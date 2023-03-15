U.S. markets close in 5 hours 4 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,853.72
    -65.57 (-1.67%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,560.21
    -595.19 (-1.85%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,274.70
    -153.45 (-1.34%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,731.84
    -45.05 (-2.54%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.36
    -2.97 (-4.16%)
     

  • Gold

    1,926.20
    +15.30 (+0.80%)
     

  • Silver

    22.00
    -0.05 (-0.20%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0546
    -0.0188 (-1.75%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4180
    -0.2200 (-6.05%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2062
    -0.0093 (-0.77%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.9330
    -1.3020 (-0.97%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    24,705.48
    -1,397.21 (-5.35%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    548.53
    -8.71 (-1.56%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,404.00
    -233.11 (-3.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,229.48
    +7.44 (+0.03%)
     

TikTok Considers Splitting From ByteDance If Deal With US Fails

Alex Barinka and Olivia Carville
·4 min read
TikTok Considers Splitting From ByteDance If Deal With US Fails

(Bloomberg) -- TikTok’s leadership is discussing the possibility of separating from ByteDance Ltd., its Chinese parent company, to help address concerns about national security risks.

Most Read from Bloomberg

A divestiture, which could result in a sale or initial public offering, is considered a last resort, to be pursued only if the company’s existing proposal with national security officials doesn’t get approved, according to people familiar with the matter, who asked not to be identified discussing non-public information. Even then, the Chinese government would have to agree to such a transaction, the people said.

TikTok’s US business could be valued at $40 billion to $50 billion based on social media multiples and other factors, according to Bloomberg Intelligence analysts Mandeep Singh and Damian Reimertz.

TikTok is under scrutiny for its Chinese ownership, which US officials are concerned could lead to manipulation or spying by China on Americans — a fear TikTok is working to address. The company, which is undergoing a national security review by the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States, agreed last year to implement a number of changes in a plan it calls Project Texas. The proposal includes bringing in American tech giant Oracle Corp. to host US user data and review its software, and appointing a three-person government-approved oversight board. Many of the moves are already under way.

But Cfius, which is a panel of multiple agencies involved in national security, has stalled in its review process, leaving TikTok unsure of whether its plans will be sufficient to continue operating in the US, the people said. Members of the committee from the Justice Department have been unwilling to accept TikTok’s proposal, according to other people familiar with the matter.

“Neither a ban of TikTok nor a divestiture of TikTok from ByteDance does anything to address national security concerns about data transfers,” said Brooke Oberwetter, a spokesperson for TikTok. “Under Project Texas, TikTok data for our US users would be held to a significantly higher security standard than any comparable American company.”

What Bloomberg Intelligence Says:

“Listing TikTok’s US business could fetch a $40-$50 billion valuation, using current social-media multiples and TikTok’s higher top-line growth vs. Meta, Snap and Pinterest, we calculate after Bloomberg News reported TikTok’s leadership was discussing possible separation from ByteDance. We don’t think a large tech firm might be interested in buying TikTok, but Microsoft’s focus on Bing and ChatGPT could drive interest in adding a video platform like TikTok to compete with Alphabet’s YouTube, especially if the Microsoft-Activision deal fails.”

— Mandeep Singh and Damian Reimertz, analysts

Click here for research

TikTok is also facing a barrage of potential legislation in Congress, some of which mandates a separation. Lawmakers, concerned that the app may be forced to share data with the Chinese government or could be used as an influence tool by China, have proposed multiple bills with bipartisan support that call for banning the video-sharing app or selling it.

TikTok Chief Executive Officer Shou Chew has been asked to testify before a House committee next week about the app’s data privacy and security practices, and the company’s relationship with the Chinese Communist Party.

The Canadian civil service, the European Commission and the US Congress have also banned staff from using the app because of concerns about how the company collects data. The UK is also weighing banning it from government devices, a person familiar with the matter said. Last month, four privacy regulators in Canada also launched an investigation into TikTok over its collection, use and disclosure of personal information.

ByteDance was valued at about $220 billion in a recent private-market investment by Abu Dhabi AI firm G42, Bloomberg News reported separately. That’s a significant discount to the $300 billion that TikTok’s owner set during a share buyback program last year.

G42, controlled by United Arab Emirates royal Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan, acquired a $100 million-plus stake from existing investors in recent months through its 42XFund, people with knowledge of the deal said. Another fund bought into ByteDance at a $225 billion shortly after, one of the people said, asking not to be identified describing non-public information.

(Updates with TikTok bans internationally in ninth paragraph)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Fed's new banking backstop could slow balance sheet drawdown

    The two recent U.S. bank collapses and the Federal Reserve's new lending program that was launched to prevent wider financial system fallout may have a knock-on effect on the U.S. central bank's efforts to winnow down its massive balance sheet. A key plank of the actions announced on Sunday by the U.S. Treasury Department and Fed - the Bank Term Funding Program - aims to steady the financial system by swapping bonds owned by banks for the cash those institutions need to shore up their deposits and capital positions. It also allows bonds now held by banks that have lost substantial value due to Fed interest rate hikes to go to the central bank at face value.

  • Oil hits lowest in more than a year as banking fears mount

    LONDON (Reuters) -Oil extended its slide on Wednesday, falling 4% and hitting its lowest in more than a year as unease over Credit Suisse spooked world markets and offset hopes of a Chinese oil demand recovery. Early signs of a return to calm and stability faded after Credit Suisse's largest investor said it could not provide the Swiss bank with more financial assistance, sending its shares and other European equities sliding. "Fears of contagion are clearly gaining traction," Tamas Varga of oil broker PVM told Reuters.

  • Treasuries Slide as Nervous Traders Look Ahead to US Inflation

    (Bloomberg) -- Treasuries swung to a loss Tuesday, a sign of traders’ heightened sensitivity to news on the health of the banking system ahead of key inflation data that may determine the Federal Reserve’s next move.Most Read from BloombergUS Core CPI Tops Estimates, Pressuring Fed as It Weighs HikeCredit Suisse Finds ‘Material’ Control Lapses After SEC Prompt‘Old-School’ Signature Bank Collapsed After Its Big Crypto LeapBillionaire Charles Schwab’s Fortune Is Slammed by SVB FalloutRussian Fight

  • Prudential says exposure to SVB minimal, sales to China travellers pick up

    HONG KONG (Reuters) -Asia-focused insurer Prudential's said its exposure to collapsed Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) is minimal, and expects little impact on its "conservative" balance sheet. The insurer has around $1 million exposure to SVB, against a total debt book of $23 billion, James Turner, company's chief financial officer said at a news briefing on Wednesday. "Our exposure to SVB is de minimis," Turner said.

  • China's property sector draws closer to exit from protracted slump

    China's embattled property sector made new progress in its climb out of a months-long slump as official data for January-February on Wednesday showed much narrower declines in home sales, developer investment and construction starts. Home sales by floor area in the first two months of 2023 fell 3.6% from a year earlier, according to data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), compared with a 24% decline for the whole of 2022. The narrower sales decline followed a rise in new home prices in January, the first uptick in a year, as buyers, while still cautious, found solace in a slew of supportive policies, expectations of more stimulus steps and China's exit from its crushing zero-COVID regime.

  • Traders in China’s $21 Trillion Bond Market Turn to WeChat After Some Price Feeds Halted

    (Bloomberg) -- An abrupt suspension of widely used bond price feeds in China blindsided investors and sent volumes in some corners of the market tumbling, reviving concern about sudden regulatory shifts in a country that makes up a growing portion of global fixed-income portfolios.Most Read from BloombergCredit Suisse Fights to Win Back Confidence as Stock SlumpsBofA Gets More Than $15 Billion in Deposits After SVB Fails‘Old-School’ Signature Bank Collapsed After Its Big Crypto LeapSignature Ban

  • Ryan Reynolds-Backed Mint Is Bought by T-Mobile for $1.35 Billion

    (Bloomberg) -- T-Mobile US Inc. is buying Mint Mobile, the budget wireless provider part owned by actor Ryan Reynolds, for as much as $1.35 billion in an effort to bolster its prepaid phone business and reach more lower-income customers.Most Read from BloombergCredit Suisse Fights to Win Back Confidence as Stock SlumpsBofA Gets More Than $15 Billion in Deposits After SVB Fails‘Old-School’ Signature Bank Collapsed After Its Big Crypto LeapSignature Bank Faced Criminal Probe Ahead of Firm’s Collap

  • China Can Quickly Catch Up to US AI, Says Venture Veteran

    (Bloomberg) -- China can match the US in artificial intelligence thanks to the expertise of companies from Alibaba to Baidu, joining a global tech transformation that will dwarf the mobile revolution, according to industry pioneer Kai-Fu Lee.Most Read from BloombergCredit Suisse Fights to Win Back Confidence as Stock SlumpsBofA Gets More Than $15 Billion in Deposits After SVB Fails‘Old-School’ Signature Bank Collapsed After Its Big Crypto LeapSignature Bank Faced Criminal Probe Ahead of Firm’s C

  • Chevron reports California gas-sales data after regulators’ threat

    Chevron said on Tuesday it reported how much money it made in January from selling gasoline in California, disclosing the data after regulators threatened to fine the company for not following a new law aimed at investigating the cause of the state's high gas prices.

  • Dish Liable For $469M Penalty For Infringing Patents, US Federal Court Jury Rules

    DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ: DISH) must pay $469 million for infringing two parental-control technology maker ClearPlay Inc patents related to filtering material from streaming video, under a U.S. federal court jury ruling last Friday. The jury found that ClearPlay's patents covered Dish's AutoHop feature for skipping commercials on its Hopper set-top boxes, Reuters reports citing court documents. Though jurors found that Dish's technology infringed ClearPlay's patent rights, they refused ClearPla

  • AI Stocks To Watch As OpenAI Launches 'Multimodal' GPT-4

    When looking for the best AI stocks to buy amid buzz over GPT-4 chatbot technology, identify companies aiming to gain a strategic edge.

  • US wholesale inflation fell last month on lower food costs

    Wholesale price increases in the United States slowed sharply last month as food and energy costs declined, a sign that inflationary pressures may be easing as the Federal Reserve considers whether to keep raising interest rates to fight higher prices. From January to February, the government’s producer price index fell 0.1%, after a 0.3% rise from December to January. Compared with a year ago, wholesale prices rose 4.6%, a big drop from the 5.7% annual increase in January.

  • Top economist Mohamed El-Erian says unlimited deposit guarantee will be hard to reverse after SVB fallout: ‘We are now in a different world’

    The economist also said that the Fed will likely now “retreat” on interest rate hikes.

  • German arms industry seeks clarity on Ukraine weapons orders

    Germany’s defense industry says it stands ready to ramp up its output, including the kinds of arms and ammunition needed by Ukraine, but needs clarity about what governments want before investing in further production capacity. Ukraine became the world’s third largest importer of arms in 2022 after Russia’s invasion triggered a big flow of military aid to Kyiv from the United States and Europe, according to Swedish think tank SIPRI. “What’s important for us as an industry is to get predictability," the head of Germany’s arms manufacturing association said in an interview this week with The Associated Press.

  • Inside the Lucrative–and Secretive–Business of iPhone Trade-Ins

    So you just traded in your old iPhone to get a deal on a new one. Where does that old phone go? Who makes money on it? WSJ’s Joanna Stern follows an iPhone through the refurbishment process to explain why the second-hand phone market is booming. Photo illustration: Kenny Wassus

  • Rep. Maxine Waters on Silicon Valley Bank failure: 'This is all about regulation'

    The top Democrat on the House Financial Services Committee is calling for a Congressional inquiry into the failure of Silicon Valley Bank and says a 2018 rollback in some banking regulations are at the heart of this latest financial meltdown.

  • US retail sales fall moderately; producer inflation slowing

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. retail sales fell moderately in February, likely payback after the prior month's outsized increase, but the underlying momentum remained strong, suggesting the economy continued to expand in the first quarter despite higher borrowing costs. The report from the Commerce Department on Wednesday followed on the heel of news last week showing solid job growth in February, and raised hope that the Federal Reserve could fight inflation without pushing the economy into recession. That has left the outlook for next week's rate decision from the Fed highly uncertain.

  • Unretirement can be expensive – watch out for these surprise costs

    Going back to work after retirement can bring the renewed luxury of a paycheck, but there are some potential hiccups to re-entering the workforce that require some planning. A tight labor market, high inflation, waning pandemic concerns – and perhaps a case of boredom – have prompted many retirees to consider going back to work. One in six retirees is considering returning to work after being out of the workforce for an average of four years, according to a recent study from Paychex.

  • 5 ways GPT-4 outsmarts ChatGPT

    OpenAI's new GPT-4 AI model has made its big debut and is already powering everything from a virtual volunteer for the visually impaired to an improved language learning bot in Duolingo. Although ChatGPT was originally described as being GPT-3.5 (and therefore a few iterations beyond GPT-3), it is not itself a version of OpenAI's large language model, but rather a chat-based interface for whatever model powers it.

  • Will Ron DeSantis be the end of ‘Florida man’? Press critics sound the alarm over the potential demise of the famous ‘Sunshine Law.’

    Florida's unique media law has enabled a lot of unusual "Florida man" headlines over the years.