U.S. markets close in 4 hours 53 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,705.88
    -3.97 (-0.08%)
     

  • Dow 30

    36,103.06
    +175.63 (+0.49%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,387.85
    -177.74 (-1.14%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,208.74
    +13.53 (+0.62%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.23
    +1.36 (+1.92%)
     

  • Gold

    1,798.20
    +33.70 (+1.91%)
     

  • Silver

    22.54
    +1.00 (+4.62%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1306
    +0.0009 (+0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4330
    -0.0300 (-2.05%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3321
    +0.0056 (+0.42%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.6740
    -0.3760 (-0.33%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    48,454.86
    +1,556.20 (+3.32%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,243.35
    +2.61 (+0.21%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,271.25
    +100.50 (+1.40%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,066.32
    +606.60 (+2.13%)
     

Tiger Global leads cash infusion into Elementary for automated manufacturing inspection

Christine Hall
·2 min read

Elementary, an artificial intelligence machine vision company, closed on $30 million in Series B funding to continue developing its manufacturing quality and inspection tools.

We last profiled the Pasadena-based company last June when it raised $12.7 million in a financing round led by Threshold Ventures. Elementary’s tools enable customers to create no-code inspection routines and train models to inspect produced goods, parts and assemblies that were previously impossible to inspect manually, in a repeatable and scalable way.

With the latest funding, Threshold is back and participating with other existing investors, including Fika Ventures, Fathom Capital, Riot VC and Toyota Ventures, in a round led by Tiger Global. In total, the company has raised $47.5 million.

“Elementary’s rapidly deployable hardware and industrial machine vision software are powering modern factories,” said Mo Islam, Elementary board director and partner at Threshold Ventures, said via email. “I’m thrilled to welcome Tiger Global as a new partner for the company as they scale deployments with numerous customers in manufacturing, consumer packaged goods and logistics.”

Elementary, manufacturing
Elementary, manufacturing

Elementary's automated inspection tools. Image Credits: Elementary

Meanwhile, Arye Barnehama, founder and CEO of Elementary, explained via email that customer demand and market timing were the drivers for the company to go after new funding. Over 250 millions inspections have been performed to date, he said.

In the past year, the company grew its number of Tier 1 enterprise customers by 10 times. At the same time, Elementary’s team doubled its headcount and rounded out its executive suite with the hiring of Milind Karnik as vice president of engineering, Monique Apter, vice president of sales, Krishna Gopalakrishnan, senior director of vision and platform, and Greg McEntyre, vice president of implementation.

Barnehama intends the new funding to expand Elementary’s customer base globally. He also intends to double the company’s workforce over the next year by growing in engineering, sales, implementation and customer success teams. The company will also invest in technology development for additional AI inspection capabilities and cloud analytics and reporting.

“During the pandemic, manufacturing and logistics have undergone major labor shortages that were already beginning before the pandemic but were significantly increased,” Barnehama said. “As companies look to continue to automate without having to rely on expensive and hard to find engineering talent, our business has scaled because we are able to provide them with no-code AI solutions. Overall, we’re enabling customers to move towards industry 4.0 cloud initiatives, and quality/sustainability initiatives in a fast and easy path.”

Elementary Robotics is making its quality assurance robots commercially available

Recommended Stories

  • Don't Wait for a Market Crash: These 2 Top Stocks Are on Sale

    It's been a difficult six months for General Electric (NYSE: GE) and Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE: SWK). Both stocks are in negative territory over the period and have notably underperformed the S&P 500 index, which is up more than 11%. This hurts GE because GE Aviation is the company's most significant earnings and cash flow generator.

  • 3 Cheap Energy Stocks to Buy Right Now

    There's one area of the energy sector that isn't getting any respect. And you can collect fat yields if you act today.

  • Micron Technology Stock Before Earnings: Buy or Sell?

    Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) stock has popped impressively since the middle of October thanks to changing sentiments on Wall Street, as analysts now expect the memory market to remain healthy in the wake of strong personal computer (PC) and server sales. This is a notable turnaround for Micron considering that the stock has been hammered for most of 2021. The market assumed that memory demand would fall, resulting in oversupply and causing a memory price bust that would hurt Micron.

  • Tilray Makes Another Key Acquisition in the U.S.

    Cannabis producer Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) is among many Canadian businesses jockeying for position in the U.S. pot market, even though it isn't open just yet. One of the ways it can penetrate the market is through beverage companies that aren't currently selling cannabis-related products but could be leveraged to help enter the lucrative cannabis beverage market in the future. On Dec. 8, Tilray announced that it would be acquiring Colorado-based Breckenridge Distillery, which it says is "widely known for its award-winning bourbon whiskey collection and innovative craft spirits portfolio."

  • 4 of the Best Stocks to Buy With $100 in 2022

    In a little over 15 days, we'll turn the page on what should go down as another outperforming year for Wall Street. The broad-based S&P 500 was higher by 25% through this past weekend, which more than doubles up its average annual total return of 11% over the past four decades. Best of all, you don't need a boatload of money to buy Wall Street's best stocks.

  • When Can We Expect A Profit From Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)?

    Novavax, Inc. ( NASDAQ:NVAX ) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine...

  • Despite the big plunge, Cathie Wood sees her plan returning 40% annually in the next 5 years — here are Ark Invest’s latest buys

    After much "soul searching," Wood says her strategy still has "huge" potential.

  • Why Nio Stock Got Crushed Today

    Electric vehicle (EV) stock Nio (NYSE: NIO) was in free fall today, slumping as much as 10% as of 12:20 p.m. ET, on Wednesday. Nio is one of the many growth stocks crashing ahead of the Federal Reserve's policy, though investors in the EV manufacturer have been gripped by more than just inflationary fears. Investors are getting more skeptical about putting their money into shares of China-based companies after the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) recently decided to tighten its grip on foreign companies listed in the U.S. The SEC will accomplish this by implementing a law requiring companies to submit their accounts reports and other documentation for audit.

  • Palantir's Secret Weapon That Could Make the Stock Go Parabolic

    Palantir is a secretive company, but that isn't the only thing that could make it a major success.

  • 2 Defense Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    Defense is one of the most unique industries in the world. The companies get the majority of their revenue from one customer (the United States government) but have seen a sustained tailwind in demand as the annual defense budget in the U.S. has grown over the years. This makes the well-run defense contractors' businesses highly predictable, which is great for anyone planning to buy and hold their stocks for a long time.

  • 5 Top Growth Stocks I'm Buying To Kick Off 2022

    After an incredible showing for growth stocks in 2020 -- in which many names doubled in value or more -- 2021 was unsurprisingly a much tougher go. Lapping massive growth from the first year of the pandemic, companies driving the digital economy forward were due for some pullbacks. It's now been well over a year since Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM) stock reached its all-time high.

  • Warren Buffett says these are the absolute best stocks to own — check out 3 choice picks from his collection

    At a basic level, all companies have the same purpose — only some excel at it.

  • Cathie Wood’s ARK Funds Bought Roblox and Roku Stock. What They Sold.

    Cathie Wood’s ARK Investment purchases shares of Roblox and Roku after shares of both companies fall sharply.

  • 10 Dividend Stocks with over 11% Yield

    In this article, we are going to talk about our list of the 10 dividend stocks with over 11% yield. You can skip our detailed analysis about dividend investing and go directly to the 5 Dividend Stocks with over 11% Yield. A dividend payment is a percentage of the company’s revenue distributed to shareholders, either […]

  • Adobe Stock Sinks as Fiscal 2022 Forecast Falls Short of Estimates

    The company projects revenue of around $17.9 billion and adjusted profit of about $13.70 a share for fiscal 2022.

  • Why Roblox stock is down today

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss why Roblox stock is down after reporting fourth quarter earnings.

  • 3 Blue Chip Dividend Stocks for 2022 That Are (Nearly) Impervious to Market Volatility

    Although there are exceptions, many wins often come at the expense of high volatility that simply isn't suited for risk-averse investors and retirees looking for stable returns. Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG), United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS), and NextEra Energy (NYSE: NEE) are three industry-leading blue chip companies. Here's what makes this low volatility income basket a great buy for 2022.

  • My 2 Best Stocks to Buy Now and Hold for the Next Decade

    Cloud computing and digital advertising have already reshaped the world, creating significant wealth in the process. The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD) and DigitalOcean (NYSE: DOCN) are two stocks that check those boxes, and both look like savvy long-term investments. Programmatic technology (like The Trade Desk's platform) solves those problems by automating the process with real-time bidding.

  • Boeing Loses Qantas Business to Airbus. But There’s Good News, Too.

    The Australian airline selected Airbus as the "preferred aircraft" for its domestic business. It plans to buy 130 A320 and A220 planes over the coming 10 years.

  • 10 Very Cheap Stocks to Buy Right Now

    In this article, we discuss the 10 very cheap stocks to buy right now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Very Cheap Stocks to Buy Right Now. Conventional wisdom would suggest that inflation worries over the past few months would have given value stocks more […]