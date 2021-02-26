U.S. markets open in 2 hours

TikTok will pay $92 million to settle class-action data harvesting lawsuit

Saqib Shah
·Contributing Writer
·2 min read

TikTok has agreed to pay $92 million to settle dozens of lawsuits, many from minors, alleging it amassed users' personal data without consent and sold it to advertisers, reports NPR.

The proposed settlement, described as one of the "largest privacy-related payouts in history," includes 89 million US users, some as young as six years old. According to lawyers involved in the suit, TikTok quietly collected a mountain of personally identifiable information on account holders, including biometric data such as their ethnicity, gender, and age. And even information from draft videos that were not shared publicly on the platform.

In an extensive legal scrap, TikTok initially found itself facing over 20 federal lawsuits, which were later combined into one one multi-district action in the Northern District of Illinois. The suit claimed the company broke federal laws, including the Computer Fraud and Abuse Act and Video Privacy and Protection Act, along with privacy laws in Illinois and California. 

TikTok told NPR that it disagreed with the allegations, but decided on settling the case to avoid protracting an already lengthy litigation battle. "We'd like to focus our efforts on building a safe and joyful experience for the TikTok community," a company spokesperson said.

The settlement, which is pending approval by the court, also dictates that TikTok must stop tracking biometric information, including facial characteristics. It has also committed to halt the movement of US user data overseas and promised to cease its collection of data from draft videos. 

“This is one of the largest settlements ever achieved in a consumer BIPA case, and one of the largest privacy class action settlements,” Ekwan Rhow, a co-lead counsel for the lawsuit, said in a statement. “It serves as a reminder to corporations that privacy matters, and they will be held accountable for violating consumers’ rights.”

The payout is the latest admonishment for the popular video-sharing app. TikTok is grappling with numerous security investigations and consumer law complaints across the pond in Europe and was previously fined $5.7 million by the FTC over child privacy violations.

    PlayStation 5 SSD expansion will reportedly be unlocked this summer

There's word that you'll finally be able to put another drive into the PS5's currently empty M.2 expansion slot starting in the summer of 2021.

    Sloclap, the studio behind the beautiful but flawed Absolver, is taking another crack at making the perfect kung fu game.

    'Subnautica: Below Zero' will get a full release in May

Indie underwater survival game Subnautica: Below Zero is headed to PC, Mac and all major consoles including the Nintendo Switch in May.

    Newegg Shuffle aims to give everyone a fair shot at a new console or graphics card.

    It looks like Sony is shuttering its oldest in-house developer.

  • Costco is raising its minimum wage to $16 an hour next week, says that 'isn't altruism'

    The Democrats' push, most prominently by Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), to raise the federal minimum wage to $15 an hour hit a significant snag on Thursday. But Costco, the No. 2 U.S. bricks-and-mortar retailer, raised the ante anyway, announcing Thursday — at a Senate hearing chaired by Sanders — that it is raising its own minimum wage to $16 an hour, starting next week. Costco set its lowest hourly wage at $15 in 2019, a year after raising it to $14. The federal minimum wage has been $7.25 an hour since 2009. "I want to note: this isn't altruism," Costco CEO Craig Jelinek said at the Senate Budget Committee hearing. "At Costco, we know that paying employees good wages and providing affordable benefits makes sense for our business and constitutes a significant competitive advantage for us." About 90 percent of Costco's 180,000 U.S. workers are hourly employees, and 20 percent of them earn its minimum wage. The average hourly wage is $24, and Jelinek said the company has been paying a $2 hourly hazard bonus since March. That will end next month but be converted to wage increases company-wide, he added. Costco's raise could pressure its large competitors to follow suit, CNN says. Target and Best Buy raised their minimum wage to $15 last year, while Walmart's minimum wage is $11, rising soon to $13 an hour for about a quarter of its workforce. Amazon's minimum wage has been $15 an hour since 2018. More stories from theweek.comJournalist Tim O'Brien, who's seen Trump's taxes, thinks Trump's accountant will now flip in D.A. inquiryDemocrats should take the Romney-Cotton proposal seriouslyThe MyPillow guy might be Trump's ultimate chump

    Forced to make a decision, the company prioritized staying online over objecting to censorship, new internal emails show.

    Twitch won't air any more of Amazon's anti-union ads

Amazon has tried to use all its resources to prevent workers in Alabama from unionizing, including turning to Twitch.

    It'll be the third major Marvel Studios show to hit the streaming service.

    The first episode arrives on Star Wars Day, and the second will drop three days later.

    Amazon loses its head of Fire TV, Kindle and Luna to Unity

After a five-year stint, Marc Whitten — the man in charge of Fire TV, the Kindle and more — has stepped down as Amazon's VP of entertainment devices and services.