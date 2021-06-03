U.S. markets close in 3 hours 31 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,197.09
    -11.03 (-0.26%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,622.97
    +22.59 (+0.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,638.79
    -117.54 (-0.85%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,279.90
    -17.94 (-0.78%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.76
    -0.07 (-0.10%)
     

  • Gold

    1,871.50
    -38.40 (-2.01%)
     

  • Silver

    27.39
    -0.81 (-2.89%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2126
    -0.0090 (-0.74%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6220
    +0.0310 (+1.95%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.4103
    -0.0069 (-0.49%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.2800
    +0.7360 (+0.67%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,785.63
    +736.53 (+1.94%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,034.59
    +24.09 (+2.38%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,064.35
    -43.65 (-0.61%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,058.11
    +111.97 (+0.39%)
     

TikTok called out for lack of ads transparency and for failing to police political payola

Natasha Lomas
·6 min read

TikTok announced a ban on political advertising all the way back in 2019. So you'd be forgiven for thinking the ugly problem of democracy-denting political disinformation doesn't apply inside its walled garden of dancing Gen Zers. But you'd be wrong.

New research by Mozilla suggests that policy loopholes and lax oversight, especially around influencer marketing, coupled with an ongoing lack of ads transparency by TikTok -- which offers no publicly searchable ad archive -- are making its video-sharing platform vulnerable to passing off political ads as organic content.

Mozilla says it found over a dozen instances of TikTok influencers across the political spectrum who were being paid (or otherwise compensated) by a variety of political organizations to promote partisan messages without disclosing that these posts were sponsored.

"Our research found that TikTok influencers across the political spectrum had undisclosed paid relationships with various political organizations in the U.S.," it writes. "Several right-wing TikTok influencers appear to be funded by conservative
organizations like Turning Point USA, a tax-exempt nonprofit which has a dedicated influencer program specifically targeted at funding young conservative content creators on social media."

Examples of TikTok influencers spreading political messaging (Image credits: Mozilla)

It similarly found evidence of left-leaning sponsored political messaging being spread without proper disclosures by TikTok influencers, noting that: "We found some evidence that progressive influencers supported by left-leaning political organizations were posting pro-Biden messages prior to the U.S. presidential election. For instance, The 99 Problems created and funded the Hype House account House of US, where influencers post political messaging."

In the report, Th€se Are Not Po£itical Ad$: How Partisan Influencers Are Evading TikTok’s Weak Political Ad Policies, Mozilla calls out the platform for not offering adequate tools for 'influencers' -- aka users who have amassed a large enough number of followers to become attractive targets for advertisers to target for making paid postings -- to report sponsorships, pointing out that other major social media platforms (like Facebook/Instagram) do offer such tools and can flag influencer content if they're found failing to properly report ads.

"Of course, it’s hard to know exactly how self-disclosure ad policies are being enforced across platforms but TikTok is significantly far behind Instagram and YouTube when it comes to providing tools and enacting clear, strict, and transparent policies," Mozilla writes in the report.

Per TikTok's rules, content creators are supposed to self-identify any paid content (typically by using the hashtag #ad or #sponsored), in keeping with U.S. Federal Trade Commission guidelines for the disclosure of paid influence.

But, as Mozilla points out, if TikTok isn't actively monitoring or scrutinizing influencer ads (as the report suggests) it raises an obvious concern over how the platform can claim to be enforcing its "trust and safety" protocols.

Mozilla's report also points to rumours that TikTok is testing features that will allow influencers to pay to further promote specific posts -- which could dial up the 'dark money' political disinformation problem further, i.e. if not combined with active policing and enforcement of sponsorship disclosures.

"There do not appear to be any safeguards preventing creators from using this feature to promote paid political messages," it warns. "It is unclear how TikTok is monitoring this content to ensure that it complies with their political ad policy."

Another major criticism in the report is the general lack of ads transparency by TikTok vs other social platforms -- with Mozilla's report pointing out that it does not offer public, searchable ad databases as others (including Facebook/Instagram, Snap, and Google/YouTube) do. Twitter has also had a searchable ads archive since 2018.

"Mozilla believes Facebook and Google are doing a poor job on ad transparency, so the fact that TikTok can’t match even them is troubling," the report notes.

In recommendations to TikTok (or to policymakers shaping laws aimed at preventing abuse of such platforms) Mozilla suggests that it needs to develop specific mechanisms for content creators to disclose partnerships; invest in comprehensive advertising transparency, including launching an ad database which includes paid partnerships (not just native platform ads); and update its policies and enforcement processes to cover all the ways that paid political influence can happen on its platform.

TikTok was contacted with questions on its approach to ads transparency and sponsored content. It sent this statement:

"Political advertising is not allowed on TikTok, and we continue to invest in people and technology to consistently enforce this policy and build tools for creators on our platform. As we evolve our approach we appreciate feedback from experts, including researchers at the Mozilla Foundation, and we look forward to a continuing dialogue as we work to develop equitable policies and tools that promote transparency, accountability, and creativity."

There are signs that TikTok is trying to get ahead of criticisms in the report -- as Mozilla's researcher, Becca Ricks, notes that the company has very recently ("within the past week") created a branded content policy.

"It includes mention of a 'branded content toggle' to help influencers disclose paid partnerships," she went on, adding: "We’re currently analyzing the feature to learn more. But we’re cautiously optimistic that this could be a (small) step in the right direction, especially after we raised these issues directly with TikTok two weeks ago in the course of our research.

"That said, Mozilla’s other recommendations -- and the entirety of the problems we uncovered in the research -- remain. So TikTok has a long road to being truly transparent."

Mozilla's report is just the latest black cloud to fall over TikTok's platform which is under pressure on a variety of fronts related to its content and wider policies, including around ad disclosures.

Last week, EU regulators kicked off what they couched as a formal "dialogue" with TikTok following a number of complaints by consumer protection groups which have accused the platform of hidden marketing, aggressive advertising techniques targeted at children and misleading and confusing contractual terms.

Other regional complaints have called out TikTok's approach to privacy and user data. And it's being sued in the UK over its handling of children's data.

Concerns over weak age verification also led to an intervention by Italy's data protection regulator earlier this year -- acting on concerns for the safety of underage users. In that case TikTok was forced to remove over half a million accounts which were suspected of being used by children younger than 13.

In recent months TikTok has been trying to burnish its image with policymakers, announcing what it bills as a 'Transparency Center' in the U.S. last year -- and another for Europe this April -- saying these centers would provide a space for outside experts to access information about its content moderation and security policies.

However Mozilla said the centers suffer from a lack transparency vis-a-vis ads, writing in the report that they "do not provide detailed transparency regarding advertisements", and specifying TikTok does not disclose specific data about "how many or which ads were rejected under TikTok’s ban on political advertisements", for example.

TikTok's opacity arounds ads looks to be on borrowed time as the issue of online political ads transparency is coming into sharper focus around the world.

In the U.S. a bipartisan bill to try to regulate online platforms that sell ads was introduced in 2017 -- although progress stalled as the bill failed to pass ahead of the 2019 US presidential election.

In Europe lawmakers are expected to put forward a regulatory proposal this fall that will tighten ad disclosure and reporting requirements on platforms, as part of a wider package of digital reforms that aim to drive safety, transparency and accountability.

EU to review TikTok’s ToS after child safety complaints

TikTok removes 500k+ accounts in Italy after DPA order to block underage users

TikTok explains its ban on political advertising

Recommended Stories

  • One Concern raises $45M from SOMPO to scale its disaster resilience platform across Japan

    Climate change is intensifying across the globe, and one of the most challenging cases is Japan. In addition to lying on a major fault, the archipelago is increasingly inundated from rising sea levels that make the country more prone to disasters. Technology to address disasters and resilience is a key area of venture capital investment these days, and now another startup in the space is proving that there is widespread interest in this growing market.

  • Tech giants still aren't coming clean about COVID-19 disinformation, says EU

    European Union lawmakers have asked tech giants to continue reporting on efforts to combat the spread of vaccine disinformation on their platforms for a further six months. Facebook, Google, Microsoft, TikTok and Twitter are signed up to make monthly reports as a result of being participants in the bloc's (non-legally binding) Code of Practice on Disinformation -- although, going forward, they'll be switching to bi-monthly reporting.

  • "No company is safe": White House urges businesses to step up ransomware defenses

    The Biden administration is urging businesses to take "immediate steps" to increase their ransomware defenses in the wake of several high-profile cyberattacks, according to a White House memo obtained by Axios.Why it matters: The U.S. government's former top cybersecurity official Chris Krebs has described ransomware as a "global pandemic" — a crime that is increasingly common, but highly disruptive.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Context: Cyber crimina

  • Editorial: Adding up California's new-new-newest math

    New math guidelines for California could make the subject more engaging and help many students succeed — but may hold back those who learn more quickly.

  • GM sees 'significantly better' first-half 2021 results, to ramp up production

    The Detroit-based company also said it would ramp up production of large- and mid-sized pickups, producing about a 1,000 Chevrolet Silverado HD and GMC Sierra more every month, starting mid-July and increasing shipments of Chevrolet Colorado and GMC Canyon by about 30,000 total units from mid-May. Shares of the company, which restarted operations only recently after factories had been idled due to a global semiconductor chips shortage, were up 3% before the bell. "The global semiconductor shortage remains complex and very fluid, but the speed, agility and commitment of our team... has helped us find creative ways," Phil Kienle, GM vice president North America Manufacturing and Labor Relations said.

  • UK PM Boris Johnson's Tories guilty of spamming voters

    The governing party of the UK has been fined £10k by the national data protection watchdog for sending spam. The Information Commissioner's (ICO) Office has sanctioned the Conservative Party following an investigation triggered by complaints from 51 recipients of unwanted marketing emails sent in the name of prime minister, Boris Johnson. The emails in question were sent during eight days in July 2019 after Johnson had been elected as Party leader (and also therefore became UK PM) -- urging the recipients to click on a link that directed them to a website for joining the Conservative Party.

  • You Should Actually Be Washing and Exfoliating Your Back on the Regular

    This is especially true if you have bacne.

  • American Airlines’ cover-up culture needs to change, women who allege sexual assault say

    Kimberly Goesling, a Fort Worth flight attendant, sued American Airlines after she says a chef hired by the airline sexually assaulted her while they were on a work trip.

  • Retired Arlington officer gets 10 years’ probation on indecency with child charges

    The indecency incidents occurred in October 2001 and October 2004 when he was an Arlington police officer, according to court records.

  • JoJo Siwa Takes Down Her Ponytail to Reveal Gorgeous Waves in New TikTok Video

    Live look at my reaction:🤯😱😍

  • Feds put plug in pipeline of weapons smuggling between Florida and Brazil

    Federal authorities said Wednesday they have put a plug in a pipeline of weapons smuggling between Florida and Brazil, cutting off an unprecedented supply of hundreds of firearm accessories to a notorious criminal organization.

  • LeoLabs raises $65M Series B for its satellite monitoring and collision detection service

    Low Earth orbit is full of stuff: not only bits of debris and junk, but also satellites — the number of which is growing rapidly alongside the decreasing cost of launch. This can occasionally pose a problem for satellite providers, whose valuable spacecraft run the risk of colliding with other satellites, or with the many thousands of other objects in orbit. LeoLabs uses ground-based phased array radars – one in Alaska, one in Texas, two in New Zealand and two in Costa Rica – to monitor low Earth orbit, and to track and measure any object that flies through its observational area.

  • In-person work is back, and New Stand just raised $40M to help ease the transition

    One company that is out to ease the pain of millions of employees leaving the comfy confines of their homes and losing the convenience of conducting meetings in nice tops and sweatpants has just raised new funding to help it advance on its goals. New York-based New Stand announced it has raised $40 million in a Series B funding round led by Brookfield Property Group, one of the largest commercial real estate owners in the United States. New Stand is a clever take on the “newsstand” concept.

  • Osaka steps out of French Open and onto sport's third rail

    Or at least it was before Naomi Osaka ended a damaging standoff with top tennis officials by withdrawing from the French Open earlier this week, citing concerns for her well-being. It marked the first time a major star walked away from a major tournament without a visible injury. Judging by the reaction, it appeared Osaka landed on the third rail of sports.

  • Meghan Trainor feels like a 'badass' after giving birth: 'If I can get through that C-section, man, I can do anything'

    The new mom opens up about baby Riley.

  • 2022 Volkswagen Golf R First Drive Review | It’s way more fun!

    The 2022 Volkswagen Golf R is still the handsome and mature hot hatch it’s always been, but this time around it’s even more capable and extra likely to put a smile on your face. It brings VW’s little hatchback into the modern world with a touch of abandon and finally uses a proper, high-performance all-wheel-drive system, but is still packaged in the recognizable and friendly shape we all know and admire. This Golf R is also only one of two Golf variants we’re getting in the United States for this generation.

  • Ant Gets Go-Ahead for Consumer Lending Unit in Sign of Thaw

    (Bloomberg) -- China is allowing Jack Ma’s Ant Group Co. to start operations at its consumer finance company, the first sign of progress after a regulatory crackdown torpedoed the fintech giant’s record listing.The unit, registered in Chongqing, will be allowed to lend to individuals, issue bonds and borrow from domestic financial institutions, according to a notice from the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission on Thursday.The approval marks an important step in Ant’s overhaul as it

  • The Federal Reserve Is Going to Sell Its Corporate Bond Portfolio. What It Means.

    While the central bank's $13.8 billion portfolio of bonds and ETFs is relatively small, it does mark a shift away from pandemic relief efforts.

  • AMC stock dives after plan to sell up to 11.6 million shares

    Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. swung to loss in early trading Thursday, after the movie theater operator announced a deal to sell up to 11.6 million shares, as it takes advantage of the recent trading frenzy to raise cash.

  • Ultrarich Fleeing to Puerto Rico Find the IRS Already Waiting

    (Bloomberg Law) -- Private wealth clients, hedge fund managers and cryptocurrency traders fleeing to Puerto Rico for its huge tax breaks—and to escape President Joe Biden’s proposed capital gains tax increases—are now the focus of a sweeping Internal Revenue Service review.The country’s tax collector quietly launched a coordinated campaign in late January to examine individuals who took advantage, starting in 2012, of tax incentives designed to lure high net-worth individuals and corporations to