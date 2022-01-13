U.S. markets close in 5 hours 41 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,722.62
    -3.73 (-0.08%)
     

  • Dow 30

    36,392.25
    +101.93 (+0.28%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,133.15
    -55.24 (-0.36%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,195.01
    +18.95 (+0.87%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.58
    -0.06 (-0.07%)
     

  • Gold

    1,818.80
    -8.50 (-0.47%)
     

  • Silver

    23.18
    -0.03 (-0.12%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1473
    +0.0028 (+0.24%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7340
    +0.0090 (+0.52%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3740
    +0.0035 (+0.25%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.2370
    -0.4290 (-0.37%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,811.96
    -69.89 (-0.16%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,047.70
    +4.14 (+0.40%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,562.09
    +10.37 (+0.14%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,489.13
    -276.53 (-0.96%)
     
JOBS:

Another 230,000 Americans filed new jobless claims

Initial unemployment claims unexpectedly jumped last week.

Tiger Global backs Accrue Savings’ ‘save now, pay later’ approach to consumer purchases

Christine Hall
·2 min read

Buy now, pay later has grown to be an alternative to credit cards, with the trend generating $100 billion in sales last year, more than four times 2020. However, even with the spread out payments, debt accumulation is not easing, causing the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau to now look into the practice.

Accrue Savings, founded in June 2021 by CEO Michael Hershfield, aims to get people saving again with its merchant-embedded shopping experience that rewards consumers for saving up for the things they want to buy.

After raising $4.7 million, the company launched in late 2021 with its product that enables merchants to provide additional payment options. Hershfield told TechCrunch that he isn’t out to replace buy now, pay later (BNPL), but be a way for brands to help people save up for items while also attracting and retaining customers.

Michael Hershfield, Accrue Savings
Michael Hershfield, Accrue Savings

Michael Hershfield, CEO of Accrue Savings. Image Credits: Accrue Savings

“Brands have tremendous influence, and while there is a deep misnomer that Americans don’t save, our own research shows that people were actually saving more during the pandemic,” he added. “How Americans save can now be tied to a brand. We, as a society, need to offer better savings tools, and it needs to be on a merchant’s website.”

Accrue Savings embeds the savings feature on a retailer’s website, enabling merchants to also put the feature in targeted email or SMS campaigns. When the consumer opens an account and hits savings milestones, they can receive FDIC-insured cash contributions from brands.

Because saving can take time, Hershfield felt it was too early to disclose growth metrics, but said that in its short existence, the company has racked up a customer list that includes Allbirds, Casper, Poly & Bark, Smile Direct Club and Tire Agent. It initially went live with 15 customers, and he teased that the list is expected to double in the coming months.

Today, Accrue Savings announced $25 million in a Series A funding round led by Tiger Global, with participation from Aglaé Ventures and Maple VC, existing investors Twelve Below, Box Group, Red Sea Ventures, Ground Up Ventures, Good Friends and Silas Capital Ventures, and a group of individual investors, including UPS CEO Carol Tomé, Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin.

“Accrue Savings helps brands reach more customers and gives consumers a responsible purchasing option. It’s a win-win,” said Alex Cook, partner of Tiger Global, in a written statement. “Michael and the Accrue Savings team are building a unique platform and we’re thrilled to partner with them on the next stage of the journey.”

The new capital infusion brings the company’s total funding to nearly $30 million to date. Hershfield plans to expand retail partnerships and add employees across all departments, including engineering, sales and marketing. It has 14 employees right now, and he is looking to be around 65 employees by the end of the year.

Credit card and payments companies compete for a slice of the growing BNPL market

Recommended Stories

  • The lost 'Scream' twists that would have changed the slasher series forever

    With different characters behind the Ghostface masks and shock departures early on, how could the Scream movies have been completely different?

  • 3 Dividend Stocks That Are Dirt Cheap Right Now

    These three stocks are yielding between 5.3% and 7.9%, but they are trading at low valuations with strong catalysts to appreciate.

  • Warren Buffett says these are the best stocks to own when inflation spikes — with consumer prices at a 40-year high, it's time to follow his lead

    The Oracle of Omaha knows how to beat inflation. So ride his coattails.

  • Novavax Stock: Buy, Sell, or Hold in 2022?

    Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) has taken investors on quite an exciting ride since it entered the coronavirus vaccine race. Investors expected Novavax to apply for U.S. regulatory authorization in the first half. Novavax has since resolved its production issues and today is on track to apply for U.S. authorization in about a month.

  • Taiwan semiconductor beats Q4 targets, stocks jumps

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss how Taiwan Semiconductor stock is rising after the company reported Q4 earnings.

  • 3 Top Stocks You Can Still Buy for Under $20 a Share

    Growth stocks have fallen out of favor, which provides a juicy opportunity to snap up this trio of beauties.

  • Down 15% Already in 2022, Is This Metaverse Stock a Buy?

    While 2021 was very good to Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) shareholders, 2022 is off to an arguably poor start. This gaming platform company with metaverse potential has been caught up in the broader growth stock sell-off and is trading down about 15.7% year to date. Part of the drop can be attributed to some investor concern heading into 2022 about Roblox's rich valuation.

  • 4 Top Dividend Payers of the S&P 500

    While for some stocks in the S&P 500, it's their large dividend yields that make them attractive picks, I like to focus on companies with payout ratios below 50%. Ultimately, these dividend growth stocks steadily outperform the market, despite paying smaller dividends initially. Let's look at four stocks that fit this bill and offer some of the highest dividend potential in the S&P 500.

  • The IRS will ask every taxpayer about crypto transactions this tax season — here’s how to report them

    Cryptocurrencies, also known as virtual currencies, have gone mainstream. Here’s what you need to know at 2021 tax return time if you made crypto transactions last year. The 2021 version of IRS Form 1040 asks if at any time during the year you received, sold, exchanged, or otherwise disposed of any financial interest in any virtual currency.

  • Taiwan Semiconductor Stock Poised For Breakout After Earnings Beat

    Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, the world's largest chip foundry, on Thursday beat analyst estimates for the fourth quarter.

  • AMC CEO Says He’s Done Selling Stock After Unloading Another $7 Million

    AMC Entertainment Chief Executive Adam Aron sold another $7.1 million shares of the movie theater giant this week, and said he’s done selling the stock. “Back in August, I said that at age 67 I’d sell some AMC shares toward year-end, all trading decisions out of my hands, under guidelines of a Chase 10-b-5-1 plan spread over 3 months,” Aron said on Twitter. Aron sold 312,500 shares of AMC Entertainment (ticker: AMC) on Tuesday, according to a regulatory filing.

  • Alibaba Stock Is Headed for Its Biggest Drop of the Year

    Alibaba stock has been on a tear to start the year, but its two-day winning streak looks like it’s about to end. Alibaba stock has risen in five of the year’s eight trading days including a two-day winning streak as investors sold U.S. tech titans and looked for alternatives elsewhere. Alibaba stock was off 3.2% at 10 a.m. in U.S. trading, which would be its largest decline since falling 3.4% on Dec. 31.

  • Fed has to be ‘far more aggressive … than the Street thinks,’ says academic who called Dow 20,000: ‘This is too much money chasing too few goods’

    Jeremy Siegel, professor of finance at the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School of Business, on Wednesday sounded sanguine about the equity market, even as he conceded that inflation is likely to be more pernicious than Wall Street expectations, causing the Federal Reserve headaches.

  • Nancy Pelosi Latest Portfolio: 5 Stocks to Watch

    In this article, we discuss the 5 stocks to consider in the latest portfolio of that Nancy Pelosi. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Nancy Pelosi Latest Portfolio: 2 Stocks to Watch. The stock trading activities of lawmakers on both sides of the aisle have come under […]

  • Enphase and SolarEdge Are Rising as Analyst Upgrades Both to ‘Buy.’

    Guggenheim's Joseph Osha introduced price targets of $329 and $213 for SolarEdge and Enphase, respectively.

  • 12 Best Dow Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds

    In this article, we discuss the 12 best Dow stocks to buy according to hedge funds. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks and the Dow Jones market index, go directly to the 5 Best Dow Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is a price-weighted […]

  • 3 Top Oil Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul

    The reason is that the world needs an "all of the above" energy strategy if it hopes to satisfy demand increases arising from emerging-market economies. Chevron, with a market capitalization of $245 billion, is probably the least exciting of this trio. For starters, the company's business is highly diversified, with operations spanning from oil drilling to refining and chemicals, providing balance to its cash flows in a historically volatile industry.

  • 10 Undervalued Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we are going to talk about our list of the 10 undervalued stocks to buy now. You can skip our comprehensive analysis of these stocks and go directly to the 5 Undervalued Stocks to Buy Now. The world is experiencing innovation and change at a rate never seen before. After the Covid […]

  • Short Sellers Are Targeting Beyond Meat

    (Bloomberg) -- Short sellers are piling into Beyond Meat Inc., making it the most shorted company in the Russell 1000 Index, as the shares struggle to gain momentum amid growing competition for plant-based meat.Most Read from BloombergCannabis Compounds Prevented Covid Infection in Laboratory StudyFrequent Boosters Spur Warning on Immune ResponseSay Goodbye to Self-Isolating, WFH Mandates, Mass TestingEurope Slowly Starts to Consider Treating Covid Like the FluJ&J Vaccine Gets Additional Warning

  • Here’s What Makes Apple Inc. (AAPL) A Great Investment Pick

    Guardian Fund, an investment management firm, published its fourth-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. In 2021, the return of the Guardian Fund was 3.27%, measured in euros and net of fees and expenses. This compares to 28.71% for the S&P 500 Index, measured in U.S. dollars, and including […]