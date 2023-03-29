U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,053.75
    -3.75 (-0.09%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,868.00
    -35.00 (-0.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,943.00
    -22.00 (-0.17%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,780.90
    -3.40 (-0.19%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.92
    -0.05 (-0.07%)
     

  • Gold

    1,962.70
    -4.20 (-0.21%)
     

  • Silver

    23.42
    -0.05 (-0.20%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0840
    -0.0007 (-0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5660
    +0.0020 (+0.06%)
     

  • Vix

    19.12
    -0.85 (-4.26%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2305
    -0.0008 (-0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.5900
    -0.1550 (-0.12%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    28,421.88
    +1,099.00 (+4.02%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    618.79
    +17.82 (+2.97%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,564.27
    +80.02 (+1.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,774.64
    -109.14 (-0.39%)
     

TikTok ban pushed by Missouri's Hawley blocked in Senate

3
MARY CLARE JALONICK
·3 min read
Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., questions Colleen Shogan, nominee to be archivist of the U.S. National Archives and Records Administration during the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee full committee hearing on Shogan's nomination on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley tried to force a Senate vote Wednesday on legislation that would ban TikTok from operating in the United States, but he was blocked by a fellow Republican as lawmakers in both chambers are still trying to figure out what action, if any, is appropriate against the social media app.

In trying to force a vote — a move that rarely works in the Senate, since one senator’s objection can block it — Hawley called TikTok “digital fentanyl” and argued it could give the Chinese government access to data from 150 million American users. His bill would block and prohibit U.S. transactions with TikTok’s parent company, Beijing-based ByteDance Ltd., within 30 days.

The bill “sends the message to Communist China that you cannot buy us,” Hawley said.

Republican Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky objected to Hawley’s motion, arguing that trying to ban an app would violate the Constitution and anger the millions of voters who use it. “Speech is protected whether you like it or not,” Paul said.

Hawley’s effort to bring attention to the issue comes a week after a combative House hearing in which lawmakers from both parties grilled TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew over his company's ties to China’s communist government, data security and harmful content on the app. Chew attempted to assure lawmakers that the hugely popular video-sharing app prioritizes user safety and should not be banned due to its Chinese connections. But the tense standoff gave new momentum to Hawley and other lawmakers who say it should be banned or limited.

The Missouri senator said Congress “should act decisively to ban TikTok directly.” Other lawmakers have considered broader approaches, though there is no widespread consensus on any piece of legislation.

There is broad Senate support for bipartisan legislation sponsored by Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman Mark Warner, D-Va., and South Dakota Sen. John Thune, the No. 2 Senate Republican, that does not specifically call out TikTok but would give the Commerce Department power to review and potentially restrict foreign threats to technology platforms. The White House has backed that bill, but it is unclear if it will be brought up in the Senate or if it could gather much support among House Republicans.

Another bill sponsored by Republican Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida would, like Hawley’s bill, ban U.S. economic transactions with TikTok, but would also create a new framework for the executive branch to block any foreign apps deemed hostile. His bill is cosponsored by Reps. Raja Krishnamoorthi, D-Ill., and Mike Gallagher, R-Wis.

Those pushing new legislation point to agreement on a bill passed in December that banned TikTok from most government devices. But despite the bipartisan desires, the varying proposals underscore how difficult it could be to find agreement on an unprecedented effort to ban or scale back an app that is used by millions of Americans.

Paul said trying to ban an app like TikTok is a slippery slope. He’s had videos censored by YouTube, he said, but he still believes the company has a right to exist.

“I despise these people, but I’m not going to vote to ban them,” he said. “We don’t ban things that are unpopular in the United States.”

Recommended Stories

  • Group: Oil tanker tied to US-traded firm receiving Iran oil

    An oil tanker owned by a major U.S.-traded transportation company appears to be taking on Iranian crude oil in a key Asian maritime strait in violation of American sanctions, an advocacy group alleges. The firm allegedly involved, Euronav, said Wednesday it will “take appropriate action when necessary." Satellite photos and maritime tracking data analyzed by The Associated Press put the Belgian-flagged crude oil tanker Oceania just next to the Vietnamese-flagged tanker Abyss for a possible ship-to-ship transfer.

  • BYD profit surged by 400% last year as the electric vehicle market keeps going in China

    BYD—China’s largest electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer—announced that it sold a record number of cars last calendar year, boosting the company’s profit by more than four times.

  • Stocks rally on Wall Street as bank fears ease further

    Stocks rallied Wednesday as Wall Street shakes off more of the fear that dominated it earlier this month. The S&P 500 rose 1.4% for its fourth gain in the last five days. By Wednesday, a measure of fear among stock investors on Wall Street fell to nearly where it was on March 8.

  • Oil Rally Stalls as Weak Fuel Demand Halts Momentum Buying

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil’s rebound rally stalled in its third day as lagging fuel demand undercut a wave of algorithmic buying.Most Read from Bloomberg$52 Billion Chipmaking Plan Is Racing Toward FailureNew Yorkers Are Moving to These Three Florida Cities$335,000 Pay for ‘AI Whisperer’ Jobs Appears in Red-Hot MarketFBI Releases Files on Ivana TrumpUBS Veteran Ermotti Returns to Lead Credit Suisse TakeoverWest Texas Intermediate edged lower to settle below $73 a barrel amid slumping distillate futures.

  • Investors Bet Australia Can Manage Soft Landing With High Rates

    (Bloomberg) -- Investors are betting one major central bank will successfully navigate the policy tightening required to cool inflation without sending its economy into reverse: the Reserve Bank of Australia.Most Read from Bloomberg$52 Billion Chipmaking Plan Is Racing Toward FailureNew Yorkers Are Moving to These Three Florida Cities$335,000 Pay for ‘AI Whisperer’ Jobs Appears in Red-Hot MarketFBI Releases Files on Ivana TrumpUBS Veteran Ermotti Returns to Lead Credit Suisse TakeoverYields on l

  • Marketmind: Out of the sinking, banks 'n' tech lead the way

    That should mean a positive session for risk appetite and stocks, fueled by hopes that the banking crisis is abating and investorscrisisish reaction to Chinese e-commerce conglomerate Alibaba's wide-ranging restructuring plans. Wall Street posted solid gains on Wednesday as volatility slumped to its lowest since the U.S. banking tremors were first felt three weeks ago. While bond yields inched up, bond market volatility also fell and fixed income markets were pretty calm.

  • Exclusive-ICU Medical to compete against GE Healthcare for Medtronic units -sources

    ICU Medical Inc has teamed up with a private equity firm to challenge GE Healthcare Technologies Inc in its pursuit of two medical technology businesses that Medtronic Plc is seeking to sell for between $8 billion and $9 billion, according to people familiar with the process. ICU Medical, a U.S. medical device maker, has submitted an offer for the assets in partnership with buyout firm Linden Capital Partners and is through to the second round of bidding in the auction process, the sources said. GE Healthcare and private equity firms Carlyle Group Inc and Clayton, Dubilier & Rice (CD&R), which have been pursuing rival offers separately, are also through to the second round, the sources added.

  • Bolsonaro is headed back to Brazil to energize the far right

    After living in Florida for three months, former Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro is expected to return to Brazil on Thursday (March 30) with plans to politically challenge current president Luiz Inacio Lula de Silva as leader of the country’s right-wing coalition.

  • Microsoft's GitHub Lets Go Of India's Engineering Team, Affects Over 100 Jobs

    Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT) developer platform GitHub laid off its entire engineering team in India virtually. Github has eliminated over 100 jobs in the South Asian market, TechCrunch reports citing familiar sources. GitHub notified the employees about the job cut on Tuesday. Also Read: Meta Prepares To Let 10K Employees Go, Flatten Organizational Structure, Cut Back On Non-Priority Projects Gergely Orosz, a former software engineer who runs a popular newsletter, Pragmatic Engineer, first twe

  • Microsoft’s CEO said he ‘never expected’ to land the top job—this is his best piece of career advice

    Nadella also revealed his three top tips for aspiring leaders.

  • McCarthy Scolds Biden on the US Debt Limit, Demands Start to Talks

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden responded to House Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s demands that he begin negotiations over the debt ceiling by challenging Republicans to produce a public budget plan before departing Thursday for a two-week Easter recess.Most Read from Bloomberg$52 Billion Chipmaking Plan Is Racing Toward FailureFBI Releases Files on Ivana TrumpNew Yorkers Are Moving to These Three Florida CitiesBanks in France Face More Than $1.1 Billion Fines After RaidsMcKinsey Starts Eliminating

  • Fisher Investments Moves to Texas Over Taxes

    The firm said it was relocating “immediately” from Washington after the state’s supreme court cleared the way for a capital gains tax on individuals.

  • Russia’s Economy Is Starting to Come Undone

    Investment is down, labor is scarce, budget is squeezed. Oligarch: ‘There will be no money next year’

  • New retirement age or higher taxes? The Social Security reform debate could go a few ways.

    U.S. lawmakers are considering changes to entitlement programs in the states, with some saying the country should raise the full retirement age.

  • Intel Rallies After Saying New Server Chips Will Come Sooner Than Expected

    (Bloomberg) -- Intel Corp., the biggest maker of computer processors, surged 7.6% after announcing that new products for the lucrative server market will come sooner than expected.Most Read from Bloomberg$52 Billion Chipmaking Plan Is Racing Toward FailureNew Yorkers Are Moving to These Three Florida Cities$335,000 Pay for ‘AI Whisperer’ Jobs Appears in Red-Hot MarketFBI Releases Files on Ivana TrumpUBS Veteran Ermotti Returns to Lead Credit Suisse TakeoverThe company will shift to a more advanc

  • Epic and Apple Make Metaverse Advances. That’s Bad News for Meta.

    Fortnite maker Epic just launched new software tools to help build the metaverse, while a likely new headset from Apple could one day dominate the market. That leaves Meta Platforms in a tough spot.

  • Challenge to Biden ESG investing rule will stay in Texas court

    A federal judge in Texas on Tuesday refused to transfer to another court a lawsuit by Republican states challenging a Biden administration rule allowing socially conscious investing by retirement plans, rejecting claims of "judge shopping." U.S. District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk in Amarillo, Texas, said the Biden administration had provided no evidence that the litigation did not belong in his court or that plaintiffs were attempting to manipulate the process. By suing in Amarillo, the Republican states ensured that the case would be assigned to Kacsmaryk, an appointee of former U.S. President Donald Trump.

  • Oil Firm Shuts Down Iraqi Fields as Kurdish Spat Drags On

    (Bloomberg) -- One of the biggest oil producers in Iraqi Kurdistan has started to lower output as a dispute between the region’s government and Baghdad drags on.Most Read from Bloomberg$52 Billion Chipmaking Plan Is Racing Toward FailureNew Yorkers Are Moving to These Three Florida Cities$335,000 Pay for ‘AI Whisperer’ Jobs Appears in Red-Hot MarketFBI Releases Files on Ivana TrumpUBS Veteran Ermotti Returns to Lead Credit Suisse TakeoverNorway’s DNO ASA has started an “orderly shutdown of its o

  • Cemex, Vulcan Reach Temporary Pact for Use of Seized Terminal

    (Bloomberg) -- Cemex SAB reached a temporary deal to use Vulcan Materials Co.’s port facilities at Punta Venado in Playa del Carmen, Mexico, potentially defusing a legal battle that recently became a flashpoint for US-Mexico relations. Most Read from BloombergFBI Releases Files on Ivana Trump$52 Billion Chipmaking Plan Is Racing Toward FailureNew Yorkers Are Moving to These Three Florida CitiesBanks in France Face More Than $1.1 Billion Fines After RaidsSchwab’s $7 Trillion Empire Built on Low R

  • T-Mobile Users From Now On Can Avail Alexa Calls - Amazon Broadens Reach Beyond AT&T, Verizon

    On March 28, Amazon.Com, Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) disclosed that T-Mobile US, Inc (NASDAQ: TMUS) customers can now link their mobile number to Alexa to make and receive hands-free calls over Wi-Fi on an Alexa-enabled device, like the Echo Dot or the Echo Show 15. This comes years after Amazon partnered with AT&T Inc (NYSE: T) and Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE: VZ) for a similar feature. This Alexa skill is perfect for customers when their phone is out of reach, or their hands are dirty while cookin