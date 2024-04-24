TikTok Ban-or-Divest Bill Set to Be Signed by Biden Into Law

TikTok Ban-or-Divest Bill Set to Be Signed by Biden Into Law·Bloomberg
Steven T. Dennis
2 min read
0

(Bloomberg) -- The US Senate voted to ban TikTok’s ownership by Chinese parent ByteDance Ltd., setting the stage for a constitutional clash over whether the prohibition deprives US users of their First Amendment free speech rights.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The measure, which also includes aid to Ukraine, Israel and Tawian, won sweeping bipartisan approval from senators worried about the app’s collection of data from more than 170 million American users as well as the potential for China to use it for propaganda purposes. President Joe Biden has said he will sign the measure into law.

The legislation passed by a vote of 79-18 on Tuesday night.

The bill gives the company nearly a year for ByteDance to divest from TikTok before the app would face a ban. That sets a deadline well after the November election, to the disappointment of some lawmakers worried Beijing might use the app to interfere in the election.

Read More: What a TikTok Ban in the US Would Mean for the App: QuickTake

The company is already promising to fight the legislation in court. The US is a critical market for the social media juggernaut, which has become one of the world’s fastest-growing tech giants.

TikTok is seeking to grow the size of its US ecommerce business tenfold this year. That’s linked it inextricably to swaths of the US economy, from millions of content creators to small business owners that rely on the platform.

Beijing is unlikely to allow any sale of TikTok. The government there has made it clear it wants neither TikTok’s prized algorithms nor its valuable data to fall into American hands, a person familiar with TikTok’s thinking said, asking to remain anonymous discussing company deliberations.

Read More: China Braces for Worst as It Becomes Punching Bag in US Election

Kentucky Republican Rand Paul argued the TikTok bill violates the First Amendment and other provisions in the Constitution, and predicted the courts would overturn it.

The legislation also could ban other apps that the president rules is under the control of a foreign adversary, and it puts new limits on data brokers selling information to foreign adversaries.

The TikTok measure was put on a fast track to become law when Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson decided to include it in the aid package for Ukraine and Israel, short-circuiting what could have been a lengthy Senate debate. The House approved the TikTok-measure on a 360-58 vote Saturday.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.

Advertisement

Recommended Stories

  • The IRS says it’s going after wealthy tax cheats. Here’s what new audit stats show.

    After Congress approved billions of extra funding for tax compliance, the Internal Revenue Service pledged it would get tougher on rich taxpayers and corporations while avoiding extra scrutiny of middle-class households.

  • Jamie Dimon is worried the US economy is headed back to the 1970s

    JPMorgan's CEO is concerned the US economy could be in for a repeat of the stagflation that hampered the country during the 1970s.

  • What US taxpayers will get for another $61 billion to Ukraine

    Congress is finally providing more of the aid Ukraine needs to survive. Here's why this is money well spent.

  • Sundar Pichai tells Google staff he doesn’t want any more political debates in the office after firing 28 employees over Israeli contract protest

    Google’s CEO Sundar Pichai has ordered employees to leave their political opinions at home after sacking "disruptive" protesting employees.

  • New Jersey is motivating telecommuters to appeal their New York tax bills. Connecticut may be next

    Telecommuting, a pandemic-era novelty that has become a permanent alternative for many people, has some Connecticut and New Jersey employees of New York-based companies questioning why they still have to pay personal income tax to the Empire State. Fed up with losing out on hundreds of millions of dollars in tax revenue each year, New Jersey is now offering a state tax credit to residents who work from home and successfully appeal their New York tax assessment. Connecticut is considering a similar measure.

  • Lockheed Martin Sales Soar on Missiles and Space

    Lockheed Martin said its investing at maximum capacity to work through a $159 billion backlog of orders for missiles, air-defense systems and space hardware, driven by conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East as well as efforts to tackle China’s expanding military. Sales and profit at the world’s biggest military contractor beat analysts’ expectations in the quarter ended Mar. 31. The industry outlook has been strengthened by the recent passing of a Pentagon budget and impending approval of extra spending on Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan.

  • US bans worker 'noncompete' agreements as business groups vow to sue

    (Reuters) -The U.S. Federal Trade Commission on Tuesday approved a rule to ban agreements commonly signed by workers not to join their employers' rivals or launch competing businesses, which it says limit worker mobility and suppress wages. The five-member FTC, which enforces antitrust laws and currently has a Democratic majority under President Joe Biden, voted 3-2 to approve the rule during a public meeting. Democrats, the commission and worker advocates who support the rule say it is necessary to rein in the increasingly common practice of requiring workers to sign so-called "noncompete" agreements, even in lower-paying service industries such as fast food and retail.

  • China’s Oil Buyers to Weather Tighter US Sanctions on Iran

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s private oil refiners could seek to buy more cargoes whose origin has been obscured as they prepare for fresh US sanctions on Iranian exports, ensuring crude continues to flow to the world’s top importer.Most Read from BloombergTaylor Swift Is Proof That How We Critique Music Is BrokenBiden’s New Chopper Is Demoted After Scorching White House LawnTech Giants Roar as Tesla Spikes in Late Hours: Markets WrapTesla Stock in ‘No Man’s Land’ After 43% Rout Ahead of EarningsBillio

  • Argentina’s Economy Slumps for Fourth Straight Month in February

    (Bloomberg) -- Argentina’s economy slumped for a fourth straight month in February as President Javier Milei’s economic shock therapy plan took hold.Most Read from BloombergTaylor Swift Is Proof That How We Critique Music Is BrokenBiden’s New Chopper Is Demoted After Scorching White House LawnTech Giants Roar as Tesla Spikes in Late Hours: Markets WrapTesla Stock in ‘No Man’s Land’ After 43% Rout Ahead of EarningsBillionaire Pinaults Fight to Pull Gucci Off the Discount RackEconomic activity fel

  • Tennessee's GOP governor says Volkswagen plant workers made a mistake in union vote

    Tennessee Republican Gov. Bill Lee said Monday that he thinks workers at a Volkswagen plant in Chattanooga made a mistake by voting to unionize under the United Auto Workers in a landslide election but acknowledged the choice was ultimately up to them. Ahead of the vote, Lee and five other Southern Republican governors spoke out publicly against the UAW's drive to organize workers at factories largely in the South, arguing that if autoworkers were to vote for union representation, it would jeopardize jobs. Instead, the union wound up pulling 73% of the vote at a facility whose workers had narrowly rejected the union in 2019 and 2014.