TikTok adds new comment controls to discourage bullying

Karissa Bell
·Senior Editor
·1 min read

TikTok is introducing new features meant to reduce bullying and harassment on its platform: new comment controls and in-app prompts to discourage nasty comments.

The app is expanding its comment filtering tools to give users the ability to approve all new comments before they can appear underneath their clips. With the change, new comments will be hidden until the account owner approves them. The company notes that it already lets users filter comments based on keywords, but that the new setting provides an additional layer of control.

TikTok&#39;s new anti-bullying features give users more control of their comments.
TikTok's new anti-bullying features give users more control of their comments.

TikTok is also adding a feature meant to proactively stop bullying before it happens. When it detects that a particular comment may break its rules, the app will prompt users to “reconsider” before posting. The feature is similar to one created by Instagram, which warns users when it detects a potentially rule-breaking remark. Like Instagram, TikTok won’t prevent users from posting the comment in question, but will give them the opportunity to change their words.

TikTok has tightened its rules around bullying in recent months. The company updated its community guidelines in December to add more specifics around its anti-bullying and harassment policies. It’s also working with a group of outside experts who advise the company on content policies and moderation rules.

  • SoftBank Poised to Reap $16 Billion Profit as Coupang Boosts IPO

    (Bloomberg) -- SoftBank Group Corp., the biggest shareholder in Coupang Inc., stands to reap an enormous windfall when the South Korean e-commerce leader goes public this week, giving founder Masayoshi Son further evidence his often-criticized startup bets are paying off.The Japanese company owns about 35% of the startup and could report an unrealized gain of as much as $16 billion after Coupang raised the target price range for its initial public offering. That would be the SoftBank Vision Fund’s largest-ever startup profit booked in a single quarter since it began reporting results in 2017.Son has come under heavy criticism for missteps in backing fledgling companies, including WeWork and more recently Greensill Capital. But the South Korean startup adds to a string of hits that have compensated for those losses and pushed his Vision Fund to profit records in the last two quarters. If Coupang succeeds in its public debut, SoftBank’s windfall could exceed the $11 billion it reported from DoorDash Inc.’s December IPO.“This is a decent-size win for Masa and, in some way, it validates his style of going all in to score big,” said Justin Tang, head of Asian research at United First Partners in Singapore. “Their backing of Greensill seems like a rounding error by comparison.”Coupang and its bankers raised the price range of the offering Tuesday, signaling strong demand for the shares. The Seoul-based startup is now seeking to raise $4.08 billion and is offering 120 million shares at $32 to $34 each. At the high end of that range, the company would be valued at roughly $58 billion.The listing would be one of the biggest on record by an Asian company on a U.S. exchange and the largest since the $25 billion IPO by Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. in 2014, Son’s biggest success to date.“Coupang is not likely to be just another quick-money exit for SoftBank,” said Anthea Lai, an analyst with Bloomberg Intelligence. “Given its position in the South Korean market and how well it sits in SoftBank’s overall portfolio, it’s an investment they could hold on to for a while.”Chief Executive Officer Bom Kim, a Harvard University dropout, founded Coupang in 2010 and has since grown the company into Korea’s version of Amazon.com Inc. The loss-making company has aggressively expanded its delivery and logistics operations, putting 70% of the country’s population within a 7-mile radius of its distribution centers, according to the filing. Coupang has also invested in new business lines like food delivery and streaming services.In November 2018, the Vision Fund invested $2 billion in the company in a deal that valued Coupang at $9 billion, people familiar with the matter said at the time. That funding followed $1 billion from SoftBank itself in 2015, valuing the startup at about $5 billion.Read more: Tech Stocks Lose $1.6 Trillion in Worst Streak in Six MonthsA global rally in technology shares boosted the Vision Fund to a record 844.1 billion yen ($7.7 billion) profit in the December quarter, raising the value of its holdings in the likes of Uber Technologies Inc. and paving the way for IPOs from the likes of Coupang. More recently, tech and online services have waned in popularity as a global vaccine distribution drive has raised expectations of a recovery and reduced reliance on remote work and entertainment offerings.Son has said SoftBank may see between 10 to 20 public listings a year from its portfolio of 164 startups across three different funds. Even WeWork, an investment which lost more than 90% for SoftBank, has received interest from special purpose acquisition companies, the company chief told investors in December.“During the worst of the WeWork fallout, people have been somewhat unfair to the company by focusing too much on the failures,” Bloomberg Intelligence’s Lai said. “The Vision Fund may never be a superstar, but some of its bets turned out pretty good. The question is whether it can continue delivering outsized profits quarter after quarter, especially given the recent cooling in the markets.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • China State Funds Buy Stocks to Stem Worsening Rout

    (Bloomberg) -- The bearish mood prevailing in China’s stock market is proving a match even for state-backed funds, and casting a cloud over the Communist Party’s biggest annual political event.The CSI 300 Index closed about 2.2% lower despite evidence that state-backed funds had intervened to shore up the market in morning trading. The news earlier helped the gauge erase losses of as much as 3.2%, before declines resumed in the afternoon. Kweichow Moutai Co., the stock that’s become an indicator of sentiment in China’s mutual fund industry, fell 1.2%.The funds, known as China’s “national team,” had stepped in order to ensure stability during the National People’s Congress in Beijing, according to people familiar with the matter. A Hong Kong-based trader, who declined to be identified discussing client business, said entities linked to mainland funds were actively buying shares through stock links with Hong Kong Tuesday morning.The CSI 300 has now plunged more than 14% from its Feb. 10 high in the biggest loss among global benchmarks tracked by Bloomberg. Declines have been led by the champions of the recent rally such as Moutai, which has fallen 26%.The China Securities Regulatory Commission, which regulates the securities industry, didn’t immediately reply to a fax seeking comment on whether state funds were behind Tuesday’s moves.Historically, Beijing has supported markets when needed around significant events or dates. On Friday, the first day of the NPC, the CSI 300 ended the day down 0.3% after falling as much 2%. Evidence of intervention includes buying through trading links with Hong Kong.Authorities had in many ways encouraged the recent correction in stocks after the CSI 300 briefly surpassed its closing record last month. Officials repeatedly warned of asset bubbles and said that curbing risks in the financial system was this year’s key policy goal. Moutai, for instance, had surged 30% this year to be worth more than $500 billion, making it one of the world’s most valuable stocks.With the CSI 300 entering a correction on Monday, and dropping below its 100-day moving average for the first time since May, it’s likely authorities decided the rout had removed enough froth. Slumps of 10% or more in the CSI 300 have occurred twice in the past two years, before the index bounced back each time. The Communist Party, which has long sought to cultivate a ‘slow’ bull market in equities, will need to do more to restore sentiment this time.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Asia’s Biggest Rate-Hike Bets Mount in India as Swaps Surge

    (Bloomberg) -- The global economic recovery is fueling speculation central banks will soon be shifting into tightening mode -- nowhere more so than India.Five-year interest-rate swaps jumped 63 basis points in February, the biggest advance since the 2013 taper tantrum, reflecting growing expectations of a tighter monetary policy. Swap rates signal India will see the most rapid tightening of any nation in Asia, according to Standard Chartered Plc. Fears of a resurgence in inflation driven by rising oil prices is adding to the speculation.“The market is swept up by high intensity global reflation trade,” said Suyash Choudhary, head of fixed income at IDFC Asset Management Ltd. in Mumbai. “Within this, India’s sensitivity to crude oil prices as well as the V-shaped rebound in economic activity may be creating divergent expectations of the monetary policy path ahead.”Rate-hike wagers are building around the world as optimism over an economic rebound is complicated by concern that inflation is quickening following an unprecedented period of rock-bottom borrowing costs. In India’s case, this is posing a thorny challenge for central bank Governor Shaktikanta Das, who has vowed to keep monetary policy accommodative as long as necessary to support the recovery.Indian swaps are pricing in an increase of about a percentage point in rates over the next calendar year, compared with a quarter-to-half a percentage point earlier this year, according to Naveen Singh, head of fixed-income trading at ICICI Securities Primary Dealership in Mumbai. The five-year swap rate was down one basis point to 5.38% on Wednesday.‘Pump Prices’Swap markets across Asia are signaling tighter monetary policies going ahead, making it challenging for central banks to nurture a recovery without stifling growth. While India’s consumer-price inflation is still within the Reserve Bank of India’s 2%-to-6% target range, economists see the second round effects of higher pump prices soon feeding into the headline print.India’s benchmark 10-year bond yields surged to 6.25% on Wednesday, from as low as 5.81% in January. Similarly, top-rated corporate bond yields have jumped by more than 60 points in 2021, convincing a number of borrowers to scrap debt offerings in recent days amid the volatility.Policy normalization in India may first see the central bank raising its reverse repo rates by 40 basis points in 2021, according to ICICI Securities. That would narrow the interest-rate corridor to the pre-pandemic level of 25 basis points.“Markets are expecting a rise in inflation due to the rapid increase in the monetary base across economies, and more recently the increase in commodities prices,” said Nagaraj Kulkarni, senior Asia rates strategist at Standard Chartered in Singapore. “However, central banks are more sanguine about their own inflation expectations so far.”(Updates with Wednesday’s swap rates in the fifth paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Investors Brace for Bank of Canada Taper: Decision-Day Guide

    (Bloomberg) -- The Bank of Canada could soon start pulling back stimulus from the nation’s surprisingly robust economy, with the first clues on its next moves coming as early as this week.Economists unanimously predict policy makers led by Governor Tiff Macklem will leave their key interest rate unchanged at 0.25% at a 10 a.m. decision Wednesday in Ottawa. There’s speculation, however, they could signal plans to pare back the central bank’s asset purchases at the next meeting in April.While Macklem has long indicated such a move would be required once the recovery takes hold, the economy is running at a much faster clip than the Bank of Canada has been projecting -- potentially forcing it into action.“They’ll need to slow purchases sooner rather than later,” Veronica Clark, economist at Citigroup Global Markets Inc. in New York, said by phone. “It’s a substantial amount of accommodation they’re providing.”Much has changed since the Bank of Canada’s last decision on Jan. 20, when there was even speculation the central bank could lower its policy rate further to counter a mini downturn.New lockdowns in winter were less disruptive than feared, and Canada’s vaccine program is rolling out faster than expected two months ago. A massive $1.9 trillion stimulus plan in the U.S. is also about to super-charge the economy of Canada’s largest trading partner.Economists have been raising their growth forecasts, with the latest estimates putting Canada’s expansion at 5.4% in 2021 versus a 4% projection by the central bank in January.There’s no chance of an imminent hike in the policy rate. The bank has said it won’t raise it until economic damage from the pandemic is fully repaired, but investors are starting to pull forward their bets on when that will occur. Markets were pricing in more than a 50% chance of an increase by this time next year at midday Tuesday, up from about 25% odds at the Bank of Canada’s last decision.But before then, it will start tapering its asset purchases -- equivalent to pulling back the throttle rather than applying brakes.The Ottawa-based central bank has been buying a minimum of C$4 billion ($3.2 billion) in federal government bonds each week to help keep borrowing costs low. That pace may no longer be warranted with an outlook that appears to show the economy absorbing all excess slack by next year, ahead of the Bank of Canada’s 2023 timeline for closing the so-called output gap.Statement OnlyWednesday’s statement-only decision limits the central bank’s ability to make major changes, though a speech by Deputy Governor Lawrence Schembri on Thursday could provide hints. Economists see policy makers moving at the April 21 meeting, when the statement comes with a new set of quarterly forecasts along with a press conference from Macklem.“In April the economy will clearly be in a place where they will be comfortable to actually outright remove some accommodation,” Clark said, adding she expects the bank to reduce weekly bond purchases to C$3 billion.One reason a taper isn’t in the cards until then is because of a heavy maturity schedule in coming weeks, analysts say. The Bank of Canada will need to keep buying at the existing pace simply to maintain its current level of asset holdings.What Bloomberg Economics Says...“Another taper in asset purchases (from the current $4 billion per week) is imminent, but we expect the statement to provide guidance that it is coming in April.”--Andrew Husby, economistFor full report, click hereBy April, Justin Trudeau’s government may also have released a new budget that will give the Bank of Canada more information on planned bond sales, another key technical input into how the purchase program will evolve, according to Josh Nye, an economist at Royal Bank of Canada in Toronto.The central bank wants to avoid taking ownership of too large a share of the outstanding bond market, which means declining issuance will necessitate a reduction in Bank of Canada purchases. Its program was more aggressive than others in the Group of Seven, at least relative to the size of the nation’s market. That’s a key reason why Macklem is expected to pare back again before the Federal Reserve.It was exactly this concern -- over market distortions -- that drove Macklem to reduce minimum weekly purchases in October, from C$5 billion initially. At the time, officials characterized the taper as neutral in terms of stimulus, because they shifted purchases toward long-term bonds at the same time.The second taper could follow a similar rationale.“The government won’t be issuing as much debt,” Nye said by phone, and that will require the Bank of Canada “to recalibrate purchases to that level of issuance.”Still, the outlook also suggests that -- outside of technical reasons -- the central bank will need to pare back stimulus soon.Groundwork LaidMacklem has already laid the groundwork. In January, he said the bank would reduce asset purchases once the rebound takes hold, and that was with an economic outlook that’s already proved to be too cautious.The recent increase in long-term yields globally also makes it easier for the Bank of Canada to move on quantitative easing without shocking the market, according to Ian Pollick at Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce.“The move in yields, which is a global impulse, has done a lot of the work,” Pollick, head of fixed income, currency and commodity research at CIBC, said by email.The message from Macklem has been that the central bank will bring net purchases of Canadian government bonds to zero once the recovery is “well underway.”At a February press conference, the governor said that’s still “some ways off.” To some economists, the program may not survive the year.(Updates with quote from Bloomberg Intelligence analyst)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • RBA’s Lowe Pushes Back Against Market, Sending Yields Lower

    (Bloomberg) -- Reserve Bank of Australia chief Philip Lowe pushed back against bond markets pricing in an earlier tightening of monetary policy, sending the currency and yields lower as he reiterated that interest rates are unlikely to rise until at least 2024.“Over the past couple of weeks market pricing has implied an expectation of possible increases in the cash rate as early as late next year and then again in 2023,” Lowe said in a speech to the Australian Financial Review Business Summit in Sydney Wednesday. “This is not an expectation that we share.”The benchmark three-year bond yield fell as low a 0.087% as it briefly dipped below the RBA’s 0.1% target for the first time this year. It settled back to be in line with the goal as investors began re-calibrating expectations for the rate outlook.What Bloomberg Economics Says...“Governor Lowe’s speech made it clear that Australian rates are set to be lower for longer. The RBA is not going to be fazed by temporary, transitory, inflation blips, with Lowe signaling a focus on the labor market, and more specifically, wages-driven inflation, as the future anchor for Australian monetary policy.”-- James McIntyre, economistAustralia’s central bank has stepped up its bond buying in recent weeks, including an unscheduled operation, as it battled rising yields fueled by a reflation trade sweeping global markets. The RBA defended its 0.10% yield target -- also the level of the cash rate -- and sought to soothe markets. Lowe said today that even the improved inflation expectations priced in by markets aren’t especially high and aren’t above central bank targets.The governor pointed again to the evolution of the RBA’s inflation-targeting regime that now requires actual -- not forecast -- inflation to be within the 2-3% target before it considers moving rates. This will likely require wages growth above 3%, Lowe said, noting it’s currently running at a record-low 1.4%.“It is a long way back to seeing wage increases consistent with the inflation target,” he said.Martin Whetton, head of fixed income and FX strategy at Commonwealth Bank of Australia, said Lowe delivered a “spirited defense of their settings” and agreed with Lowe that conditions won’t be met for some time for raising rates.Westpac Banking Corp.’s fixed income research chief Damien McColough said the message was clear about the market “getting ahead of itself with regard to policy tightening expectations.”Leveraged and macro funds sold the Aussie after it failed to recover above its New York close following Lowe’s comments, according to Asia-based FX traders. It was quoted 0.4% lower at 76.82 U.S. cents at 1:33 p.m. in Sydney. The 10-year yield dropped six basis points to 1.72%, also party reflecting moved in U.S. Treasury yields overnight.Australia’s economy has experienced a V-shaped recovery as authorities managed to bring Covid-19 under control and unemployment has fallen accordingly: to 6.4% in January from a pandemic peak of 7.5%. Yet, there is still work to be done.Staying Low“Over the past decade, the estimates of the unemployment rate associated with full employment have been repeatedly lowered,” he said. Based on recent experience, “it is certainly possible that Australia can achieve and sustain an unemployment rate in the low 4s, although only time will tell.”The governor confirmed the bank’s commitment to its three-year yield target and said it’s not considering removing it or changing it.As to whether to keep April 2024 as the target three-year bond or move to November 2024, he said “the board has not yet made a decision on this question and will consider it again later in the year when it has more information about the economic recovery and the labor market.”Westpac’s McColough said that there is now a greater chance that yield-curve control gets pushed from the April 2024 to the November 2024 bond.Later in the year, the bank will also consider whether to extend its quantitative easing program, the governor said. The RBA in November announced a A$100 billion ($77 billion) program over six months targeting longer-dated securities and in February announced a further A$100 billion when the first tranche expires in mid-April.A key aim of the QE program was to keep a lid on Australia’s currency, which had surged about 40% from March last year before it eased back in recent days on a strengthening U.S. dollar. Asked about the exchange rate, the governor reiterated his recent mantra.“I’d be even more comfortable if it was lower still,” Lowe said. “Having said that, I cannot say the currency’s overvalued,” citing the strength of commodity prices. “So I understand why the currency is where it is, I’d like it to be lower.”Asked about criticism of the central bank’s policies from academic economists and others who argue it should do more QE, Lowe pointed out that between the A$200 billion total bond buying and A$200 billion in a bank lending program, it was pumping in a lot of stimulus.“We’re doing a huge amount already,” he said, noting this was occurring at a time when the economy was doing better than expected. “So we’re in watch-and-wait mode. If it turns out we need to do more then we can.”In his speech the governor, referring to strengthening house prices, said there are mechanisms to limit lending that don’t require tighter policy. He said the RBA is paying close attention to lending standards, but it does not target house prices, “nor would it make sense to do so.”(Updates with comment from Bloomberg Economics in fourth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

