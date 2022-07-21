U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,998.95
    +39.05 (+0.99%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,036.90
    +162.06 (+0.51%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,059.61
    +161.96 (+1.36%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,836.69
    +8.74 (+0.48%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    96.58
    -3.30 (-3.30%)
     

  • Gold

    1,717.50
    +17.30 (+1.02%)
     

  • Silver

    18.78
    +0.11 (+0.60%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0229
    +0.0048 (+0.47%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9100
    -0.1260 (-4.15%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1994
    +0.0014 (+0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.3490
    -0.8910 (-0.64%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,125.76
    -224.63 (-0.96%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    526.25
    +19.29 (+3.80%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,270.51
    +6.20 (+0.09%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,803.00
    +122.74 (+0.44%)
     

TikTok now lets you turn on captions for any video

Jon Fingas
·Reporter
·1 min read
TikTok

You no longer have to wait for a TikTok star to enable captions before you can use them. As part of a string of updates, TikTok has added auto-generated captions you can switch on for any video. This will help if you have hearing issues, or simply want to catch every word of a clip in a noisy environment.

The social network has also added translations for captions and text stickers. And if you're unsure of what's happening, video descriptions are also available. The initial language support includes English, German, Indonesian, Italian, Korean, Mandarin, Portuguese, Spanish and Turkish.

The additions are a recognition that TikTok's emphasis on video can be limiting for people with audiovisual issues. To some extent, they also empower communities for people with disabilities — creators can make clips knowing more people will understand what's being said.

