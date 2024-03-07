TikTok Divestment Push Advances With House Committee Approval

(Bloomberg) -- Congress moved a step closer to forcing TikTok’s Chinese parent to sell the popular video-sharing platform over national security concerns, with a committee advancing legislation Thursday that would block app stores and internet service providers from offering it.

TikTok mounted a last-minute effort to counter the bill, which was unveiled Tuesday, by urging its users to call congressional offices to protest the bill via a message that greeted them when they opened the app. Users flooded members offices with calls, drawing the ire of House China Committee Chairman Mike Gallagher.

Lawmakers said “their phones were ringing off the hook last night,” Gallagher told journalists outside the Capitol on Thursday. “The intimidation tactics, the disinformation has to stop,” he said later in a video message.

In the end the campaign was unsuccessful, at least in preventing lawmakers from taking the first step toward enacting the legislation. The House Energy and Commerce Committee voted 50-0 Thursday to approve the bill and advance it toward the House floor.

Both Democrats and Republicans have long expressed national security concerns over TikTok’s ties to its owner ByteDance Ltd., citing risks of the Chinese government collecting personal data from American users and spreading propaganda on the app. The platform has been under a national security review since the Trump administration. The Biden administration has signaled cautious support for the proposal, with White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre saying Wednesday that “we would want to see this bill get done.”

Previous legislative attempts to restrict the app nationwide have failed, and this one would still have to clear legislative hurdles in the House and Senate. But lawmakers say this latest effort has been months in the making, fueled partly by renewed security concerns that China is surveilling Americans. The legislation would give ByteDance six months to divest from TikTok.

TikTok has consistently denied that it has or will share any US user data with Beijing and has tried to assuage US concerns by spending more than $1.5 billion to isolate its US operations and agreeing to oversight from American partner Oracle Corp. TikTok said in a statement that the legislation would trample First Amendment free speech rights and deprive millions of small businesses of a platform on which they rely.

The app is already emerging as an important place for conversations in a presidential election year. President Joe Biden’s reelection campaign has even created an account on the app ahead of November’s vote. More than 170 million Americans scroll the app every month, making its users an important asset.

After the vote, TikTok said in a posting on X, formerly Twitter, that the new bill “has a predetermined outcome: a total ban of TikTok in the United States.”

