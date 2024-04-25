How TikTok’s Chinese owners took firmer control ahead of US ban
TikTok’s Beijing-based owner has increasingly taken a grip over its operations, according to company insiders who said there was a growing
On paper, Mark Zuckerberg is Meta’s lowest-paid employee, with a $1 dollar salary and no bonus.
Tesla's loss of $328.3 billion this year in stock value certainly hurts. But it's only the second-largest market value loss in the S&P 500.
Six teams managing nearly $15 billion in total assets quit JPMorgan Chase’s brokerage unit to join competitors last Friday. Here’s what may have triggered their departures.
Several fired Google employees spoke at a press conference Monday about their experiences.
CEO Larry Ellison said the relocation will help the company better integrate with the healthcare industry.
A Russian court has ordered the seizure of funds in JPMorgan Chase bank accounts in Russia, court filings showed on Wednesday, in a lawsuit filed by state-owned bank VTB as it seeks to regain funds blocked abroad. JP Morgan Chase last week sued VTB in New York to halt its efforts to recover $439.5 million from an account that was blocked after Russia despatched its army to Ukraine in 2022 and VTB was hit with sanctions.
Google fired dozens of employees protesting its $1.2 billion joint contract with Amazon for the Israeli government.
The closures and layoffs come as the package delivery giant aims to cut $4 billion in expenses by 2025, and $2 billion more by 2027.
China has seized on the net zero transition to launch an electric car manufacturing push that’s gone from nought to 60 in the blink of an eye and is now poised to reshape the global car industry beyond all recognition.
Suggested fines the securities watchdog suggested for Terraform Labs and Ripple are out-of-line with what it has collected from crypto firms in the past.