TikTok COO Pappas Steps Down; Disney Veteran Joins as Communications Chief

(Bloomberg) -- TikTok Chief Executive Officer Shou Chew said that V. Pappas, the social media giant’s chief operating officer, is stepping down to focus on “entrepreneurial passions.”

Adam Presser, the company chief of staff, will become head of operations. Zenia Mucha, former head of communications at the Walt Disney Co., is joining as chief brand and communications officer in a new position.

Pappas will continue as a strategic adviser.

