Tijuana Flats closes Virginia Beach restaurant — the last in Virginia — after bankruptcy filing

A Virginia Beach fast-casual Tex-Mex restaurant has closed in the Wayside Village Shoppes.

On Monday morning, Tijuana Flats had a sign on its door that read, “Thank you for the opportunity to have served this community for the past 16 years.”

Last week, the Florida-based chain announced in a news release that Flatheads, LLC acquired it and it had filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. Tijuana Flats has closed 11 restaurants after reviewing financial performance, occupancy costs and market conditions. The Virginia Beach location was the only one remaining in the state.

Sad customers grieved on social media.

“I’m torn apart,” one commenter wrote.