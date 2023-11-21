Tiger Global’s Scott Shleifer Steps Down as Head of Private Investing

(Bloomberg) -- Tiger Global Management’s Scott Shleifer is stepping down as head of private investing and transitioning to a senior adviser role.

Founder Chase Coleman will now oversee the firm’s public and private investments, and Shleifer will remain a full-time employee, a person familiar with the matter said. The move takes effect Jan. 1, Coleman said Tuesday in a letter to clients.

“Scott’s decision to make this move after two decades of successful partnership is based largely on geography,” Coleman wrote in the letter. “Tiger Global is operating in-person out of our New York offices, whereas Scott and his family have made their home in Florida and want to stay there.”

The firm found that having all of its employees together in New York “is highly productive and a better operating model for our firm,” Coleman wrote.

Tiger Global recently slowed the pace of venture investments as valuations of private companies have declined. Other associates at the firm, many brought on and mentored by Shleifer, “are ready to step up,” Coleman wrote. The firm hired 12 people for its investment and research team since the beginning of 2021 and plans to add more, he wrote.

Shleifer, who will remain a partner, helped launch Tiger Global’s privates business, and in 2003 he led the push into Chinese internet companies such as JD.com Inc.

