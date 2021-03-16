U.S. markets close in 2 hours 10 minutes

Tiger Woods signs long-term deal with 2K

Kris Holt
·Contributing Writer
·1 min read

Tiger Woods is returning to golf games. He has signed a long-term deal with 2K, which also announced an agreement to buy PGA Tour 2K21 developer HB Studios. The acquisition is expected to close in the coming weeks.

Woods will act as executive director and consultant on PGA Tour 2K games. The deal grants 2K exclusive rights to use Woods' name and likeness in the series and other golf games as long as their agreement lasts.

“I am looking forward to making my return to the video game landscape, and with 2K and HB Studios, I’ve found the right partners to make it happen,” Woods said in a statement. “I’m honored to take part in this opportunity and look forward to sharing my expertise and insights as we build the future of golf video games together.”

PGA Tour 2K21 was the second tour-licensed game HB Studios developed for the publisher. 2K has some other major sports licenses in its stable, including the NBA and WWE. It's also returning to the NFL arena.

Woods was previously the face of EA Sports' golf games for over a decade. EA's last entry in the series was 2015's Rory McIlroy PGA Tour.

Almost 25 years after he turned pro, Woods is still the biggest name in the sport, so his star power and guidance should lend 2K's golf games some weight. It remains to be seen if Woods will return to the PGA Tour, however. He suffered injuries to both legs in a February car accident.

