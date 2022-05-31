U.S. markets close in 56 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,130.36
    -27.88 (-0.67%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,980.64
    -232.32 (-0.70%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,056.16
    -74.97 (-0.62%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,872.55
    -15.35 (-0.81%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    115.46
    +0.39 (+0.34%)
     

  • Gold

    1,843.10
    -14.20 (-0.76%)
     

  • Silver

    21.56
    -0.54 (-2.45%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0739
    -0.0044 (-0.41%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8400
    +0.0970 (+3.54%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2600
    -0.0054 (-0.43%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.6590
    +1.0390 (+0.81%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    31,657.13
    +987.09 (+3.22%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    688.46
    -7.60 (-1.09%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,607.66
    +7.60 (+0.10%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,279.80
    -89.63 (-0.33%)
     

TikTok tests 'clear mode' that removes buttons when scrolling through videos

Igor Bonifacic
·Weekend Editor
·1 min read
Dado Ruvic / reuters

TikTok is testing a new feature that allows users to scroll through content on the app without interface elements like usernames, captions and audio information cluttering the screen. “Clear Mode” was first spotted last week by former The Next Web editor Matt Navarra, with TikTok providing TechCrunch confirmation it was testing the feature on Tuesday.

The company didn’t say when users could expect Clear Mode to roll out more widely. As always, it’s also worth noting TikTok may ultimately decide against implementing the feature based on information the company gathers from users.

If you’ve enrolled in the test, you can access Clear Mode by long-pressing on a video and tapping the appropriate option. As TechCrunch points out, the feature, if implemented, would make the lives of creators easier since they would no longer need to re-upload clips people want to screenshot. You’ll often see TikTok users drop a “crop” comment on a video because a caption or button has obscured part of a video they want to share. TikTok has been testing more of these types of quality-of-life improvements in recent months. For instance, some users recently gained access to a watch history feature that makes it easier to rediscover videos you forgot to like.

Recommended Stories