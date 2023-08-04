U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,535.25
    +13.50 (+0.30%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,367.00
    +55.00 (+0.16%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,508.00
    +69.25 (+0.45%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,971.80
    +1.00 (+0.05%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.67
    +0.12 (+0.15%)
     

  • Gold

    1,970.20
    +1.40 (+0.07%)
     

  • Silver

    23.62
    -0.08 (-0.32%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0960
    +0.0011 (+0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1890
    +0.1110 (+2.72%)
     

  • Vix

    15.92
    -0.17 (-1.06%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2735
    +0.0021 (+0.16%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    142.4390
    -0.0710 (-0.05%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    29,163.71
    +32.77 (+0.11%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    630.92
    -0.93 (-0.15%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,529.16
    -32.47 (-0.43%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    32,136.02
    -23.26 (-0.07%)
     

Tiger Global Built Large Stake in Apollo This Year, FT Reports

Russell Ward
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Tiger Global has built a large stake in Apollo Global Management Inc. this year as part of a push into investments outside of technology, the Financial Times reported.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The hedge fund firm also selectively added holdings in aerospace and healthcare, the FT said, citing a mid-year letter to investors. Though Tiger didn’t indicate what size stake it holds in the private equity giant, its inclusion in the letter is a sign that it’s big, the newspaper said.

A regulatory filing earlier this year showed that Tiger held shares in Apollo at the end of March that would be worth about $225 million at Thursday’s close of trading.

Read about Apollo’s jump to a record high after profit surges

Tiger Global’s flagship fund and a “crossover” fund sold to wealthy individuals have gained more than 20% this year from a year earlier, the FT said, citing documents it saw.

Chase Coleman’s firm is seeking to rebound from steep losses in the past couple of years. The hedge fund tumbled 56% in 2022.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.