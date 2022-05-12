U.S. markets open in 4 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,904.00
    -26.25 (-0.67%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,653.00
    -90.00 (-0.28%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,812.25
    -157.50 (-1.32%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,709.00
    -6.70 (-0.39%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    105.74
    +0.03 (+0.03%)
     

  • Gold

    1,846.50
    -7.20 (-0.39%)
     

  • Silver

    21.11
    -0.46 (-2.13%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0423
    -0.0095 (-0.91%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8520
    -0.0690 (-2.36%)
     

  • Vix

    34.22
    +1.23 (+3.73%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2234
    -0.0016 (-0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.0920
    -1.8560 (-1.43%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    28,489.81
    -1,375.29 (-4.60%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    634.16
    -92.54 (-12.73%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,202.76
    -144.90 (-1.97%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,748.72
    -464.92 (-1.77%)
     

TigerGraph Delivers 600% ROI and $20.81M in Net Present Value in Total Economic Impact Study

TigerGraph, Inc.
·4 min read
TigerGraph, Inc.
TigerGraph, Inc.

Independent Research Details Business Benefits and Cost Savings for TigerGraph Customers; Study Finds TigerGraph Increased Profits, Reduced Fraud, and Increased Productivity

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., May 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TigerGraph, provider of a leading graph analytics platform, today released the results of a study commissioned by TigerGraph and conducted by Forrester Consulting that outlines the Total Economic Impact™ (TEI) of deploying TigerGraph. The study involved extensive interviews with six TigerGraph customers — each reporting between $20 - $250 billion in annual revenue — to examine their return on investment (ROI) and overall business benefits after adopting TigerGraph. Results indicate that for a composite organization, TigerGraph delivers 600% ROI and a net present value (NPV) of $20.81 million over three years, with one interviewed SVP and data scientist at a financial services organization describing TigerGraph as a “‘force multiplier’ for improving existing processes in graph.”

“We’ve seen the phenomenal impact TigerGraph’s advanced graph analytics has had on global customers in nearly every industry — from automotive and healthcare to financial services and manufacturing. Yet, to have Forrester Consulting evaluate, research, and quantify what we’ve always known about graph’s business value — and to then hear how TigerGraph was able to help organizations ask and answer critical business questions — is extremely rewarding,” says Yu Xu, founder and CEO of TigerGraph. “These impactful results — from increases in profitability to productivity gains — bolster TigerGraph’s position as the industry’s graph authority. As more of today’s leading organizations tap the power of graph to accelerate their digital transformation efforts, TigerGraph continues to deliver a world-class, customer-proven product.”

In addition to reporting 600% ROI and an NPV of $20.81 million over three years, Forrester Consulting also outlined benefits that a composite organization experienced with TigerGraph. These include:

  • Increased profits from new products and services valued at $9.6 million over three years. A greater understanding of customers and organizational data through fast and powerful analysis opened a wide variety of avenues for organizations to provide new products and services, attract new customers, and generate new revenue resulting in increased profits.

  • Data team productivity increase of 70%. The data team saved time spent performing analysis and managing data and engineering databases, representing a three-year PV of $2.5 million for the composite organization.

  • Ease of use. Interviewees identified several features that contributed to ease and flexibility of experience including GSQL, the proprietary, Turing-complete programming language used by TigerGraph.

Another interviewed customer, an SVP of data fabric management at a financial services firm who participated in the Forrester TEI study shared their TigerGraph experience: “It is really the scalability of the software that attracted us. [A] billion nodes within three months is just not manageable by a lot of relational database[s] and even some of the graph databases on [the] market. For us, without this graph database, there is really no way for us to figure out the relationship[s] among all these different applications.”

Another interviewee from the study, an SVP and data scientist from a financial services organization, shared, “We needed a graph technology that would help us in a real-time, enterprise-scalable manner to tick and tie what we call non-obvious relationships together. [With] TigerGraph that can happen in a matter of seconds or minutes.”

Also, an SVP and data scientist in financial services commented on “the ability to ‘reduce fraud losses, improve customer experience, and make better decisions’” with TigerGraph. The same interviewee also stated that for their organization, “data is really the new oil in terms of businesses. It’s [a] competitive advantage for a lot of companies and creating a robust picture of our customers.”

TigerGraph continues to advance the graph market while working to make graph accessible and understandable to more businesses worldwide. Last week, TigerGraph announced the finalists in the “Graph for All Million Dollar Challenge,” a global search for innovative ways to harness the power of graph technology and machine learning to solve real- world problems. Winners and recipients of the $1 million in prizes will be announced and showcased at Graph + AI Summit, the industry’s only open conference focused on accelerating analytics, AI, and machine learning with graph algorithms. The virtual event, taking place May 24-26, will include speakers from the world’s most innovative organizations and feature keynotes from industry visionaries as well as breakout sessions, use cases, and panels led by data, analytics, and AI professionals.

The complete findings of the Forrester Consulting TEI study of TigerGraph can be accessed here.

For more information on Graph + AI Summit or to register, please visit: https://www.tigergraph.com/graphaisummit/.

Upcoming Webinar

Stay tuned for an upcoming TigerGraph webinar with guest speakers from Forrester to discuss the study’s methodology, key findings, and quantified results. For updates on this webinar and to view other TigerGraph webinars, please visit https://www.tigergraph.com/webinar/.

Helpful Links

About TigerGraph

TigerGraph is a platform for advanced analytics and machine learning on connected data. Based on the industry’s first and only distributed native graph database, TigerGraph’s proven technology supports advanced analytics and machine learning applications such as fraud detection, anti-money laundering (AML), entity resolution, customer 360, recommendations, knowledge graph, cybersecurity, supply chain, IoT, and network analysis. The company is headquartered in Redwood City, California, USA. Start free with tigergraph.com/cloud.

Media Contact
Tanya Carlsson
Offleash PR for TigerGraph
tigergraph@offleashpr.com
707-529-6139


Recommended Stories

  • We want to retire in a few years, and have about $1 million saved. Should I move my money to a Roth, and pay off my $200,000 mortgage while I’m at it?

    Congrats on being so close to retirement and having $1 million saved – that’s such a great accomplishment. You bring up two very important retirement points so I’ll just dive right in. As for whether or not you should move your IRA into a Roth account, the answer is: It depends.

  • Why don’t retirees like annuities?

    Could a defined-contribution retirement savings plan launched in 1918 provide insights into one of the most vexing questions in personal finance with 401(k)s? The retirement savings plan is TIAA, which draws participants from colleges, universities, and other nonprofit organizations. The difficult personal finance question involves how employees with 401(k) accounts can turn their accumulated savings into an income they can rely on in retirement.

  • Ford Stock Tumbles, GM Slides After Wells Fargo Double-Downgrade, Price Target Cuts

    Rising input costs and supply chain snarls will impact the EV transition for both Ford and GM, cautions Wells Fargo analyst Colin Langan.

  • Germany Says Russia Weaponizes Energy as Gas Feud Escalates

    (Bloomberg) -- Germany said Russia is using its energy exports as a “weapon” after Moscow reduced natural gas supplies in retaliation for Europe’s penalties over the war in Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergNike Escalates StockX Feud, Says Site Is Selling Fake ShoesCrypto Billionaires’ Vast Fortunes Are Destroyed in WeeksDon’t Bother Paying Off Student Loan Debt Right Now, Advisers SayKim Orders Lockdown After North Korea Reports First Covid CaseUkraine Latest: Germany Can Withstand Gas Halt; US E

  • GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. Just Beat EPS By 144%: Here's What Analysts Think Will Happen Next

    GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. ( NASDAQ:GFS ) just released its first-quarter report and things are looking bullish. It was...

  • The Bottom Is in for These 2 Stocks? Oppenheimer Says ‘Buy’

    There’s really no use denying the headwinds that are pushing the markets around these days. Persistently high inflation, slowing GDP growth, and a jobs market that, while expanding in absolute terms, is still down from pre-pandemic levels are feeding fears that we’re facing a round of ‘70’s-style stagflation. And these have combined with geopolitical factors – the Russia-Ukraine war, the resumption of severe lockdown policies in China – to ratchet up worries about recession in the near term. At

  • Southwest Airlines More Influential in Early 737 MAX Training Than Previously Known, Legal Filing Suggests

    Documents cited in a court filing show the carrier worked with Boeing on issues including whether pilots should be trained on a new flight-control system; the airline disputes the claims

  • Foxconn Completes Acquisition of Lordstown Motors Electric Truck Factory

    (Bloomberg) -- Taiwan’s Foxconn Technology Group completed a transaction with Lordstown Motors Corp. to acquire the electric-truck startup’s Ohio factory for $230 million and take over production of its Endurance pickup truck, a critical step as the iPhone manufacturer seeks to diversify into electric vehicles.Most Read from BloombergNike Escalates StockX Feud, Says Site Is Selling Fake ShoesCrypto Billionaires’ Vast Fortunes Are Destroyed in WeeksDon’t Bother Paying Off Student Loan Debt Right

  • Bitcoin mining difficulty at a record high

    Bitcoin mining difficulty hit another all-time-high on Wednesday, recording a 4.9% increase from the previous adjustment last month. See related article: SEC places Chinese crypto mining rig maker Canaan on pre-delisting list Fast facts The mining difficulty reading is now at 31.25 trillion at a block height of 735,840, according to BTC.com data. The previous […]

  • Russia Oil Revenue Up 50% This Year Despite Boycott, IEA Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s oil revenues are up 50% this year even as trade restrictions following the invasion of Ukraine spurred many refiners to shun its supplies, the International Energy Agency said.Most Read from BloombergNike Escalates StockX Feud, Says Site Is Selling Fake ShoesCrypto Billionaires’ Vast Fortunes Are Destroyed in WeeksDon’t Bother Paying Off Student Loan Debt Right Now, Advisers SayKim Orders Lockdown After North Korea Reports First Covid CaseUkraine Latest: Germany Can Withs

  • Results: Matterport, Inc. Exceeded Expectations And The Consensus Has Updated Its Estimates

    One of the biggest stories of last week was how Matterport, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MTTR ) shares plunged 23% in the week since...

  • Moderna fires new CFO after one day

    Moderna Inc.'s new chief financial officer is gone after about a day on the job, following a disclosure by his previous employer involving an internal financial investigation.

  • Ukraine Latest: NATO Chief Says Finnish Accession Would Be Rapid

    (Bloomberg) -- NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg said the “accession process would be smooth and swift” should Finland decide to join the military alliance, after Helsinki’s top policy makers threw their weight behind a bid. Most Read from BloombergNike Escalates StockX Feud, Says Site Is Selling Fake ShoesCrypto Billionaires’ Vast Fortunes Are Destroyed in WeeksDon’t Bother Paying Off Student Loan Debt Right Now, Advisers SayKim Orders Lockdown After North Korea Reports First Covid CaseUkraine Latest

  • Windfall Elimination Provision in Social Security

    The windfall elimination provision (WEP) reduces Social Security benefits for certain employees who may be double-dipping on a pension.

  • Alibaba CEO reassures employees amid economic and regulatory challenges

    Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding is an important contributor to society and continues to develop in a "regulated" manner despite major challenges, according to its chairman and CEO Daniel Zhang Yong. Alibaba is embedded in Chinese society and the economy and is developing in a regulated manner along with the rest of China's internet industry, Zhang said on Tuesday during the annual gathering of employees and family members at its Hangzhou campus, according to a press release citing

  • Bullish: Analysts Just Made A Huge Upgrade To Their Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR) Forecasts

    Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. ( NYSE:AMR ) shareholders will have a reason to smile today, with the analysts...

  • GM and Ford Get Double Downgrades to Sell. Wells Fargo Sours on EVs.

    Analyst Colin Langan believes the recent raw material spike has delayed cost parity between EVs and gasoline powered cars by "at least a decade."

  • Hecla Mining Company Earnings Missed Analyst Estimates: Here's What Analysts Are Forecasting Now

    There's been a notable change in appetite for Hecla Mining Company ( NYSE:HL ) shares in the week since its quarterly...

  • How Much Can a Retired Person Earn Without Paying Taxes?

    Depending on your age, if your income is below a certain threshold, you may not have to pay taxes. Here's what you need to know.

  • China Is Spoilt for Choice of Oil as Many Avoid Russian Barrels

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese oil buyers are spoilt for choice right now even as lockdowns hurt demand as they can opt for everything from discounted Russian crude and sanctioned Iranian oil to regularly-taken Middle Eastern barrels.Most Read from BloombergNike Escalates StockX Feud, Says Site Is Selling Fake ShoesCrypto Billionaires’ Vast Fortunes Are Destroyed in WeeksDon’t Bother Paying Off Student Loan Debt Right Now, Advisers SayKim Orders Lockdown After North Korea Reports First Covid CaseUkraine