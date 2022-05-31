TikTok tests 'clear mode' that removes buttons when scrolling through videos
TikTok is testing a new feature that allows users to scroll through content on the app without interface elements like usernames, captions and audio information cluttering the screen. “Clear Mode” was first spotted last week by former The Next Web editor , with TikTok providing confirmation it was testing the feature on Tuesday.
TikTok is testing ‘Clear Mode’ for a distraction-free viewing experience https://t.co/HmEur1qfDa pic.twitter.com/jAIUC6vFse
— Matt Navarra (@MattNavarra) May 26, 2022
The company didn’t say when users could expect Clear Mode to roll out more widely. As always, it’s also worth noting TikTok may ultimately decide against implementing the feature based on information the company gathers from users.
If you’ve enrolled in the test, you can access Clear Mode by long-pressing on a video and tapping the appropriate option. As TechCrunch points out, the feature, if implemented, would make the lives of creators easier since they would no longer need to re-upload clips people want to screenshot. You’ll often see TikTok users drop a “crop” comment on a video because a caption or button has obscured part of a video they want to share. TikTok has been testing more of these types of quality-of-life improvements in recent months. For instance, some users recently gained access to a that makes it easier to rediscover videos you forgot to like.