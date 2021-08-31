U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,522.68
    -6.11 (-0.13%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,360.73
    -39.11 (-0.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,259.24
    -6.65 (-0.04%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,273.77
    +7.78 (+0.34%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.51
    -0.70 (-1.01%)
     

  • Gold

    1,817.50
    +5.30 (+0.29%)
     

  • Silver

    23.95
    -0.06 (-0.23%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1813
    +0.0010 (+0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3040
    +0.0190 (+1.48%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3753
    -0.0007 (-0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.0130
    +0.1280 (+0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,298.46
    -1,415.90 (-2.91%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,213.34
    +17.75 (+1.48%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,119.70
    -28.31 (-0.40%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,089.54
    +300.25 (+1.08%)
     

Tiger Global in talks to make Apna India's fastest unicorn

Manish Singh
·2 min read

Apna, a 21-month-old startup that is helping millions of blue and gray-collar workers in India upskill themselves, find communities and land jobs, is inching closer to becoming the fastest tech firm in the world's second largest internet market to become a unicorn.

Tiger Global is in advanced stages of talks to lead a $100 million round in Apna, according to four sources familiar with the matter. The proposed terms value the startup at over $1 billion, the sources said.

The round hasn't closed yet so terms of the deal may change, some of the sources cautioned.

If the round materializes, Apna will become the youngest Indian startup to attain the much coveted unicorn status. The startup, which launched its app in December 2019, was valued at $570 million in its Series B financing round in June this year. It will also be the third financing round Apna would have secured in a span of less than seven months.

Tiger Global, an existing investor in Apna, didn't respond to a request for comment earlier this month. Apna founder and chief executive Nirmit Parikh, an Apple alum, declined to comment on Tuesday.

Indian cities are home to hundreds of millions of low-skilled workers who hail from villages in search of work. Many of them have lost their jobs amid the coronavirus pandemic that has slowed several economic activities in the world’s second-largest internet market.

Apna, whose name is inspired from a 2019 Bollywood song, is building a scalable networking infrastructure so that these workers can connect to the right employers and secure jobs. On its eponymous Android app, users also upskill themselves, review their interview skills, and become eligible for more jobs.

As of June this year, Apna had amassed over 10 million users and was facilitating more than 15 million job interviews each month. All jobs listed on the Apna platform are verified by the startup and free of cost for the candidates.

The startup has also partnered with some of India’s leading public and private organizations and is providing support to the Ministry of Minority Affairs of India, National Skill Development Corporation and UNICEF YuWaah to provide better skilling and job opportunities to candidates.

The investment talks further illustrate Tiger Global's growing interest in India. The New York-headquartered firm has made several high-profile investments in India this year including in BharatPe, Gupshup, DealShare, Classplus, Urban Company, Coinswitch Kuber, and Groww.

More than two dozen Indian startups have become a unicorn this year, up from 11 last year, as several high-profile investors including Tiger Global, SoftBank, and Falcon Edge have increased the pace of their investments in the world's second most populous nation.

Apna also counts Insight Partners, Lightspeed, and Sequoia Capital among its existing investors.

Recommended Stories

  • India announces first formal meeting with Taliban

    India's ambassador to Qatar held talks with a top Taliban leader on Tuesday, the Indian foreign ministry said, the first formal diplomatic engagement since the hardline Islamist group took over Afghanistan. The envoy, Deepak Mittal, met Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanekzai, the head of the Taliban’s Political Office in Doha, at the request of the Taliban, the foreign ministry said. India has long had concerns about the Taliban because of the group's close ties to arch rival Pakistan.

  • ER visits for stress climbed among Muslims in the US after Trump’s travel ban

    When US president Donald Trump imposed the so-called “Muslim ban” in 2017, limiting travel to the US for citizens of several majority-Muslim countries (Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria, and Yemen), it encountered significant opposition. A recent study, led by Elizabeth Samuels, a Brown University public health professor and published last month in the Journal of the American Medical Association, identified at least one way in which it did: Following the ban, visits to the emergency department of people born in Muslim-majority countries increased, and so did the number of diagnoses of conditions related to stress. Following the Muslim ban, for instance, a higher number of pre-term births occurred among Muslim communities in the US whose place of origin was covered by the travel ban.

  • Power Global eyes India's auto rickshaw industry with swappable battery and retrofit kit

    In India, a country that is more densely populated and has lower rates of car ownership, auto rickshaws and other two- or three-wheeled vehicles play a central role. While many auto rickshaws on Indian roads are already electric, they tend to rely on lead-acid batteries that need to be replaced every six to 11 months. Power Global, a two-year-old startup, wants to disrupt the auto rickshaw market by offering a retrofit kit for diesel-powered vehicles and swappable battery pack to transition the more common lead-acid batteries to lithium-ion.

  • China’s environmental goals are driving aluminum prices to a 10-year high

    Aluminum prices have jumped to the highest in 10 years, driven skyward in part by a crackdown on energy usage in China. It’s been a different story for companies like Reynolds Consumer Products—the kitchen-wrap maker’s CFO recently told analysts that it’s facing hundreds of millions of dollars in increased costs from higher prices for resin and aluminum. Heineken’s CFO says commodity costs including aluminum have shot up “very, very materially in the last couple of months.”

  • Got Questions About Curry? We’ve Got Answers

    Here's everything you need to know about curry from how to make it to where it comes from.

  • "Simply unacceptable": Education Department probing 5 states over mask mandate bans

    The Education Department said Monday that it launched investigations into five GOP-led states that banned mask mandates in schools.Driving the news: In letters to education chiefs in Iowa, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee and Utah, the department's Office for Civil Rights said the bans could discriminate against students with disabilities or underlying medical conditions.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The letter marks an escalation in the Biden admi

  • Chinese battery maker says it's ready to produce cobalt-free EV power packs at scale

    A Chinese company called SVOLT claims it’s ready to start producing a cobalt-free battery at scale.

  • The Fed will surely wimp out and let stagflation take root in the economy, Roubini warns

    Loose money in combination with supply shocks will lead to persistent inflation and sluggish growth.

  • What Indian billionaires think about the future of the country’s economy

    Mukesh Ambani believes India's economic rebound will "surprise the world." Meanwhile, Gautam Adani expects India to be an over $15 trillion economy in the next two decades.

  • Check out the new Genesis GV60 electric SUV

    Photos: a surprise new EV from Genesis that no one knew to expect, and it’s delightful. The GV60 will go on sale in the U.S. sometime in 2022.

  • Ford Mustang Honored By Consumer Reports

    Just wait until you read what it was for…

  • Facing China 'squeeze', Taiwan launches English-language news platform

    Taiwan launched a new English-language news and media streaming platform on Monday aiming to give it a greater voice on the world stage and help to tackle Beijing's "squeeze" of the Chinese-claimed island on the world stage. Taiwan+, backed by T$775 million ($28 million) in government funding, will broadcast content online focusing on news, as well as features about Taiwan, from food and tourism to culture and technology. President Tsai Ing-wen, in a recorded message to the launch party at a Taipei museum, said Taiwan needed a platform to highlight to the world the island's diversity, democratic achievements and aspiration to contribute to the international community.

  • Is Covid-19 endemic to India?

    India is fast reaching—if it already hasn’t—a stage where Covid-19 will be endemic, with a few cases of the deadly flu always in circulation.

  • EV charging solutions will become an asset, not a liability, to the grid

    President Joe Biden's plan for electric vehicles (EVs) to comprise roughly half of U.S. sales by 2030 is a clear indication that the U.S. is making strides in decarbonizing its transportation systems, which currently account for nearly half of total U.S. emissions. As society converts to an all-electric future and demand rises for EVs, a challenge our modern world will face is how to charge the increasing number of vehicles without overstressing the grid past its capacity. While some predict EVs will overload the power grid, others have found methods that support our energy infrastructure, including solutions such as wireless charging, vehicle-to-grid (V2G) integration or more efficient methods of utilizing renewable energy sources, to name a few.

  • Afghan refugees flee to Pakistan border, overwhelming resources

    With U.S. evacuation efforts completed, thousands of Afghan refugees are gathering at the Pakistan border in an attempt to escape the Taliban, overwhelming local resources.

  • How Guadalajara Became a Mexican Design Destination

    Past and present, traditional and cutting edge, all have a place in Guadalajara's vibrant arts community.

  • Ashley Graham Bares It All In New Bare Baby Bump Instagram Photo

    Ashley Graham delivered a stunning nude Instagram photo and it’s the content we need to get our week going! “Uh oh she’s naked again,” the supermodel captioned her latest photo, which depicted her wearing nothing against a tropical backdrop, her arm covering her breasts. Graham is expecting baby number two (she and husband Justin Ervin […]

  • Resilient Demand Keeps Driving India’s World-Beating Growth

    (Bloomberg) -- The economic toll from a deadly second wave of Covid-19 that swept through India last quarter doesn’t appear to be as bad as feared, with analysts still seeing the nation pulling off the world’s fastest growth this year.A better-than-expected manufacturing performance and a milder hit to services, combined with a robust pace of vaccinations, have helped keep the annual growth outlook for the economy steady at 9.2%, according to a Bloomberg survey. That pace is the same seen in a p

  • Indian growth jumps in April-June, helped by looser pandemic curbs

    India's economy rebounded in the April-June quarter even while a devastating second wave of COVID-19 swept the country, with growth of over 20% compared to a year earlier driven by a surge in manufacturing and higher consumer spending. The expansion nevertheless fell short of the 21.4% predicted by the central bank, which some analysts said would make the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) more likely to retain its accommodative stance until at least year-end. Gross domestic product expanded 20.1% in April-June, the first quarter of India's fiscal year, compared with the same period a year earlier, driven mainly by manufacturing and construction, the statistics ministry said on Tuesday.

  • Pakistan says 11 Islamic State militants killed in raid

    Pakistan’s counter-terrorism units raided a hideout of the Islamic State group in the restive southwestern Baluchistan province before dawn on Tuesday, setting off a shootout that killed 11 militants, the police said. The police said suicide belts, hand grenades and assault rifles were confiscated in the raid. The counter-terrorism department provided no further details and the nationality of the slain militants was not immediately known.