U.S. markets close in 5 hours 57 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,335.06
    +34.60 (+0.80%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,242.77
    +239.85 (+0.71%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,395.02
    +139.54 (+0.98%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,223.16
    +5.69 (+0.26%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.04
    +1.42 (+1.83%)
     

  • Gold

    1,751.90
    -15.70 (-0.89%)
     

  • Silver

    22.44
    -0.20 (-0.88%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1593
    -0.0032 (-0.28%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5050
    +0.0240 (+1.62%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3620
    +0.0015 (+0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.4160
    +0.4980 (+0.45%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    50,316.48
    +1,893.38 (+3.91%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,242.60
    +25.23 (+2.07%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,046.95
    +35.94 (+0.51%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,822.12
    -622.77 (-2.19%)
     

Tiger Infrastructure Portfolio Company 11:11 Systems To Acquire Green Cloud

·2 min read

- Accelerates M&A path bringing advanced cloud, security, and network solutions under a single automated platform

- Grows 11:11 Systems customer base with hundreds of MSPs reaching 2,000+ end customers

- Powers Green Cloud's national channel partner network with Managed Network Connectivity solutions

FAIRFIELD, N.J., Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 11:11 Systems, a managed infrastructure solutions provider, announced today that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Green Cloud Defense ("Green Cloud"), one of the largest independent channel-only cloud Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) providers in the United States. The acquisition is expected to be final by the end of the year.

(PRNewsfoto/Tiger Infrastructure Partners)
(PRNewsfoto/Tiger Infrastructure Partners)

With Green Cloud, 11:11 Systems adds best-in-class cloud and security capabilities to its "Everything Connected" platform and portfolio – from infrastructure to disaster recovery to managed threat detection. In turn, 11:11 will now deliver its Managed Network Connectivity solutions to Green Cloud's national channel partner network of 700+ Managed Service Providers, Value-Added Resellers, and IT consultants which serve 2,000+ businesses.

"We are at an inflection point in digital transformation," says Brett Diamond, CEO, 11:11 Systems. "Customers can achieve the greatest gains by leveraging the most powerful platform to deliver managed infrastructure and automation. Green Cloud provides the cloud and security solutions that will propel this advantage for our customers and partners."

Emil W. Henry, Jr., CEO of Tiger Infrastructure Partners, comments: "With the addition of Green Cloud, 11:11 Systems is executing its strategy to deliver the first integrated, synchronized, and automated platform delivering managed infrastructure solutions across connectivity, cloud, and security services. Our participation in this project continues our partnership with Brett Diamond, and we look forward to supporting 11:11 Systems in building a best-in-class platform."

ABOUT TIGER INFRASTRUCTURE PARTNERS
Tiger Infrastructure Partners is a middle-market private equity firm that invests in growing infrastructure platforms. Tiger Infrastructure Partners targets investments in communications, energy transition, transportation, and related sectors, primarily located in North America and Europe. For more information, visit www.tigerinfrastructure.com.

ABOUT 11:11 SYSTEMS
11:11 Systems is creating a new model delivering the power of "Everything Connected" in connectivity, cloud, and security solutions for customers and partners. Fully integrated, fully automated. All services, activities, data, and performance, powered on a single platform. 11:11 Systems is backed by Tiger Infrastructure Partners. For more information, visit 11:11 Systems.

ABOUT GREEN CLOUD DEFENSE
Green Cloud Technologies ("Green Cloud") delivers customized cloud solutions through Managed Service Providers (MSPs) and Value-Added Resellers (VARs) so that they successfully design, build and deliver cloud infrastructure for businesses.

Founded in 2011, Green Cloud is one of the U.S. largest independent channel-only cloud IaaS (Infrastructure-as-a-Service) providers, with data centers in Atlanta, GA, Greenville, SC, Houston, TX, Minneapolis, MN, Nashville, TN and Phoenix, AZ. The company offers backup and disaster recovery solutions and DaaS (Desktop-as-a-Service) to give partners complete business solutions to serve large and small businesses. Learn more at greenclouddefense.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tiger-infrastructure-portfolio-company-1111-systems-to-acquire-green-cloud-301392943.html

SOURCE Tiger Infrastructure Partners

Recommended Stories

  • Market Sell-Off: 1 Tech Stock That Could Triple in 5 Years

    Last week, all three major U.S. indices took a hit, though the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite fell further than the S&P 500 or the Dow Jones Industrial Average. For instance, Fastly (NYSE: FSLY) stock is now down about 70% from its all-time high. Its edge cloud platform accelerates and secures the delivery of content (e.g.

  • Why Apple Stock Got Bit Today

    Shares of Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) stock slid 2.8% by 3:30 p.m. EDT trading Monday. Granted, the whole stock market has been having a rather bad day. Calling Apple "the hottest player in gaming," the Journal proceeded to explain how Apple's App Store has been racking up eye-popping operating profit margins on in-game purchases facilitated by its software.

  • Apple’s new iPhone 13 Pro using Texas Instruments products, report shows

    It’s a higher-end device for the new lineup that Apple unveiled last month during its closely watched annual event marking the latest in its handheld devices. TI is getting more traction from personal electronics even as it gets much of its sales from industrials and automotive. The semiconductor company has benefitted as a global shortage has bolstered demand.

  • Could Ethereum Help You Become a Millionaire?

    Cryptocurrency has taken the investing world by storm over the past year, and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) has established itself as one of the leaders in the crypto space. Ethereum is a powerhouse in the blockchain industry, and its native token Ether is the second most-popular cryptocurrency behind Bitcoin. Early investors who have held their crypto investments for years have been rewarded this year as Ethereum's price skyrocketed.

  • Why Apple Shares Are Falling

    Shares of companies in the broader technology space, including Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL), are trading lower amid a rise in bond yields, which has weighed on growth stock valuations. The 10-year Treasury yield hit an intraday high of 1.508% Monday morning before dipping to around the 1.496% level. The spike in the 10-year note Monday comes after the Federal Reserve in September spoke on winding down its ongoing asset purchasing program. Apple designs a wide variety of consumer electronic devices,

  • Crypto from a Pokémon Go-like game has nearly doubled in 4 days. Here’s why Axie Infinity and its NFTs are all the rage.

    Play-to-earn NFT platform Axie Infinity’s AXS token has almost doubled in four days, pushing its price to an all-time high of about $155 on Monday. AXS is recently trading at $140, up 12% over the past 24 hours. Bitcoin (BTCUSD) is trading at $49,237, up 0.53% over the past 24 hours.

  • This Unstoppable Fintech Stock Is Getting Even Better. Can It Make You a Millionaire?

    This booming company just upgraded its app to add services and become a one-stop financial shop for its users.

  • Oil Rises to New Seven-Year High as OPEC+ Sticks to Output Plan

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil rose to a new seven-year high after OPEC+ chose to keep supplies fairly tight even as the world grapples with an energy crunch.Most Read from BloombergChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoThis Is What Europe’s Green Future Looks LikeAn Unapologetic Old Boys’ Network Is Costing Australia BillionsGhana’s Record Cocoa Harvest Is Bittersweet for Export IndustryFutures climbed above $78 a barrel in New

  • Sinking Shares of Alibaba Need a Long Repair Process

    One Real Money subscriber sent an email asking me to look at Alibaba . In this updated daily bar chart of BABA, below, we can see that prices have continued to sink lower after being stopped out. Using math, the On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line is pointed down as sellers of BABA remain more aggressive.

  • Supply chain bottlenecks will persist unless one of two things happens, expert explains

    Businesses may be struggling with unexpected cargo delays, but supply chain bottlenecks aren't going to be resolved in the near term.

  • The Crypto Daily – Movers and Shakers – October 5th, 2021

    It’s been a mixed start to the day for Bitcoin and the broader crypto market. A Bitcoin return to $50,000 levels would deliver strong support to the pack, however.

  • Energy Prices Are Soaring: Why a Reprieve Isn't Coming Anytime Soon

    When the pandemic hit in 2020, it seemed like we might be in for an energy crisis as demand collapsed around the world. The economy is picking up again, especially in the U.S., and demand for oil, natural gas, and even coal is on the rise. What I think is becoming clear is that the energy crisis that's bubbling up now isn't going to end anytime soon.

  • Oil, Gas Prices Surge to New Highs Because OPEC Is Sticking to the Plan

    Oil prices at three-year highs after oil-exporting countries pass on increasing production to help global economy face current energy crunch.

  • Ethereum Settles Over $6T in Transactions in Past 12 Months

    Ethereum settled over $6 trillion in transactions in the past 12 months, a 369% increase over 2020. $1.5 trillion worth of transactions were settled in Q3 alone.

  • Despite Exodus of Empty Containers, US Exports Are Hitting New Highs

    "Our largest export commodity continues to be air" is a frequent saying of Gene Seroka, executive director of the Port of Los Angeles. That's certainly true at his port, where exports are containerized. Far more empty boxes leave than full ones, so they can be reloaded quickly in Asia. But look at the big picture and U.S. exports are actually rising — and on track for a record year. It's just that more exports are being loaded aboard tankers and dry cargo vessels as opposed to container ships. T

  • EV charging company Wallbox goes public via SPAC

    Enric Asunción, Wallbox CEO and Co-Founder, joins Yahoo Finance Live from the floor of the NYSE for Wallbox's trading debut.

  • Google’s $5 Billion Android Battle Could End Its Dominance

    An appeals trial in the case between Google and the European Commission just ended. The verdict could have a far-reaching impact.

  • Why Is GM Stock Rising Despite Plunging Vehicle Deliveries?

    General Motors' profitability is holding up extremely well, even as tight supply constraints limit production and sales.

  • Winter energy crisis warning as Opec refuses to tame oil prices

    Oil could hit $120 a barrel -- analysts

  • Utilities cut power to US customers while taking huge Covid tax credits

    Tax bailouts would have paid for debt forgiveness many times over but instead companies left struggling households in the dark Some customers who struggled to pay their electric bills during the pandemic had their power shut off, even as the utilities took huge tax benefits. Photograph: fstop123/Getty Images/iStockphoto When the pandemic hit in early 2020 and music studios around Detroit closed, Oliver Owens, a producer and entrepreneur, saw his income dwindle and bills grow. By late April, the