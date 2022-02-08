Tiger Group Online Auction Features Wide Variety of Gear from Pacific Theatres

Theater owners, live event production companies and rental houses can acquire equipment by brands such as Christie, Dolby, NEC, GDC, QSC and Samsung; auction features hundreds of assets, including state-of-the-art LED cinema screen, projectors, cinema monitors, servers, amplifiers, media blocks and even popcorn makers.

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tiger Group is liquidating equipment from well-known movie chain Pacific Theatres, which operated theaters across the United States before filing for Chapter 7 bankruptcy in the wake of COVID-19 lockdowns.

Bidding in the timed, online auction opens on Tuesday, February 15, at 10:30 a.m. and closes on Tuesday, February 22, at 10:30 a.m. (PT).

"Tiger is pleased to have been chosen to sell the assets for a premier theater chain that entertained hundreds of thousands of moviegoers over the past 75 years," said Jonathan Holiday, Director of Business Development, Tiger Commercial & Industrial. "It is not often that this type of AV gear and other equipment becomes available on the market."

The sale occurs at a time when surviving theater chains are seeing increased traffic, sales and optimism, Holiday added. "While the pandemic had impacted cinemas across the world, they are back again with attendance on the rise," he said. "Whether you own theaters, produce live events or operate a rental firm, this equipment is ready to be utilized."

The assets include:

A state-of-the-art LED cinema screen

Late-model digital laser and cinema projectors

Lenses

Digital cinema amplifiers

Integrated media blocks

Cinema servers

Monitors and processors

Theater popcorn makers

Speakers

Point-of-sale systems

The sale features a 2019 Samsung LED screen with audio components. "This is one of just two such LED screens installed in the United States," Holiday noted. "The original purchase price was $700,000."

Items up for bid include new and still-in-the-box equipment—such as a Christie Solaria series projector; NEC and Osram arc lamps; Touch Dynamic POS systems; JBL speakers, Doremi Fidelio wireless audio receivers, plus much more.

For the convenience of buyers, the assets have been moved to a third-party storage location in City of Industry, California, as well as similar facilities in Quincy and Everett, Massachusetts.

To arrange an inspection or obtain other information, email: auctions@tigergroup.com or call (805) 497-4999.

For asset photos, descriptions, bidding and other information, visit

https://soldtiger.com/sales/by-order-of-united-states-bankruptcy-court-pacific-theaters/#&gid=1&pid=3

