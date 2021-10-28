TikTok tests a more direct way for users to tip creators

TikTok is testing a new tipping feature that would give creators another way to receive gifts from their followers. The company already allows its most popular users to receive tips when live streaming, and now it's trying out something more direct.

h/t jera.bean https://t.co/fmrfuxdkrG pic.twitter.com/hufl2qopk2 — Matt Navarra (@MattNavarra) October 27, 2021

The existence of the feature was first spotted by TikTok creator Jera Bean and later more widely shared by consultant (and former The Next Web writer) Matt Navarra . Per the clip Bean posted, those who TikTok has enrolled in the test can apply to get a Tips button on their profile page.

They need at least 100,000 followers and an account that’s in good standing for consideration. Notably, TikTok is not taking a cut of those tips. It’s possible that could change when and if the company rolls out the feature more widely.

TikTok told TechCrunch it has been testing the tool with a limited number of users. “We’re always thinking about new ways to bring value to our community and enrich the TikTok experience,” a spokesperson for the company said.