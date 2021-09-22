Tiger Infrastructure Announces Investment In 11:11 Systems

NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tiger Infrastructure Partners ("Tiger Infrastructure") announced today an agreement to invest in 11:11 Systems ("11:11"), a managed infrastructure services provider, including managed network services, cloud, and security. This will be Tiger Infrastructure's second partnership with the CEO of 11:11 Systems, Brett Diamond. Tiger Infrastructure previously partnered with Diamond through its investment in Hudson Fiber Network (HFN), which culminated in the successful sale of HFN to ExteNet Systems in August 2018.

11:11 Systems

11:11's strategy is to holistically address the challenges of next-generation managed cloud, security, and connectivity infrastructure requirements by advancing network infrastructure capabilities within a single, fully integrated, and automated service delivery platform. The company is focused on organic growth of its existing business as well as acquisitions in the managed network services, cloud, and security sectors.

Emil W. Henry, Jr., CEO and Managing Director of Tiger Infrastructure, commented: "We are delighted to back Brett Diamond again and invest in 11:11 to accelerate its growth. We were drawn to 11:11's strategy given the company's vision, underlying growth of the products offered, and the stability of its recurring revenue business model. We expect to invest additional capital in the company to fund future acquisitions and growth opportunities."

Diamond added: "I believe that Tiger Infrastructure will be an excellent growth capital partner for 11:11 to help drive the successful execution of our new model and vision for managed infrastructure services. Their vast experience and expertise have been integral to the success of prior ventures and we look forward to this exciting new project together."



ABOUT TIGER INFRASTRUCTURE PARTNERS

Tiger Infrastructure Partners is a middle-market private equity firm that invests in growing infrastructure platforms. Tiger Infrastructure targets investments in communications, energy transition, transportation, and related sectors, primarily located in North America and Europe. For more information, visit www.tigerinfrastructure.com .

ABOUT 11:11 SYSTEMS

11:11 Systems is creating a new model delivering the power of "Everything Connected" in connectivity, cloud and security solutions for customers and partners. Fully integrated, fully automated. All services, activities, data, and performance, powered on a single platform. For more information, visit www.1111systems.com .

