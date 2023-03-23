U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,973.00
    -5.00 (-0.13%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,281.00
    -38.00 (-0.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,829.00
    -25.00 (-0.19%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,732.70
    +0.20 (+0.01%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.32
    -0.64 (-0.91%)
     

  • Gold

    1,997.10
    +1.20 (+0.06%)
     

  • Silver

    23.22
    -0.04 (-0.15%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0827
    -0.0009 (-0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4060
    -0.0940 (-2.69%)
     

  • Vix

    22.61
    +0.35 (+1.57%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2274
    -0.0015 (-0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.1990
    -0.5900 (-0.45%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    28,230.78
    +928.31 (+3.40%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    617.18
    +19.72 (+3.30%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,499.60
    -67.24 (-0.89%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,352.22
    -67.39 (-0.25%)
     

TikTok CEO’s Careful Testimony Got Him No Closer to a Resolution

8
Alex Barinka and Anna Edgerton
·4 min read
TikTok CEO’s Careful Testimony Got Him No Closer to a Resolution

(Bloomberg) -- TikTok CEO Shou Chew, confronted with an unforgiving, distrustful Congress, tried to give answers in his testimony Thursday that avoided offending either the US government or China.

Most Read from Bloomberg

But his evasiveness left Congress unsatisfied, with representatives hungrier than ever to punish TikTok for ties to its parent company ByteDance Ltd., based in Beijing. And he didn’t bring his company any closer to a resolution.

Politically, TikTok is now in a tougher spot. Its executives had been discussing divesting from ByteDance to resolve US national security concerns, people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg. But China this week said it would firmly oppose a forced sale.

Now the US has to decide whether to restrict TikTok, which would be politically unpopular, or accept TikTok’s promises that its US data is safely guarded and that its US users won’t be manipulated by the Chinese Communist Party — something many members of Congress have said they’ll have a hard time believing.

Chew didn’t say anything to alleviate concerns about sensitive TikTok data eventually reaching the Chinese government, according to Angelo Zino, senior equity analyst at CFRA Research. That could leave TikTok in limbo among the legislature — heavily criticized but not yet banned — and increase pressure on national security officials and the Biden Administration to come to a resolution.

Legislators and regulators have two main areas of concern, which were on display Thursday: whether TikTok’s ownership by a Chinese tech company presents national security risks and how users — especially young ones — could be influenced by the videos they see on the app.

Lawmakers have already introduced four bills that aim to ban the app over the national security risks posed by its Chinese ownership, one of which has support from the White House. The Biden administration is conducting its own review through the Committee on Foreign Investment in the US.

But there’s only a 35% to 45% chance a ban happens, Zino said, “with ’24 being an election year and politicians needing to tread carefully to ban a platform that is extremely popular.”

Chew fruitlessly tried to broaden the conversation to be about all social media companies — not just TikTok. He said that he supports comprehensive data legislation, saying that American social media companies “don’t have a great track record” on privacy and that dangerous content for kids is an industrywide issue.

But lawmakers weren’t buying Chew’s appeal. Georgia Representative Buddy Carter summed it up neatly when Chew invoked “industrywide” arguments: “We’re talking about TikTok,” Carter exclaimed, frustrated.

Chairwoman Cathy McMorris Rodgers didn’t allow Chew to respond to a number of critical monologues from lawmakers, at one point blocking him by saying, “TikTok’s time is up.”

When Chew did respond, he stopped short of giving lawmakers what they wanted: anti-China, pro-US reassurances. “You have absolutely tied yourself in knots to avoid criticizing the CCP” over the government’s oppression of the Uyghur minority in Western China, Representative Kelly Armstrong said.

Chew declined to answer questions about whether he supports the US First Amendment, repeating that he was in Congress to answer questions about TikTok. He said the app supports “free expression” and that it has committed to promoting free speech.

“Does TikTok support genocide?” asked Republican August Pfluger of Texas, referring again to the Uyghur minority.

“No,” Chew said.

Behind Chew in the audience for the hearing sat multiple TikTok influencers, supporting the app’s presence in the US because of how critical it has become for their lives and work. “I understand what the Congress people are arguing toward today, and certainly want to hear their perspectives and learn more about any potential dangers,” said Vitus Spehar, whose “UnderTheDeskNews” account has 3 million followers on TikTok. “But I think that my personal experience is, this is our community. This is where we’ve survived the pandemic together.”

Chew tried to use TikTok’s relevance for young people and small businesses in America as an argument for why the app should get congressional support.

Instead, “it actually strengthened US lawmakers’ argument that TikTok poses a threat to both national security and young people,” said Insider Intelligence principal analyst Jasmine Enberg. For TikTok, she said, the US is an incredibly lucrative market, putting billions of dollars at stake if the company’s work here is restricted. After the testimony, “TikTok’s fate in the US is on shakier ground than ever.”

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Archegos founder Hwang must face fraud charges, US judge says

    A U.S. judge on Thursday denied Archegos Capital Management LP founder Bill Hwang's effort to dismiss an indictment accusing him of fraud in the collapse of his once-$36 billion firm. U.S. District Judge Alvin Hellerstein in Manhattan rejected arguments that the 11-count indictment should be tossed because prosecutors deceived Hwang into cooperating with their probe and because Hwang's trading activity had been lawful. Hwang said federal prosecutors, long before his arrest last April, had viewed him as the mastermind of a vast market manipulation scheme, and induced him during several interviews and meetings over six months to divulge his defense strategy.

  • Oil Declines Amid Bank Concerns, US Caution on Stockpile Refill

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil fell, paring a weekly advance, as concerns over the banking industry simmered and the US signaled that refilling its strategic crude inventories would take longer than previously expected.Most Read from BloombergJack Dorsey’s Block Vows to Fight Back After Hindenburg Says It’s Short the StockShort Seller Hindenburg Says ‘Another Big One’ Coming SoonUS Fears a War-Weary World May Embrace China’s Ukraine Peace BidJPMorgan Sold $10 Million in Jewels Left in Bank Safe Deposit Box,

  • Asian Equities Decline After US Banks Extend Drop: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks slid Friday after a technology-driven rally on Wall Street failed to ease the malaise hanging over the banking sector. The dollar inched higher after weakening in the previous six sessions. Most Read from BloombergJack Dorsey’s Block Vows to Fight Back After Hindenburg Says It’s Short the StockShort Seller Hindenburg Says ‘Another Big One’ Coming SoonUS Fears a War-Weary World May Embrace China’s Ukraine Peace BidJPMorgan Sold $10 Million in Jewels Left in Bank Safe D

  • China's Russia ties after Xi visit to Moscow loom large as EU leaders gather for Brussels summit

    Chinese President Xi Jinping's just-concluded state visit to Moscow loomed large over a European Union leaders' summit on Thursday, as the bloc fretted over the emergence of a new "world order" with China in the driver's seat. China was not named on the official agenda but would feature in talks about trade, competitiveness and Ukraine, according to national leaders arriving in Brussels for the two-day European Council meeting, as well as officials and diplomats involved in its planning. Draft c

  • Australia's Estia Health surges after $517.7 million bid from Bain Capital

    The A$3.00 cash per share proposal, which is at a 28.2% premium to Estia's last close, is among the latest proposals by a private equity firm since last year amid increasing merger and acquisition activity in Australia. The board of Estia Health is considering the indicative proposal to assess whether it is in the best interests of shareholders to engage with Bain Capital, the company said in a statement. On Friday, Estia said it is not aware of the identity of the party or parties who have acquired shares over the preceding two days.

  • US trade chief Tai says open to discussions with China

    U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai said on Thursday that she is open to trade conversations with Chinese officials, but the Biden administration would defend U.S. interests and was focused on investments to compete more effectively with China. In prepared testimony before the U.S. Senate Finance Committee, Tai said that U.S. legislation to enable investments in infrastructure, semiconductors and clean energy technologies will allow the United States to compete from "a position of strength." "While we continue to keep the door open to conversations with the PRC, (People's Republic of China) including on its Phase 1 agreement commitments, we must also vigorously defend our values and economic interests from the negative impacts of the PRC's unfair economic policies and practices," Tai said, referring to a two-year trade deal reached by the Trump administration in 2020.

  • Pentagon Probes Why Boeing Staff Worked on Air Force One Planes Without Security Credentials

    About 250 Boeing workers in San Antonio had expired security credentials that are needed to work on highly classified presidential jets.

  • What is the average Social Security check?

    Find out how much your Social Security payments could grow over time.

  • California may punish oil companies for high gas prices

    A first-in-the-nation bill to punish oil companies for profiting from price spikes at the pump breezed through the California Senate on Thursday at the urging of Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom, the first major vote in an effort to pass the law by month's end. The proposal is in response to sales last summer, when the average price of a gallon of gasoline in California soared to a record high $6.44. Newsom, a Democrat seen as a possible presidential candidate beyond 2024, reacted by attacking the oil industry, specifically the five companies that provide 97% of gasoline in the state.

  • Home Depot founder shares 'brutal' truth about Fed, urges entire board to resign

    Home Depot co-founder and billionaire entrepreneur Ken Langone goes on a rampage over the Federal Reserve's "painful" inflation response, and explains why the board should resign.

  • TikTok CEO Grilled by Skeptical Lawmakers

    House members questioned TikTok CEO Shou Chew on multiple issues, with a particular focus on the potential control of the app by China's government.

  • Emerging Social Security proposals may fall short on addressing retirement crisis

    The proposals may unintentionally hurt those least prepared for retirement.

  • House GOP fails to override Biden veto of ESG investing ban

    The U.S. House failed Thursday to override President Joe Biden's first veto — of a Republican-led bill that would have banned the consideration of environmental, social or governance issues in retirement and other investment decisions. The standoff was a first test of the strength of the new Republican majority in the House as it confronts the Democratic president in the White House. House Republicans had succeeded in passing the legislation through Congress last month, part of their agenda to undo so-called “woke” government policies that strive to bring new ways of thinking about social and environmental issues with equity and accountability.

  • Yellen, caught between markets and US Congress, tweaks bank safety message

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -For the fourth time in a week, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen took a microphone on Thursday aiming to reassure Americans that the U.S. banking system is safe, each time with a subtle shift in message. But bankers and Wall Street never heard what they fervently wanted: That the government would guarantee all $19.2 trillion in U.S. bank deposits until the banking crisis that erupted two weeks ago calms down. Yellen is the face of the U.S. government on the issue, and her public comments have sent markets on a roller coaster ride.

  • Fed's unwanted ally in bid to tame inflation: Credit crunch

    The Federal Reserve is getting some unwanted help in its drive to slow the U.S. economy and defeat the worst bout of inflation in four decades: a cutback in bank lending. Fewer loans would mean less spending by consumers and businesses. On Wednesday, the Fed raised its benchmark interest rate for the ninth time in just over a year.

  • Countries Compete to Lure Manufacturers From China

    Executives are circling the globe looking for factory space or local tie-ups to reduce their dependence on China and its vast factory floor—and governments are pulling out the stops to welcome them.

  • TikTok’s Rivals Shouldn’t Bank on Ban

    Google, Facebook, Snapchat and Pinterest stocks have soared, but TikTok still has time on the clock.

  • Tencent Soars As Traders Cite Unfounded Talk of Official’s Visit

    (Bloomberg) -- Tencent Holdings Ltd. surged more than 8%, the most in about four months, as traders cited unsubstantiated talk that newly installed Premier Li Qiang toured the Chinese social media leader’s headquarters.Most Read from BloombergJack Dorsey’s Block Vows to Fight Back After Hindenburg Says It’s Short the StockShort Seller Hindenburg Says ‘Another Big One’ Coming SoonUS Fears a War-Weary World May Embrace China’s Ukraine Peace BidJPMorgan Sold $10 Million in Jewels Left in Bank Safe

  • US Senator Ted Cruz Proposes CBDC Ban Amid Growing Republican Pushback

    The proposed national legislation comes just days after Florida Governor Ron DeSantis offered up a similar law in his state.

  • Lawyer demands Fox apologize for Jan. 6 conspiracy theory

    The lawyer for a one-time supporter of former President Donald Trump who has been caught up in a Jan. 6 conspiracy theory demanded Thursday that Fox News and host Tucker Carlson retract and apologize for repeated “falsehoods" about the man's supposed intentions. The action taken on behalf of Raymond Epps specifically mentions a voting machine company's pending $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit against Fox, an indication that people caught up in political conspiracy theories are fighting back. The lawyer, Michael Teter, said he gave Fox formal notice of potential litigation.