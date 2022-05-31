TikTok tests 'clear mode' that removes buttons when scrolling through videos

TikTok is testing a new feature that allows users to scroll through content on the app without interface elements like usernames, captions and audio information cluttering the screen. “Clear Mode” was first spotted last week by former The Next Web editor Matt Navarra , with TikTok providing TechCrunch confirmation it was testing the feature on Tuesday.

TikTok is testing ‘Clear Mode’ for a distraction-free viewing experience https://t.co/HmEur1qfDa pic.twitter.com/jAIUC6vFse — Matt Navarra (@MattNavarra) May 26, 2022

The company didn’t say when users could expect Clear Mode to roll out more widely. As always, it’s also worth noting TikTok may ultimately decide against implementing the feature based on information the company gathers from users.