warehouse, and to develop an adjacent intermodal ramp in Wallula, WA.

(PRNewsfoto/Tiger Cool Express)
(PRNewsfoto/Tiger Cool Express)

The envisioned Tiger Tri-Cities Logistics Center will benefit the entire agricultural community in the three-state region by providing cost-effective and environmentally benign transportation capacity. Initially, service is intended to be offered between: Wallula and the Northwest Seaport Alliance on-dock facilities for dry and reefer exports (in ISO equipment) as well as between Wallula and Chicago (and beyond) with Tiger Cool Express refrigerated domestic containers and Union Pacific refrigerated boxcars. Service scope is expected to eventually expand into other markets, such as the I-5 corridor and Mexico.

"Despite our continued growth and fleet expansion, we realize that our current customers in the Pacific Northwest have a need for a broader portfolio of services" said Steve Van Kirk, Tiger Cool Express' Chief Executive Officer. "This will enable us to add export, boxcar and temperature-controlled consolidation services to our current portfolio. It will also allow us to expand our support to local farmers and families by improving the economics of exporting frozen French fries, apples, hay, pulses and other agricultural commodities."

Theodore Prince, Tiger's Chief Strategy Officer and Co-founder observed that "This is literally back-to-the-future for me. Working for an ocean carrier 25 years ago, we operated barges on the Columbia-Snake River system -- in conjunction with our double-stack train network -- providing seamless intermodal connectivity to refrigerated and dry exporters. It is exciting to resurrect a similar capacity that will enable agricultural providers to compete more effectively in global markets while removing highway congestion and pollutants."

Leslie Baird, Tiger Cool Express' Chief Commercial Officer pointed out that "Part of our innovative solution approach is to be environmentally benign. This new service offering will complement the Carbon-Free Load service we already offer. It will also allow us to offer boxcar service to commodities that are best served by that mode. We are looking forward to handling this new business in 2022."

About Tiger Cool Express
Tiger Cool Express provides time-definite intermodal services with sustainable capacity across North America. The company believes that being green means having smarter logistics versus over-the-road trucking. Not only can customers significantly reduce their carbon footprint by going intermodal, but Tiger Cool is also the only surface freight provider to offer a carbon-free load opportunity. More information about TCX is available at www.tigercoolexpress.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tiger-cool-express-announces-tri-cities-intermodal-initiative-with-union-pacific-301398149.html

SOURCE Tiger Cool Express

Recommended Stories

  • Tesla sees increase in Chinese vehicle deliveries

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi and Julie Hyman discuss Tesla's latest EV delivieries numbers in China.&nbsp;

  • 'Desperate for tires.' Components shortage roils U.S. harvest

    Dale Hadden cannot find any spare tires for his combine harvester. New Ag Supply in Kansas is pleading with customers to order parts now for spring planting. "You try to baby your equipment, but we're all at the mercy of luck right now," said Holub, a fourth-generation corn and soybean farmer in Buckingham, Iowa.

  • Shares of Northrop Grumman Corporation Rise Above Previous 52-Week High

    Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC) traded today at a new 52-week high of $395.59. So far today approximately 279,000 shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 733,000 shares. Northrop Grumman is a defense contractor that is diversified across short-cycle and long-cycle businesses. The firm’s segments include aeronautics, mission systems, defense services, and space systems. The company’s aerospace segment creates the fuselage for the massive F-35 program and pr

  • A Denver oil and gas company with big private equity backers files to go public

    The company owns acres of mineral rights in the giant Permian Basin of Texas, but it doesn't plan to drill any wells.

  • The 'sky is the limit' for heating oil prices if we get slammed this winter: strategist

    Start stockpiling those blankets for the winter because heating oil and natural gas prices may wallop your budget.

  • Shale Oil Is Booming Again in the Permian

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil prices above $80 a barrel are once again spurring a revival of shale drilling in America’s biggest oil field, where production is expected to return to pre-pandemic highs within weeks.Most Read from BloombergNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachHow France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a Showcase for ArtWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like NowTycoon Behind a Crisis-Era Property Crash Now Sits on a $9 Billion

  • Oil Prices Have Topped $80. But Don’t Expect a Spending Bonanza from Shale Drillers

    American frackers are expected to cumulatively lift U.S. oil-field spending 15% to 20% next year, analysts said. Their investments are still well below pre-pandemic levels.

  • Oil Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – White House Struggling to Convince OPEC+ to Raise Production

    Crude oil markets remain well-supported so we expect any substantial weakness to be bought aggressively by hedge funds and other major speculators.

  • Stock Market Awaits Key News; Why InMode Is Soaring Today

    The stock market was little changed early Tuesday as investors wait for key earnings reports and other potential market-moving news later this week.

  • CleanSpark Spends Some of Its Bitcoin to Buy 4,500 New Mining Machines

    The sustainable bitcoin mining company now expects delivery of 24,580 total machines in the next year.

  • China Home Sales Are Falling Sharply

    Curbs on property lending and worries about the financial health of China Evergrande and other developers are sidelining house buyers.

  • Power Metals To Re-Commence Exploration at Case Lake

    Power Metals Corp. ("Power Metals" or the "Company") (TSXV: PWM) (FRANKFURT: OAA1) (OTC: PWRMF) is pleased to announce that Power Metals has decided to resume exploration on the Case Lake Li-Cs-Ta Property. The Company's Strategic Review Committee has determined it is in the best interest to all shareholders to continue the next stage of exploration on our own. The Company has received multiple partnership and "off-take" agreement proposals from several groups, however we firmly believe it is to

  • ‘Maxed Out’ Qatar is Unhappy Natural Gas Prices Are So High

    (Bloomberg) -- Qatar, the world’s biggest exporter of liquefied natural gas, said it’s “unhappy” prices are so high but is producing at maximum capacity.Most Read from BloombergNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachHow France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a Showcase for ArtTycoon Behind a Crisis-Era Property Crash Now Sits on a $9 Billion Debt MountainWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like NowThey Invented the Must-Have Instrumen

  • Oil Fluctuates With Energy Shortages Boosting Winter Demand

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil switched between gains and losses in choppy trading as investors assessed how a global power crisis will affect demand this winter.Most Read from BloombergHow France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a Showcase for ArtWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like NowNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachTycoon Behind a Crisis-Era Property Crash Now Sits on a $9 Billion Debt MountainThey Invented the Must-Have Instrument f

  • Are Algorithms To Blame For Europe’s Natural Gas Crisis?

    As Europe’s energy crisis continues it is beginning to become clear that Russia may have influenced natural gas markets by using its trading arms to drive prices higher

  • Gas prices have more than tripled in the last 18 months—and are likely to go higher

    Crude prices hit an eight-year high as the price at the pump soars.

  • Tata Motors raises $1 billion from TPG, ADQ for electric vehicle business

    Indian automaker Tata Motors has raised about $1 billion from private equity firm TPG's Rise Climate Fund and Abu Dhabi state holding company ADQ to expand its electric vehicle business, the company said on Tuesday. Tata Motors will form a separate electric vehicle unit in which TPG and ADQ will hold between 11% and 15%, valuing the new entity at about $9.1 billion, the company said in a statement.

  • U.S. Likely to Ask OPEC for More Oil Supplies, Yergin Says

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.S. is likely to ask OPEC member states to pump more crude to help ease a surge in energy prices, according to oil historian Daniel Yergin.Most Read from BloombergNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachHow France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a Showcase for ArtWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like NowTycoon Behind a Crisis-Era Property Crash Now Sits on a $9 Billion Debt MountainThey Invented the Must-Have Ins

  • Saudi Mining Plan Gets $3 Billion EV Boost From Australian Firm

    (Bloomberg) -- An Australian company plans to invest $3 billion in Saudi Arabia in a bet on the metals used in batteries for electric vehicles.Most Read from BloombergHow France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a Showcase for ArtWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like NowNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachTycoon Behind a Crisis-Era Property Crash Now Sits on a $9 Billion Debt MountainThey Invented the Must-Have Instrument for the

  • Airbus Slides as Delivery Slowdown Endangers Year-End Goal

    (Bloomberg) -- Airbus SE slid as much as 2.3% after the European planemaker reported just one order and 40 deliveries in September, making it more of a challenge to meet year-end targets. Most Read from BloombergHow France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a Showcase for ArtWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like NowNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachTycoon Behind a Crisis-Era Property Crash Now Sits on a $9 Billion Debt MountainTh