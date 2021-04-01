U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,019.87
    +46.98 (+1.18%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,153.21
    +171.66 (+0.52%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,480.11
    +233.23 (+1.76%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,253.90
    +33.38 (+1.50%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    61.28
    +2.12 (+3.58%)
     

  • Gold

    1,731.00
    +15.40 (+0.90%)
     

  • Silver

    25.01
    +0.48 (+1.95%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1777
    +0.0046 (+0.39%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6790
    -0.0670 (-3.84%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3836
    +0.0054 (+0.39%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.5750
    -0.1200 (-0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    59,225.86
    +336.39 (+0.57%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,210.03
    +6.86 (+0.57%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,737.30
    +23.67 (+0.35%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,388.87
    +210.07 (+0.72%)
     

Tiger Global just closed one of the biggest venture funds ever, with $6.7 billion

Connie Loizos
·4 min read

If you watch funding announcements as we do, you may have noticed something this year. There are a lot of mega-rounds coming together, and Tiger Global is involved in a notable number of them, often as the round's co-lead.

Just this week alone, half a dozen companies have announced rounds that the New York-based investing giant has led, co-led, or written follow-on checks into, including HighRadius, a company whose $300 million Series C round it co-led with D1 Capital; Cityblock Health, whose $192 million in extended Series C funding Tiger Global led; and 6sense, which received a follow-on check from Tiger Global as part of a $125 million Series D round. The firm is also reportedly in talks to co-lead a $300 million round in a five-year-old, AI chipmaker called Groq.

If you're wondering where all that money is coming from, wonder no longer. Though Tiger Global sent a letter to its investors back in January, saying was raising $3.75 billion for its thirteenth venture fund (titled XIV, apparently for superstitious reasons), a new SEC filing shows that new fund just closed with almost twice that amount: $6.65 billion.

That's a lot of billions, even in this market, and especially for Tiger Global, which closed its 12th fund with $3.75 billion in capital commitments only last year.

We've reached out to the firm to learn more, but as we noted back in January, when we caught wind of its fundraising plans, Tiger Global seemingly had a strong case to present potential limited partners.

Among its most recent reasons to celebrate, portfolio company Stripe is now valued at $95 billion, following closing a $600 million round earlier this month. Tiger Global also owned 10% of the gaming company Roblox ahead of direct listing that it staged earlier this month to become a publicly traded outfit. The company's market cap is currently $38 billion.

In 2020, numerous of its portfolio companies also either went public or were acquired, including Yatsen Holding, the nearly five-year-old parent company of China-based cosmetics giant Perfect Diary; the cloud-based data warehousing outfit Snowflake; and Root insurance, a nearly six-year-old, Columbus, Ohio-based insurance company.

As for M&A, Tiger Global saw at least three of its companies swallowed by bigger tech companies last year, including Postmates’s all-stock sale to Uber for $2.65 billion; Credit Karma’s $7 billion sale in cash and stock to Intuit; and the sale of Kustomer, which focused on customer service platforms and chatbots, for $1 billion to Facebook.

Tiger Global, whose roots are in hedge fund management, launched its private equity business in 2003, spearheaded by Chase Coleman, who’d previously worked for hedge-fund pioneer Julian Robertson at Tiger Management; and Scott Shleifer, who joined the firm in 2002 after spending three years with the Blackstone Group. Lee Fixel, who would become a key contributor in the business, joined in 2006.

Shleifer focused on China, Fixel focused on India and the rest of the firm’s support team (it now has 22 investing professionals on staff) helped find deals in Brazil and Russia before beginning to focus more aggressively on opportunities in the U.S.

Every investing decision was eventually made by each of the three. Fixel left in 2019 to launch his own investment firm, Addition. Now Shleifer and Coleman are the firm’s sole decision-makers.

Tiger Global’s investors include a mix of sovereign wealth funds, foundations, endowments, pensions and its own employees, who are collectively believed to be the firm’s biggest investors at this point.

Some of Tiger Global’s biggest wins to date have included a $200 million bet on the e-commerce giant JD.com that produced a $5 billion for the firm. According to the WSJ, it also cleared more than $1 billion on the Chinese online-services platform Meituan, which went public in 2018.

The firm also reaped a massive windfall through its investment in the connected fitness company Peloton, 20% of which the firm owned at the time of Peloton’s 2019 IPO.

Recommended Stories

  • Kyle Lowry

    NBA Fearless Forecast Weekly Rank: 91

  • See Promising Young Woman Director Emerald Fennell's Eccentric Self-Styled Photo Shoot for W Magazine

    Oscar-nominated writer/director Emerald Fennell explains the intrigue behind the quarantine-inspired photo project for W Magazine's Directors Issue

  • A South Florida cold front before Easter. But watch out for April Fools’ Day weather

    Want a cooler Easter so you aren’t sweating on the egg hunt with the kids?

  • Demi Lovato recreates her overdose in behind-the-scenes pics from 'Dancing With the Devil' music video

    An exclusive sneak peek at the pop star's forthcoming video.

  • NFTs are all the rage. One Raleigh startup is helping businesses take advantage of them.

    The business uses of NFTs, and the underlying blockchain technology that ensures them, is just starting to be realized.

  • Seven-year-old boy charged with rape in New York, report says

    Under current state law children aged seven and over can be arrested as juvenile delinquents

  • ILM shows off the new Stagecraft LED wall used for season 2 of 'The Mandalorian'

    The first season of "The Mandalorian" last year wasn't just a great show, it was the result of an entirely new paradigm in film and TV production. Stagecraft, the enormous LED-wall volume ILM used to shoot that season has since been expanded and updated to be better, faster and easier to use. The most recognizable piece of Stagecraft is "the volume," an enormous space inside a two stories and a roof of high-resolution LED-based displays.

  • Oliver Hudson Talks Childhood Road Trips with Sister Kate Hudson and 'Badass' Mom Goldie Hawn

    The actor and podcast host chats with PEOPLE about his new Super 8 by Wyndham PSA and how he's incorporating lessons from childhood road trips into his family vacations today

  • Girl Scout shatters record by selling 32,484 boxes of cookies in 1 season

    To sell tens of thousands of Girl Scout cookies in just two months is an incredible feat — and one made even more special when it's done during a pandemic. Lilly Bumpus, 8, made it her mission to sell as many cookies as she could this season, within the restrictions. She wasn't able to go door-to-door or set up a table outside of a grocery store, but she could sell online — either dropping off or mailing boxes to customers — and Bumpus was also able to have a booth in the front yard of her San Bernardino, California, home. "She sold her freaking heart out til the last day of Girl Scout cookie season," Bumpus' mom, Trish Bauer, told the San Bernardino Sun. "We boothed 11 hours straight outside our house and sold 500 boxes in one day. It's Lilly being Lilly. She does not like somebody telling her something is not possible." Bumpus is a cancer survivor, and her troop is mostly comprised of other kids who have either battled cancer, are still fighting it, or lost a loved one to the disease. Last week, her fellow scouts showed up at her house to surprise Bumpus, and share some good news: She sold 32,484 boxes of cookies, breaking the record for most boxes sold in a season. About 5,000 of the boxes are being donated to pediatric cancer patients, homeless individuals, and soldiers serving overseas. "It feels like the world believes in me and it feels really good," Bumpus told the Sun. "It means so much to me that people are coming to support me by buying cookies." More stories from theweek.comThe Matt Gaetz allegations show how QAnon corrupts its followersDear Mr. Trump, America needs youTrump's post-presidency is reportedly plagued by infighting and grifting

  • 'Real Housewives': From Jen Shah to Erika Jayne, here are the biggest legal scandals to hit the franchise

    "RHOSLC" star Jen Shah isn't the first housewife facing prison time.

  • After blank front page, newspaper learns it's appreciated

    Stories are back on the cover of Kansas City’s Northeast News this week after the newspaper intentionally printed a blank front page of its previous edition to show community members what they'd miss if the newspaper folded. A handful of new advertisers have emerged, along with other ideas to keep the Northeast News afloat, said Michael Bushnell, publisher and co-owner.

  • Britney Spears 'cried for two weeks' because of documentary: 'I was embarrassed by the light they put me in'

    The singer said she hasn't watched all of "Framing Britney Spears."

  • Soda monitors data and helps you fix issues before it’s too late

    Meet Soda, a data monitoring platform that is going to help you discover issues with your data processing setup. For example, if your application generated only 6,000 records today while you usually generate 24,000 records in 24 hours, chances are there’s something wrong.

  • CarMax Improves Online Capabilities With No-brainer Acquisition

    CarMax (NYSE: KMX), the nation's largest retailer of used vehicles, had a big Thursday when it announced its fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 and an agreement to acquire all of Edmunds in a $404 million deal. The deal, combined with CarMax's previous $50 million minority stake in Edmunds, is expected to close in June. A partnership between the two companies has existed since January 2020 when CarMax made its initial investment in Edmunds, and the two developed an online instant offer for sellers of used vehicles in addition to other innovative projects.

  • Police say Orange gunman knew victims

    Orange, California, police said Thursday that the gunman who killed four people — including a 9-year-old boy — and wounded another person at a business complex on Wednesday night knew the victims either through professional or personal relationships, according to AP.The big picture: The incident in Orange was the third mass shooting in the United States in just over two weeks, following a shooting in Atlanta, Georgia, which killed eight people and another in Boulder, Colorado that ended with 10 people dead.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.What we know: Police said the suspect, 44-year-old Aminadab Gaxiola Gonzalez, was also wounded during the shooting and was in critical but stable condition at a local hospital, though it is unclear if his injury was self-inflicted or if he was shot by police.Police said Gonzalez had locked the gates to the business complex from the inside prior to the shooting, forcing responding officers to engage him from outside the building.The fifth victim, a woman, was taken to an area hospital and is in critical but stable condition, according to AP.What they're saying: "The preliminary motive is believed to be related to a business and personal relationship which existed between the suspect and all of the victims," Orange Police spokesperson Lt. Jennifer Amat said in a news conference Thursday, according to CNN."This was not a random act of violence," she added.Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) tweeted Wednesday, "Horrifying and heartbreaking. Our hearts are with the families impacted by this terrible tragedy tonight." More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Wall Street’s $100 Billion SPAC Boom Upends the League Tables

    (Bloomberg) -- The blank-check listings craze is shifting fortunes on Wall Street, knocking some of the world’s biggest banks off their perches and bringing unexpected bragging rights for others unaccustomed to competing for league table glory.Cantor Fitzgerald LP, long one of the top SPAC underwriters, has been the biggest beneficiary of the boom and ended the first quarter as the No. 10 adviser on initial public offerings globally. The boutique, which hasn’t ranked that high for any full year in the past decade, got 99% of this year’s deal credit from blank-check work, data compiled by Bloomberg show. Without those deals, it would be 155 places lower.Special purpose acquisition companies raised $100 billion in the opening three months, equivalent to more than two-thirds of the haul from all U.S. listings. That meant league table spots were heavily affected by a bank’s expertise in a once-niche part of the market that’s suddenly ballooned in popularity.Citigroup Inc. jumped six spots in the rankings to become the busiest IPO arranger globally in the first quarter, thanks in part to its status as the No. 1 SPAC underwriter. Rival Bank of America Corp. rose nine places from this time last year to No. 6.On the flip side, Switzerland’s UBS Group AG and four Asian investment banks -- China International Capital Corp., Citic Securities Co., China Securities Co. and Sinolink Securities Co. -- all dropped out of the top 10.There was a chance to boast for firms further down the tables too. Though they still ended a way off the top, both Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. and BTIG LLC -- niche players in the world of equity capital markets -- saw their IPO rankings boosted by more than 100 spots thanks to roles on SPAC listings this year, the Bloomberg data show.To be sure, investment banks that are too dependent on SPAC listings could be caught flat-footed when volumes dry up, and signs are already emerging that these deals won’t maintain their breakneck pace.Last week, blank-check companies filed plans to raise a combined $8.4 billion through U.S. IPOs, down 36% from the previous week. Their combined fundraising target, as well as the number of deals, both represented the lowest weekly tally since the end of January.On Wednesday, for the first time in a long while, there weren’t any new SPACs that lodged registration documents. The brief drought marked a big change from recent months, when particularly prolific dealmakers were filing for three IPOs in a single day.For now at least, some banks have something new to shout about with rivals and clients.(Adds details on Cantor’s historical ranking in second paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • WHO study reveals 'most likely' theory of COVID transmission origin

    Senior foreign affairs correspondent Greg Palkot on the W.H.O.'s report revealing how COVID was transmitted to humans.

  • Eli Manning Texted Tom Brady After Buccaneers Secured Super Bowl Win: 'Not Surprised'

    "I've known Tom a long time and I just wanted him to know that I was impressed, along with a lot of other people," Eli Manning said

  • Canada's cash-rich oil sands firms face pressure to spend on transition

    Canada's biggest oil sands producers are generating billions more in free cash flow in a faster-than-expected pandemic rebound, but taking a cautious approach to spending it that is disappointing environment-minded investors. Their strategy to repay debts and pay shareholders has won praise from investors in Canadian Natural Resources, Suncor Energy and Cenovus Energy who are eager for higher returns.

  • Biggest Credit ETF Bleeds $3.6 Billion in Worst-Ever Month

    (Bloomberg) -- After a blowout 2020 for corporate debt, exchange-traded fund investors are quickly souring on those bonds.The world’s largest credit ETF notched its worst month of outflows since it began trading about two decades ago. Traders pulled roughly $3.6 billion from the iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (ticker LQD) in March, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. That exodus came as the $42 billion fund suffered its biggest quarterly rout in 12 years.High-grade corporate bonds have come under pressure as the U.S. vaccine rollout picked up pace, brightening the economic outlook. Meanwhile, President Joe Biden’s stimulus measures have boosted expectations for inflation, fueling concern over the value of future fixed-income returns. That’s sparked a vicious selloff in longer-dated Treasuries and hammered funds such as LQD, which has a relatively high duration -- or sensitivity to interest-rate changes -- of 10 years.“It’s probably part and parcel with Treasury rates moving higher,” said Sameer Samana, Wells Fargo Investment Institute’s senior global market strategist. “We still like credit due to the higher income, but a lot less than we did last year, when spreads were wider.”The outflows are a stark reversal from 2020, when the Federal Reserve’s pledge to backstop credit markets at the height of the coronavirus turmoil fueled nearly insatiable demand. LQD -- one of the ETFs purchased by the Fed -- absorbed roughly $14.9 billion worth of inflows last year, only a fraction of which was from the central bank itself.A year later, bearish wagers against the fund have ballooned. Short interest as a percentage of shares outstanding on LQD currently clocks in at about 14%, IHS Markit Ltd. data show. While that’s below the February peak of 19%, it’s well above the nearly 1% level of March 2020.After this year’s rocky start, Peter Tchir of Academy Securities said the outlook for high-grade debt may improve. While 10-year government yields could hit 2% over the next month, that wouldn’t weigh as heavily on LQD as it did during the bond-market turmoil of the first quarter, according to him.As that potential move in Treasuries would be much smaller than we experienced earlier this year,“I expect not to see outflows, and even to get some inflows,” said Tchir, the firm’s head of macro strategy. “The worst is behind us.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.