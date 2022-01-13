U.S. markets open in 6 hours 20 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,706.50
    -9.75 (-0.21%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    36,075.00
    -85.00 (-0.24%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,860.25
    -27.00 (-0.17%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,168.50
    -4.60 (-0.21%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.36
    -0.28 (-0.34%)
     

  • Gold

    1,826.60
    -0.70 (-0.04%)
     

  • Silver

    23.18
    -0.02 (-0.09%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1477
    +0.0032 (+0.28%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7250
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    17.62
    -0.79 (-4.29%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3738
    +0.0033 (+0.24%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.4070
    -0.2590 (-0.23%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,725.22
    +1,133.99 (+2.66%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,045.78
    +31.45 (+3.10%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,551.72
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,489.13
    -276.53 (-0.96%)
     

TigonMobile, LongtuKorea's Subsidiary, P2E "YULGANG GLOBAL's Teaser Page Opening

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

SEOUL, Korea, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LongtuKorea's subsidiary company TigonMobile opened a teaser page of the company's first P2E (Play To Earn) mobile game YULGANG GLOBAL on the 13th.

YULGANG teaser page
YULGANG teaser page

The biggest feature of "YULGANG GLOBAL," which is scheduled to be released this time, is a P2E mobile game developed by TigonMobile, a subsidiary of LongtuKorea, using the contents of its flagship IP (intellectual property) "YULGANG," which holds business rights.

LongtuKorea signed an on-boarding contract with WEMADE to launch P2E games, and stated, "We are doing our best to improve the quality and satisfaction of the game by preparing for the official launch of the game and opening of a new server," and added, "We expect many users as we use the same platform as WEMADE's Mir 4."

"YULGANG GLOBAL" is scheduled to be officially released in the global market through WEMADE's WEMIX platform in the first quarter, and the teaser page is also opened (https://bit.ly/3zZiqrv).

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tigonmobile-longtukoreas-subsidiary-p2e-yulgang-globals-teaser-page-opening-301460195.html

SOURCE TigonMobile

Recommended Stories

  • Microsoft Hires Key Apple Engineer to Work on Custom Chips

    (Bloomberg) -- Microsoft Corp. lured away a veteran semiconductor designer from Apple Inc. as it looks to expand its own server-chips efforts, according to people with knowledge of the matter. Most Read from BloombergCannabis Compounds Prevented Covid Infection in Laboratory StudyFrequent Boosters Spur Warning on Immune ResponseSay Goodbye to Self-Isolating, WFH Mandates, Mass TestingEurope Slowly Starts to Consider Treating Covid Like the FluJ&J Vaccine Gets Additional Warning on Bleeding Side

  • 3 Under-the-Radar Auto Technology Stocks to Watch in 2022

    Dozens of electric vehicle maker start-ups have appeared to capitalize on this coming sea change. Two small auto tech companies that investors should keep an eye on are Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ: LAZR) and Ambarella (NASDAQ: AMBA). In addition, tech giant Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM) has been quietly building its presence in the automotive space, and looks like a great buy right now.

  • 3 Numbers On Apple's Services -- and 1 Big Missing Piece

    Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) released its annual roundup of its ever-expanding services business. The tech giant touted plenty of milestones for its services, from its App Store to Apple Books. What's more, Apple is still playing it close to the vest with some information on its services.

  • Take-Two’s $12.7 billion purchase of Zynga will combat Apple’s privacy changes

    Take-Two spent 12.7 billion on Zynga to grow its mobile division and fight Apple's privacy changes.

  • What Is 5G? An Electrical Engineer Breaks It Down

    Josep Lago/Getty5G stands for fifth-generation cellular network technology.It’s the technology that enables wireless communication—for example, from your cellular phone to a cell tower, which channels it to the internet. 5G is a network service provided by telecommunications carriers and is not the same thing as the 5 GHz band on your WiFi router.5G offers an order of magnitude—10 times—more bandwidth than its predecessor, 4G. The greater bandwidth is possible because over and above low and medi

  • Prediction: These Will Be 3 of the Biggest Stocks by 2032

    The new year is a great time for a fresh start, but don't lose sight of the long-term potential of these technology stocks.

  • Huawei Ranks No. 5 in U.S. Patents in Sign of Chinese Growth

    (Bloomberg) -- Huawei Technologies Co. is continuing to move up the list of companies getting the most U.S. patents, according to a new study of patenting activity that shows Chinese firms are increasingly responsible for a greater share of the world’s innovation.Most Read from BloombergCannabis Compounds Prevented Covid Infection in Laboratory StudyFrequent Boosters Spur Warning on Immune ResponseSay Goodbye to Self-Isolating, WFH Mandates, Mass TestingEurope Slowly Starts to Consider Treating

  • China’s Startups Are Awash With Money as Beijing Shifts Focus to ‘Hard Tech’

    Unlike in previous years, when most Chinese tech funding went to internet startups in e-commerce, the bulk of the money in the past year headed into areas that hew more closely to Communist Party priorities, such as semiconductors, biotechnology and information technology.

  • T-Mobile Stock Is Goldman’s Top Wireless Pick for 2022. Here’s Why.

    Goldman Sachs added T-Mobile US stock to its list of best ideas in telecom for 2022. That spot on the roster came at the expense of Verizon.

  • 1 Reason Investors Should Love Apple Stock

    Buried in a press release from Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) earlier this week was a reminder of why the company is likely a great long-term investment. In a post about its services business, Apple said the tech giant has now paid developers an incredible $260 billion since the app store launched in 2008. Apple's services business, which earns the bulk of its revenue from the tech company's cut of App Store billings, is obviously thriving.

  • This One Thing Is Being Banned at 50 U.S. Airports, Starting Jan. 19

    From leaving bags unattended to carrying certain items through security, there are many things you're forbidden from doing at the airport. But while you might think you know all there is to know about what you can and can't do while traveling, federal regulators are always putting new policies in place that can trip up even the most experienced flyers. Now, officials are getting ready to ban one thing at 50 airports in the country, starting Jan. 19. Read on to find out what will not be allowed i

  • Samsung’s New Ultra-Portable Projector Lets You Watch Movies in Any Room of the House

    The compact device can produce an 1080p image up to 100 inches across.

  • Apple releases iOS 15.2.1 to patch iPhones and iPads against HomeKit flaw

    Apple has fixed a security vulnerability in iOS and iPadOS that could be exploited via HomeKit to launch persistent denial of service (DoS) attacks. The technology giant released iOS 15.2.1 and iPadOS 15.2.1 on Wednesday to patch the so-called "doorLock" flaw, which was disclosed earlier this month by security researcher Trevor Spiniolas. The bug affects iPhones and iPads running iOS 14.7 through iOS 15.2 and is triggered via HomeKit, Apple's smart home platform that lets Apple users configure, communicate with and control their smart home devices.

  • Hackers Can Cut the Lights With Rogue Code, Researchers Show

    (Bloomberg) -- As Ang Cui added more juice to the power grid, overhead electric lines began to glow bright orange. Then, within seconds, the power lines evaporated in a flash of smoke, leaving an entire section of Manhattan in the dark. Most Read from BloombergCannabis Compounds Prevented Covid Infection in Laboratory StudyFrequent Boosters Spur Warning on Immune ResponseSay Goodbye to Self-Isolating, WFH Mandates, Mass TestingEurope Slowly Starts to Consider Treating Covid Like the FluJ&J Vacci

  • Lime's latest e-bikes are now available in the US

    The Gen4 model, which has a swappable battery, has arrived in Washington DC.

  • NVIDIA begins rolling out Android 11 update to all Shield TV models

    NVIDIA has started rolling out Software Experience Upgrade 9.0 for Shield TV devices.

  • 2 Cryptocurrencies That Have Trounced Bitcoin and Shiba Inu During the Crypto Crash

    Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), the biggest cryptocurrency on the market, has bitten the dust so far in the new year. Cryptocurrency prices, in general, have fallen significantly in recent days. Here are two cryptocurrencies that have trounced Bitcoin and Shiba Inu during the current crypto crash.

  • Priority Technology Partners With Brink's To Expand Reach Into Cash Payments

    Priority Technology Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PRTH) entered a partnership with Brink's Company (NYSE: BCO) that combines its credit and debit card processing capabilities with a new digital cash payment solution, called BLUbeem by Brink's. Priority Technology noted that 250,000 merchants using its payment infrastructure will now have the ability to use a payments bundle that combines its current offering for card acceptance with Brink's digital cash payment solution. All of Priority's independent sa

  • Fantom, Harmony Lead Gains in Major Cryptos as DeFi Narrative Heats Up

    Large-cap altcoins like fantom have jumped as high as 21% in the past 24 hours.

  • A Nintendo Switch Online and microSD bundle is half off on Amazon

    A bundle with a one-year Nintendo Switch Online family membership and a 128GB SanDisk microSD card is on sale for $35 right now.