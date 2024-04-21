Tijuana Flats restaurant chain announces acquisition by new organization Flatheads LLC

Tijuana Flats, the Central Florida-based Tex-Mex chain, has announced its acquisition by a new ownership group, Flatheads, LLC.

This signals a new beginning for the brand, which has been a community staple for almost 30 years.

The decision comes on the heels of a strategic review initiated by the company in November 2023, exploring various options for its future. With immense brand recognition and a loyal customer base, Flatheads, LLC sees the potential for growth and innovation within Tijuana Flats.

Tijuana Flats announced the closure of 11 of its restaurants after filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. This decision resulted from careful consideration of financial performance and market conditions, to preserve the organization’s integrity.

Despite these changes, Tijuana Flats remains committed to supporting its franchisees and ensuring that its remaining locations continue to operate smoothly.

Joe Christina, who assumed the role of CEO in November 2022, will continue to lead the company through this transition.

Under Christina’s leadership, Tijuana Flats has already seen positive changes, including rolling out a new menu and improving packaging for take-out and delivery. Flatheads, LLC is eager to build on this momentum, focusing on quality, speed of service, and enhancing the overall customer experience.

As part of their vision for the future, Flatheads plans to renovate many of Tijuana Flats’ locations, revitalizing the dining experience for patrons.

With a renewed emphasis on customer service, quality food, and fair prices, the new ownership group is determined to see Tijuana Flats thrive and reach new heights in the years to come.

