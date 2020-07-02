Tiger Global, Coatue Score Double-Digit Fund Gains in 2020

(Bloomberg) -- Stock-picking hedge funds led by Chase Coleman, Philippe Laffont and Andreas Halversen notched double-digit gains in the first half, beating turbulent equity markets amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Tiger Global Management, run by founder Coleman, has climbed roughly 17% this year in its flagship hedge fund, according to people with knowledge of the matter. It was up about 6.5% in June, said the people, asking not to be named because the information is private. Meanwhile, Halvorsen’s Viking Global Investors rose 2% in its hedge fund in June, bringing this year’s returns to 11%, according to another person.

Laffont’s technology-focused Coatue Management surged 8.6% last month through June 26, extending gains for the year to 19%, a separate person said. Light Street Capital Management, founded by Glen Kacher, also won big. The firm’s flagship hedge fund, which focuses on telecommunications, media and tech stocks, jumped 7.1% in June and is up 36% for 2020, one person said, while a separate long-only fund rose 10% in June and 32% for the year. The returns outpaced the gains of the Nasdaq 100 Index, which rose 16% in the half.

After falling 20% in the first quarter, stocks soared 20% in the second quarter, the most since 1998, as the Federal Reserve offered unprecedented market support. But while U.S. consumer confidence rose in June by more than forecast, hopes of a quick economic recovery have been shaken by the increase in Covid-19 cases across the nation.

The managers share a common background. They are all so-called Tiger Cubs, the term for alumni of legendary stock-picker Julian Robertson’s Tiger Management who went on to start their own hedge firms. Other members of the group, which tend to trade in similar ways often with a focus on technology stocks, include Lee Ainslie and Stephen Mandel.

Representatives for the firms declined to comment.

