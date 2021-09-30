U.S. markets close in 5 hours 29 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,364.30
    +4.84 (+0.11%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,343.62
    -47.10 (-0.14%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,565.98
    +53.54 (+0.37%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,229.75
    +4.44 (+0.20%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.85
    -0.98 (-1.31%)
     

  • Gold

    1,748.30
    +25.40 (+1.47%)
     

  • Silver

    21.89
    +0.40 (+1.86%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1592
    -0.0008 (-0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5380
    -0.0030 (-0.19%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3484
    +0.0057 (+0.42%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.7320
    -0.2270 (-0.20%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,061.70
    +855.90 (+2.03%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,067.91
    -14.54 (-1.34%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,088.03
    -20.13 (-0.28%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,452.66
    -91.63 (-0.31%)
     
JUST IN:

Jobless claims: 362,000 Americans filed new claims last week

Weekly claims rise from a week ago and missed expectations of 330,000

Tiger Global backs India's OfBusiness at $3 billion valuation

Manish Singh
·2 min read

OfBusiness, a commerce startup that sells industrial goods and provides small businesses with credit, has doubled its valuation in less than two months to $3 billion, a top executive told TechCrunch.

Tiger Global led the six year-old startup’s $207 million Series F round, and SoftBank and Alpha Wave participated in it, OfBusiness co-founder and chief executive Asish Mohapatra told us. The new investment comes just two months after SoftBank led a $160 million round in OfBusiness at a $1.5 billion valuation.

Thursday’s announcement is the third financing round for OfBusiness this year. The startup, whose business has grown multiple folds this year, was valued at $800 million in April this year.

OfBusiness operates as a raw material aggregator and procurement finance provider. The startup works with banks to offer credit lines to small and medium enterprises that have an annual turnover of over $3 million.

The platform collects data on user activity that it relies on to underwrite loans to businesses that are using the OfBusiness platform for sourcing raw material and tenders. “This enables us to move from collateral based loans to cash-flow/ transaction-based lending – a key differentiator to banks," Mohapatra told Bernstein analysts last year.

"The SMEs pay interest on their working capital loan (issued in form of card limits), and a margin on the raw material procured. Bid-Assist platform is a repository for SMEs to look up tenders suitable for their business. The tender sourcing and raw material margin provide better monetization and more importantly, predictive data useful for underwriting.”

The startup's revenue run-rate is over $1 billion, and it's profitable. By July this year, its loan book size had increased to $220 million.

“We provide credit lines, akin to cash-credit/ overdraft. Borrowers pay interest only on the limits drawn and are required to procure raw material from the platform. This provides us with a view on end-use of the loan and data for fresh underwriting and monitoring. Borrowers using leverage for inventory are better than those using loans to pay off old loans."

The startup plans to deploy the fresh funds to expand its operations in India. OfBusiness is also eyeing merger and acquisitions opportunities, the startup said.

OfBusiness is Tiger Global's latest investment in India. The New York-headquartered firm has backed nearly two dozen startups in the country this year, including Apna, BharatPe, Gupshup, DealShare, Classplus, Urban Company, CoinSwitch Kuber and Groww.

Tiger Global goes super aggressive in India

Recommended Stories

  • Stellantis criticised by unions in France over furlough scheme to cushion chip shortage

    Two leading trade unions at Stellantis on Tuesday criticised the way the carmaker is implementing a furlough scheme aimed at mitigating the impact of a fall in output brought on by a global chip shortage. Stellantis and other carmakers have been hit by a series of supply chain disruptions during the COVID-19 pandemic, including chips which are key components in car manufacturing. Stellantis extended production halts at several European plants in late August.

  • Ola Electric raises $200 million at $3 billion valuation

    Ola Electric said on Thursday it has raised over $200 million in a new financing round at a valuation of $3 billion, up from $1 billion two years ago, as it looks to scale its electric vehicle manufacturing business in the South Asian market. Falcon Edge Capital led the financing round, the Bangalore-based startup said. TechCrunch reported last month that the startup was in talks to raise at over $2.75 billion.

  • Where Will Bumble Stock Be in 5 Years?

    During last quarter's conference call, CEO Whitney Wolfe Herd said, "Despite the challenges that the world is facing with the delta variant, we are continuing to see positive trends across our platforms, even in some of the most affected markets." Next year, analysts expect Bumble's revenue to rise 24% to $943 million. Management doesn't disclose its overseas growth by individual countries yet, but it highlighted India as a major growth market for its namesake app last quarter.

  • Indian Startup Meesho Valued at $5 Billion by Fidelity

    (Bloomberg) -- Social commerce startup Meesho Inc. raised $570 million in fresh funding led by Fidelity Investments and Facebook co-founder Eduardo Saverin’s B Capital, adding to the frenzy of global backing for India’s startup ecosystem.Most Read from BloombergWall Street Titans Warn of the Next Big Risks for InvestorsThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in LondonH

  • Turkey’s Wealth Fund Seeking Majority Stake in Telecom Giant

    (Bloomberg) -- Turkey’s wealth fund is considering acquiring a majority stake in the country’s second-biggest telephone company, in a potential deal that would make it the largest shareholder in two of the top telecom operators, according to people with knowledge of the matter.Most Read from BloombergWall Street Titans Warn of the Next Big Risks for InvestorsThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionHSBC Bets Bi

  • Woman in Mumbai fends off leopard with a walking stick in dramatic video

    The woman bravely fought off the animal with just her walking stick before crying for help

  • Musk says Biden's EV policy 'controlled by unions'-Code Conference

    (Reuters) -Tesla Inc Chief Executive Elon Musk said on Tuesday U.S. President Joe Biden's administration was not the friendliest and its electric vehicle policy appeared to be controlled by labor unions. Speaking at a tech conference in California, Musk was critical of a White House summit on electric vehicles in August to which automakers other than Tesla were invited.

  • India current account swings to surplus in June quarter

    MUMBAI (Reuters) -India's current account balance moved into a surplus in the three months from April to June largely because of a contraction in the trade deficit, the Reserve Bank of India said in a release on Thursday. The current account surplus stood at $6.5 billion or 0.9% of GDP compared to $19.1 billion in the same quarter a year ago, which was a record high. In the preceding January-March quarter the current account was in a deficit of $8.1 billion.

  • India's Zee Entertainment top investors file petition pushing for EGM

    BENGALURU (Reuters) -India's Zee Entertainment Enterprises said on Wednesday its top shareholders had approached the country's company law tribunal asking the media and entertainment company to hold an extraordinary general meeting (EGM). Invesco Developing Markets Fund and OFI Global China Fund LLC, which together hold a 17.88% stake in Zee, filed a petition with the National Company Law Tribunal's Mumbai bench, the company said in a filing to the exchange. The investors had earlier this month asked Zee to remove Chief Executive Officer Punit Goenka and two directors from the board and to appoint independent directors.

  • Bangledeshi human trafficker sentenced for running illegal migrant hotel, smuggling people into US

    A Bangladeshi man was sentenced to 46 months in prison Tuesday for participating in a scheme to smuggle undocumented individuals from Mexico and other countries into the United States, according to the Justice Department.

  • What other carriers can learn from IndiGo, the upstart that became India’s favorite airline

    IndiGo's financial strength and fleet size will enable it to take advantage of India's economic recovery.

  • Lack of COVID-19 vaccines cripples Asian manufacturing

    Fewer than 20% of people in most southeast Asian countries are fully vaccinated, which has led to COVID-19 outbreaks and forced apparel factories to shut down.Why it matters: U.S. companies can't change international vaccination rates on their own, and the problem illustrates another reason Americans have a self-interest in supporting the effort to vaccinate other countries. Besides preventing more virus mutations, better vaccination rates in southeast Asia would improve the flow of consumer goo

  • Why Suze Orman says now is the time to sell your car

    There’s never been a better time to swap your ride for a wealthier future, she says.

  • Who is Adjusting their DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Stake, Because of the M&A Bid

    DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) is having a volatile few months and the stock is currently down 20.79% from six months ago. It seems that the company is still establishing its business and would be hard to find a fundamental baseline. Sometimes, looking at large trading activity is more informative, especially for younger companies. That is why, we will review which large players are optimistic for the stock and get a better indication of the potential for DraftKings.

  • Tesla Loses China Fraud Case in Latest Setback in Key Market

    (Bloomberg) -- A Chinese driver has successfully sued Tesla Inc. for fraud over his purchase of a second-hand Model S, adding to a run of setbacks for Elon Musk’s electric-car pioneer in one of its most important markets. Most Read from BloombergWall Street Titans Warn of the Next Big Risks for InvestorsThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in LondonHow Los Angeles B

  • 4 Stocks Expected to Increase Sales 25,750% to 2,970,000% in 5 Years

    High-growth stocks have dominated Wall Street for more than a decade -- and with good reason. According to Wall Street's consensus estimates, these four stocks are forecast to increase sales by 25,750% to as much as 2,970,000% (that's nearly 3 million percent) over the next five years. A clinical-stage biotech stock angling for its first approved therapy is a perfect example of a business that could grow from a relatively small amount of non-recurring revenue to a considerably larger sum of recurring sales.

  • Time to Go Bottom Fishing? These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Are on Sale

    Rising Treasury bond yields around the world fueled a sell-off on Wall Street this week, as investors start to worry that stocks may be priced too high. The shift in the market comes as the Federal Reserve gives hints that it may switch from its current ultra-low rate policy to gradual rate increases as early as next year. Such a move will boost bond yields, a development that typically comes at the expense of stocks. In addition to worries about the Fed’s rate policy, markets are also dealing w

  • 3 Biotech Stocks Wall Street Thinks Could Rise 44% or Better

    September's been a lousy month for biotech stocks with the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index down around 5.7% since the end of August. Rising interest rates are the main cause for concern, but that isn't a good reason to lose faith in this particular industry. You could sit around feeling sad about the September sell-off, or you could take advantage of some bargain stock opportunities.

  • 10 Dividend Growth Stocks to Buy

    In this article, we will be taking a look at the 10 dividend growth stocks to buy. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see 5 Dividend Growth Stocks to Buy. It’s commonly believed that growth stocks don’t pay dividends and income investors who want a steady stream of […]

  • 10 Stocks Better than AMC Entertainment (AMC) According to Hedge Funds

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks better than AMC according to hedge funds. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Stocks Better than AMC According to Hedge Funds. Stocks that offer little in terms of basic fundamentals but have become popular based on interest […]