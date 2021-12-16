TikTok rolls out 1080p uploads and more editing features
It's a busy day for . Not only has the company announced for the recommendation algorithm, it's rolling out a bunch of editing features that should improve the look (and maybe the sound) of your videos.
Perhaps the most important update is support for 1080p uploads in select countries. You'll be able to share videos at that resolution by switching on the Upload HD setting from the "More options" section of the publishing page.
The app is offering an easy way to improve the overall look of a video. With the new Visual Enhancement button, TikTok says it will improve the exposure, low-light and color correction aspects with a single tap. After you record or upload a video, you can tap the Enhance button on the right panel. If you don't like the changes, tapping the button again will undo them.
Elsewhere, the Green Screen effect now has integration, so you can use a GIF from that platform's library as the background of a video. There are more musical and animal voice effects too. TikTok can turn your voice or other sounds into a cat's meow, a flute or a suona (a Chinese double-reed horn). You can try these out by tapping the Voice Effect button on the Editing page.