U.S. markets open in 2 hours 2 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,650.00
    +60.00 (+1.31%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,558.00
    +346.00 (+0.98%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    16,134.00
    +291.25 (+1.84%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,239.60
    +36.00 (+1.63%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.68
    +2.19 (+3.15%)
     

  • Gold

    1,783.10
    +3.60 (+0.20%)
     

  • Silver

    22.42
    +0.15 (+0.68%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1256
    -0.0030 (-0.27%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4340
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.85
    -6.82 (-22.24%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3245
    -0.0016 (-0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.4830
    -0.0070 (-0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    50,947.91
    +2,262.64 (+4.65%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,315.28
    +55.12 (+4.37%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,315.02
    +82.74 (+1.14%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,455.60
    +528.23 (+1.89%)
     

Tiger Global, Avid Ventures lead $35M round for London payroll automation startup Pento

Mary Ann Azevedo
·4 min read

One of the biggest pain points for any business, but especially SMEs, is managing payroll.

A startup that has built payroll automation software to make the process less painful, Pento, has raised $35 million in a Series B round of funding co-led by Tiger Global Management and Avid Ventures.

The investment marks Tiger Global’s first time investing in London-based Pento. Avid has invested previously, along with other existing backers General Catalyst, Seedcamp and LocalGlobe. It also comes just six months after the startup raised a $15.6 million Series A led by General Catalyst. The company declined to reveal at what valuation either round was raised, saying only that its current valuation is “a meaningful step up” from its Series A.

Founded by Jonas Bøgh Larsen and Emil Hagbarth Rasmussen in 2017, Pento has now raised $53.4 million since its inception. The startup’s mission is to help free up companies from “onerous outsourcing and outdated software.” Pento says its SaaS offering fully automates the payroll process so that payroll managers and finance teams don’t have to rely on spreadsheets, PDFs, e-mails and manual checks. It claims to reduce the amount of time its customers spend on payroll by up to 80% by giving them “more control and visibility” over their monthly pay run. It does this by automating everything from tax calculations to payments to reporting requirements so that businesses of any size “can run their payroll in minutes instead of days.”

It must be doing something right. CEO and co-founder Bøgh Larsen said that over the past year, Pento has seen its revenue climb “10x.” While we don’t know from what base, the company did say it has seen “consecutive record-breaking months of growth” since its Series A. It’s also added several “major” new customers, including Britain’s Starling Bank, as well as integrations with partners such as Personio, Hibob and BambooHR. Other customers include tech startups Pleo and Cuvva as well as Honest Burgers and Beauty Pie. In general, Pento works with hundreds of SMEs and mid-sized businesses with 30 to 500 employees, and is increasingly serving larger enterprises with around 2,000 employees.

With its SaaS model, the company makes money by charging customers a set monthly fee.

While it plans to expand internationally in the future, Pento for now is focused on its home market of the U.K. and Europe, where it says that payroll outsourcing is a nearly $6 billion market that is expected to grow at an annual rate of 4.4%. In the U.K. alone, there are an estimated 20,000 small and medium-sized businesses and 4,000 mid-market businesses that are potential customers, it says.

“This represents an opportunity to transform payroll automation for nearly 10 million employees within the U.K. alone and a $1+ billion annual revenue opportunity,” Bøgh Larsen said.

Image Credits: Pento

Pento plans to use its new capital in part to expand into new European countries and toward product development, service expansion and partner integrations. It also, naturally, plans to do some hiring. It’s already grown its team to 70 employees, up from 20 a year ago.

In addition to its SaaS offering, Pento provides infrastructure through its partnerships and integrations with existing accounting software, HR products and pension providers. It has also developed an open payroll API that is currently in beta, with the aim of allowing any business to build custom integrations to automate more of their workflows, such as time-tracking or shift planning. That API will also allow employees to share pay and compensation data with third-party apps and services to validate their income to credit agencies, as well as other financial and HR organizations, the company said.

“We built Pento having seen firsthand just how broken the current payroll processes are, and our continued success showcases just how strongly forward-thinking companies are asking for tools to fix this,” said Bøgh Larsen.

Competitors include France's PayFit, ADP and legacy services-heavy payroll outsourcing businesses. Pento says that its main differentiator is that it is building a payroll-only product with an integrations-first approach, meaning that -- as opposed to much of its competition -- Pento partners and integrates with other tools/products (such as HR, expenses management and accounting) that customers use instead of building their own.

That distinction was a big draw for Addie Lerner, founder and managing partner at Avid Ventures, who said her firm has become increasingly excited about the “n of 1” market opportunity for Pento to be a pure-play payroll automation leader in Europe, and beyond.

“We continue to hear positive feedback from the market on Pento’s strategy of focusing on payroll only rather than payroll plus HR,” she wrote via email.

Longer term, if Pento can become the infrastructure layer for HR and compensation via its soon-to-be-rolled-out open API, Lerner added, the company would become further embedded into its customers’ payroll and HR workflows.

“It could then leverage its strategic positioning of managing payroll for its customers and being in the critical flow of payroll payments to monetize a suite of ‘Pento for Employee’ products including financial offerings such as lending, KYC, and more,” she said.

PayFit raises $107 million for its payroll and HR platform

Recommended Stories

  • Buffett stays buoyant as Bitcoin plunges 20% — here are the top 3 stocks he's holding instead

    Buffett prefers assets with clear, material use, and these definitely fit the bill.

  • Intel Stock Rises on Move to Launch IPO of Mobileye Unit

    The initial public offering of Mobileye, Intel's self-driving-car unit, in the U.S. is planned for the middle of next year.

  • 3 Dow Stocks Begging to Be Bought in December

    At the moment, there are three Dow stocks absolutely begging to be bought by growth, value, or income investors in December. For growth investors, there's little question that the Dow stock to back the truck up on in December is cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) solution provider Salesforce.com (NYSE: CRM).

  • JPMorgan’s 3 Stock Picks With Over 45% Upside Potential

    After the turmoil of the past two years, it’s time to take stock of the state of the markets, of national economies, of the corona pandemic, and of what it all means for investors. It’s a lot to bite off, but banking giant JPMorgan, in a new report, tackles just these issues. It’s far more than we can take on here in detail, but we can look at a summary of important points. For starters, the corona crisis has proven itself highly unpredictable, but investors are used to it now. Current indicatio

  • Alibaba stock rockets to best day since 2017

    U.S.-listed shares of Alibaba Group Holdings Ltd. rocketed Monday to post their best performance in more than four years as numerous Chinese internet stocks started to mount a comeback after a tough recent stretch.

  • Morgan Stanley gave an 'overweight' rating to these 3 stocks yielding up to 9.8% — lock them in before inflation soars higher

    The Wall Street giant really likes these dividend stocks — for very good reasons.

  • The Lithium Extraction Tech That Could Take Tesla To $2 Trillion

    Tesla has become the definitive leader in the electric vehicle race, but even King Musk may not be immune to supply shortages.

  • Why Shares of Pfizer, Ocugen, and Vaxart Are Losing Ground Today

    Shares of the COVID-19 vaccine makers Pfizer (NYSE: PFE), Ocugen (NASDAQ: OCGN), and Vaxart (NASDAQ: VXRT) are all moving in the wrong direction today. Specifically, Pfizer's stock is down by approximately 4%, Ocugen's equity is in the red by 5.64%, and Vaxart's shares are underwater by a hefty 8.7%, as of 12:23 p.m. ET Monday afternoon. On Sunday, the White House's chief medical advisor, Dr. Anthony Fauci, said that the preliminary data regarding the severity of the omicron variant was "encouraging."

  • Alibaba Stock Just Had Its Best Day in Four Years. Why It’s Rising Again.

    The Chinese tech giant has lost almost a quarter of its market value in the past month amid regulatory pressures and signs of slowing growth.

  • Why Zscaler Stock Tanked 13% Today

    High-growth but richly valued tech stocks have been getting hammered by the market as of late, and software cybersecurity disruptor Zscaler (NASDAQ: ZS) hasn't been exempt. As for the specific plunge today (Zscaler is up 36% in 2021 with just weeks to go until the new year), analyst Stephen Bersey at Daiwa Capital downgraded Zscaler to underperform and stuck a $286 price target on the stock. A slew of other Wall Street prognosticators waxed optimistic on Zscaler last week after the company said revenue grew 62% year over year in the last quarter, and deferred revenue (sales collected from customers, but for which service has not yet been provided) boomed 74% higher.

  • Lucid shares drop amid SEC subpoena over SPAC deal

    Lucid (LCID) shares opened 12% lower on Monday after the high-end electric vehicle startup revealed it received a subpoena from the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) over its recent tie-up with a special purpose acquisition company.

  • Why Moderna Stock Crashed Today

    Shares of Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) fell 13.5% on Monday after health officials indicated that the omicron variant might lead to less severe forms of COVID-19 than feared. Omicron is a heavily mutated strain of the novel coronavirus. Amid the volatility, many investors sought shelter in Moderna and other vaccine stocks, on the belief that omicron fears would boost demand for new drugs designed to target emerging coronavirus strains.

  • 3 Stocks to Buy With a $30 Trillion Metaverse Market on the Way

    Fortunes will likely be made with the metaverse. Investing in these stocks is a great way to get started.

  • Intel to Take Its Mobileye Unit Public in 2022 IPO; Shares Jump

    (Bloomberg) -- Intel Corp. plans to list shares of its Mobileye self-driving car business by the middle of next year, letting the chipmaker capitalize on its investment in a burgeoning industry. Most Read from BloombergSand and Soldiers Mix as Troops Move In to Protect Cancun TouristsThe World’s Relentless Demand for Chips Turns Deadly in MalaysiaEven in the Metaverse, Not All Identities Are Created EqualAutomating the War on Noise PollutionThe Expensive Plan to Bring Green Power to China’s Mega

  • Kinder Morgan says it expects 'robust' 2022 and dividend of $1.11

    Kinder Morgan Inc. shares rose 1% late Monday after the energy infrastructure company unveiled its preliminary 2022 expectations, including a dividend of $1.11 a share. Fundamentals are likely to remain "robust" and 2022 is likely to be a "very strong year," Chief Executive Steve Kean said in a statement. Per-share earnings are seen at $1.09. The company also expects to return additional value to shareholders next year through an anticipated annualized dividend of $1.11 a share, and a share buyb

  • 3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in December

    For the past 12 years, investing in growth stocks has been a moneymaking strategy. Historically low lending rates and an accommodative Federal Reserve have allowed fast-paced companies to thrive. Back in 2013, J.P. Morgan Asset Management, a division of JPMorgan Chase, released a report that compared to performance of publicly traded companies that initiated and paid a dividend between 1972 and 2012 to stocks that didn't pay a dividend over the same period.

  • As SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Dips, Institutions are Getting a Fresh Buying Opportunity

    Many growth stocks took a hit in the recent weeks, and SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SOFI) has not been spared, as it dipped over 35%. As the stock reaches toward the yearly lows, we'll look into the current state of the ownership and reflect on the recent moves made by the insiders and institutions.

  • 3 Artificial Intelligence Stocks Leading the New Wave

    The savvy investor keeps their eyes forward, toward the horizon. Right now, the sea of tech is the one to watch, and the ships coming into view are flying AI’s flag. This is not a new development, it’s been on course for several years – but as an investment sector, it’s heating up. AI is the tech that will power our digital systems for years to come, everything from our smartphones to our cars to Elon Musk’s Mars rockets. AI isn’t just one technology, rather, it’s a range of techs – and approach

  • As Vanguard pushes into private equity, some fans get queasy

    Vanguard built its reputation on democratizing investing, bringing institutional products to the masses and doing so cheaply. Its retail-investor-friendly moves – index funds and low fees — have endeared it to millions of investors. The $7 trillion asset manager began providing institutional clients – pension funds, endowments and the like – access to private-equity investments in 2020 through HarbourVest Partners, an $85 billion, independent global private markets investment firm.

  • MongoDB, Coupa Make Waves After Monday's Big Wall Street Win

    The stock market stayed in full high-volatility mode on Friday, but investors weren't complaining given the positive tone on Wall Street. Investors seemed comfortable that the Omicron COVID-19 variant isn't likely to flare up into a new full-blown crisis, and that gave investors more confidence in the potential for the global economy to weather any resulting turbulence. Gains for the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI), S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC), and Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) were substantial and provided a nice respite from recent declines.