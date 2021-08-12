U.S. markets open in 1 minute

  • S&P Futures

    4,440.25
    -0.25 (-0.01%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,419.00
    +47.00 (+0.13%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,995.50
    -24.00 (-0.16%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,249.90
    +1.20 (+0.05%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.13
    -0.12 (-0.17%)
     

  • Gold

    1,749.90
    -3.40 (-0.19%)
     

  • Silver

    23.30
    -0.19 (-0.80%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1737
    -0.0008 (-0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3710
    +0.0320 (+2.39%)
     

  • Vix

    16.14
    -0.65 (-3.87%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3843
    -0.0025 (-0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.4910
    +0.0730 (+0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,748.38
    -1,543.99 (-3.34%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,118.20
    -13.63 (-1.20%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,204.47
    -15.67 (-0.22%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,015.02
    -55.49 (-0.20%)
     
JOBS:

New weekly jobless claims met expectations

Another 375,000 Americans filed unemployment claims last week

TikTok to add more privacy protections for teenaged users, limit push notifications

Sarah Perez
·5 min read

TikTok today becomes the latest tech company to roll out increased protections for minors on its platform in the wake of increased regulatory scrutiny. The company says it will introduce a series of product changes for teen users aged 13 to 17, aimed at making their TikTok experience more private, safer and less addictive. TikTok's news follows similar moves recently announced by other tech companies catering to teens, including Google and YouTube, as well as Instagram.

The changes TikTok plans to roll out over the coming months will address in-app messaging, the public nature of users' videos, the default download settings for videos and TikTok's use of push notifications.

This expands on the changes to privacy settings and defaults for users under the age of 18 that TikTok introduced in January. At the time, TikTok debuted stricter rules for teens aged 13 to 15 and slightly more permissive settings for users 16 to 17 focused on default account types, commenting and the use of TikTok's interactive features, like Stitch and Duet.

TikTok update will change privacy settings and defaults for users under 18

Now, TikTok says new users aged 16 to 17 will have their Direct Message setting be set to "No One" by default and existing users would be prompted to review and confirm their settings the next time they use the messaging feature.

The company won't prevent teens from using Direct Messages, however, but they will have to make a more explicit choice to do so.

The app will also now display a pop-up message when a teen under the age of 16 publishes their first video that asks them to choose who can watch their content -- either followers, friends only or only themselves. (The "Everyone" option is disabled.) Before, TikTok had limited who would come across the accounts belonging to teens under the age of 16, which would reduce the visibility of their content to only followers they approved, when using the default settings. Now, it's more directly pushing teens to make a choice about how public they want their content to be -- and they have to decide in order for the video to be published, TikTok notes.

Image Credits: TikTok

TikTok also said it will disable Duet and Stitch for users under 16, but this is not new -- it was a part of the privacy changes that rolled out in January.

Separately, teens 16 to 17 will now be asked to make a decision about whether or not their videos can be downloaded by others. While TikTok won't prevent the teens from making their content downloadable, it will pop up a box that asks them to reconfirm their choice, while reminding them that this means the videos could be shared to other platforms. (Downloads remain disabled for users 13 to 15, meanwhile.)

Image Credits: TikTok

The final change is perhaps the most interesting because it's something neither YouTube nor Instagram introduced: TikTok will limit push notifications.

Younger teens ages 13 to 15 won't receive any push notifications after 9 PM, while those aged 16 to 17 won't receive any notifications after 10 PM.

Google to introduce increased protections for minors on its platform, including Search, YouTube and more

This part of the update is reflective of TikTok's global mindset and its parent company's Chinese roots. Today, China is in the midst of a tech crackdown, encompassing antitrust regulations, data security practices, tech business models and even social mores -- like the addictive nature of video games, which state media equated to a drug like "opium."

TikTok, too, has been called out as one of the most addictive social apps on the market, thanks to its advanced personalization technology, interactive design and simple interface, and psychological tricks that activate the pleasure center of users brains. The company already inserts "take a break" videos inside its main feed, because users have been losing hours to scrolling the app. Its decision to limit notifications is yet another acknowledgment of the app's ability to lead users -- and particularly younger users -- to create negative digital media habits. By preventing notifications during certain hours, TikTok can point potential regulators to a feature that demonstrates it's doing something to address that problem.

The China tech crackdown continues

The changes come at a time when there's a broader shift in the industry in terms of how tech companies cater to their younger users, as concerns about screen time, addictiveness, online abuse, data collection, privacy and more have been brought to light.

In the U.S., Congress has been pressuring companies to do more to protect younger users from the more harmful and negative impacts of technology.

One key piece of legislation in the works is an update to the decades-old children's privacy law, COPPA (Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act). A new bill, the Protecting the Information of our Vulnerable Children and Youth Act, would expand COPPA to include teens under the age of 18 and prevent tech companies from using targeted advertising, among other things.

As a result, tech companies have been revamping their products to make teens' experience more private and they've increased protections, including over how teens' data is collected and used by advertisers.

TikTok was early to take action on protections to teens, as a result of the multimillion-dollar fine by the U.S. Federal Trade Commission for earlier violations of children's privacy laws in a crackdown by the government agency that later extended to YouTube. Beyond the privacy changes from earlier in the year and take a break reminders, TikTok also led the market by bundling parent controls inside its app with the Family Pairing feature. The company also offers other resources for parents, including educational safety videos and parental guides. And it brought in outside experts to advise on policy creation, with the introduction of the TikTok Content Advisory Council.

"Our priority is to ensure teens on TikTok have a safe and age-appropriate experience as they create and share on our platform," said Tracy Elizabeth, TikTok's Global Minor Safety Policy Lead, in a statement about today's changes. "This announcement builds on our industry-leading efforts to make all accounts under 16 private by default, age-restrict features like direct messaging, and empower parents with Family Pairing," she said.

Instagram to default young teens to private accounts, restrict ads and unwanted adult contact

Recommended Stories

  • Activision Blizzard loses three senior designers amid sexual harassment lawsuit

    Activision Blizzard has lost three senior game designers as it grapples with accusations of sexual harassment and gender discrimination.

  • Microsoft protests NSA’s decision to award $10bn cloud computing contract to Amazon

    Microsoft and Amazon’s rivalry in the cloud computing space has emerged again after the latter clinches an NSA contract

  • Ethereum, Litecoin, and Ripple’s XRP – Daily Tech Analysis – August 12th, 2021

    Ripple’s XRP delivers the markets a boost. The majors would need to move back through Wednesday’s highs, however, to support another move northwards.

  • Is Apple Stock A Buy After Its June-Quarter Earnings Report?

    Apple has been an American success story several times over with the Mac, iPod, iPhone and other inventions. But is Apple stock a buy now? Here's what its stock chart and earnings show.

  • Apple's new feature to protect children raises concerns on privacy & security

    Yahoo Finance’s&nbsp;Dan Howley breakdowns down the controversy and concerns over Apple’s new feature to protect children.

  • Spotify's latest Wear OS app supports direct streaming and downloads

    With the launch of Samsung's Galaxy Watch 4 series and latest Wear OS version, Spotify has introduced a significant update to its Wear OS app

  • Unity Software stock jumps 10% as analysts credit it with dodging Apple’s online-ad crackdown

    Unity Software Inc. shares rose Wednesday after analysts applauded the gaming-software company's growth and its ability to dodge a major change Apple Inc. made to online ads.

  • Samsung Debuts New Foldable Phones, Thom Browne Collab

    Samsung’s not folding on foldable phones — including a bid for fashion consumers with special Galaxy Z Fold3 5G and Z Flip3 5G editions.

  • Banks take steps to reduce potential cloud computing risks, Google survey

    Banks are taking steps to mitigate risks from their increasing use of external cloud computing services, a survey by Harris Poll and Google Cloud said on Thursday. The Bank of England and the Bank of France have expressed concerns about a lack of transparency in how banks rely on a "concentrated" number of outside cloud computing providers like Google, Microsoft and Amazon which are beyond the arm of the regulators. Regulators are worried that reliance by many banks on the same providers could create systemic risk if one of the cloud companies were to go down.

  • India's VerSe Innovation raises over $450 million to expand Dailyhunt and Josh apps globally

    VerSe Innovation, the parent firm of popular news aggregator Dailyhunt and short video app Josh, said on Thursday it has raised over $450 million in a new financing round, just five months after securing $200 million, as the Indian startup looks to expand its offerings to international markets. Siguler Guff, Baillie Gifford, affiliates of Carlyle Asia Partners Growth II and others financed VerSe Innovation’s Series I round, while existing investors Sofina Group, Qatar Investment Authority and BCap participated. VerSe Innovation said in a statement that its valuation has more than doubled in the past five months without disclosing a precise figure.

  • U.S. lawmakers introduce bill to rein in Apple, Google app stores

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A bipartisan trio of senators introduced a bill that would rein in app stores of companies they said exert too much market control, including Apple Inc and Alphabet Inc's Google. Democratic Senators Richard Blumenthal and Amy Klobuchar teamed up with Republican Senator Marsha Blackburn to sponsor the bill, which would bar big app stores from requiring app providers to use their payment system.

  • Telcos Seek Killer App to Recoup Billions Spent on 5G

    (Bloomberg) -- About a decade ago, mobile carriers poured billions of dollars into high-speed 4G networks only to see technology giants such as Apple Inc., Facebook Inc. and Google walk away with most of the profits fueled by social media. As operators plow even more cash into 5G, they are betting on a futuristic concept in hope of a fair share of the returns this time.Telecommunications companies are looking to build a platform based on the metaverse, an idea that inspired “Ready Player One” an

  • Microsoft protests Amazon's $10 billion government cloud computing contract

    Here we go again.

  • Google-Backed Duolingo Just Went Public. Here's What Investors Should Know

    Investors in Duolingo (NASDAQ: DUOL), the world's top-grossing education app, are having a fun learning experience. Duolingo's shares have soared over 40% from its IPO price of $102 -- a sign of affection for this growing educational tech start-up. Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) has a 13% stake in Duolingo -- making it the biggest outside investor in the company.

  • Here's everything Samsung announced this morning

    While it was one of the less-hyped gadget debuts in recent memory, Samsung blasted out a series of announcements at an Unpacked event bright and early this morning. Samsung is back with another set of smartwatches, this time with a twist: After years of focusing on their own operating system with Tizen, these latest watches are back on Google's Wear OS. Or, at least, Samsung's take on it — this software build will be called "Wear OS Powered by Samsung", and will borrow some of the best bits of Tizen while being Wear OS at its core.

  • Unity Software Breaks Out After Earnings

    Unity Software reported another quarter of strong sales, fueling a breakout from a bottoming base.

  • Chinese tech firms 'self-correct' to get ahead of potential regulatory fury

    Fretting about unprecedented regulatory heat for China's tech sector, some companies are no longer waiting for any official reprimands that may or may not be forthcoming. KE Holdings, China's largest platform matching buyers and sellers of real estate, is one such example. The decision to pull the plug on the VIP services was not prompted by a regulatory request but KE, which is currently the subject of an antitrust probe https://www.reuters.com/world/china/exclusive-china-launches-antitrust-probe-into-tencent-backed-property-broker-ke-2021-05-25, had wanted to move "proactively" and "voluntarily", said the people who declined to be identified as KE has not publicised its actions.

  • Samsung returns to Wear OS with the Galaxy Watch 4

    Samsung’s watches have long been something of an anomaly. While the company embraced Wear OS (then Android Wear) in its earliest days with the massive Gear Live, the company quickly shifted to Tizen, an open-source operating system largely used by Samsung for wearables and smart TVs. Samsung, meanwhile, has had its share of success with its products while doing its own thing.

  • iPhone 13 will have dramatically improved camera for photos and videos, report claims

    The new iPhone will include a host of improvements to its camera, according to a new report. Apple’s updated handset is expected next month, and has come to be referred to as the iPhone 13, though there is no indication that will be its final name. Rumours have already suggested that its outside design will stay largely similar to the existing iPhone 12, but that it will have a smaller notch at the top, as well as improvements inside such as a better display and processor.

  • Is Cisco Stock A Buy? Fiscal Q4 Earnings Due Aug. 18 Amid 2021 Rally

    A rebound in Cisco stock is largely tied to corporate spending on information technology as the Covid-19 emergency eases. Cloud computing sales are up but 5G wireless has yet to kick in.