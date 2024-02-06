TikTok Executives Meet Israeli President Over Antisemitism Claims

(Bloomberg) -- TikTok Inc. executives visited Israel and met with its president to address accusations that the social media giant was failing to clamp down on antisemitic and pro-Hamas content on its platform.

Israel’s President Isaac Herzog presented TikTok’s public policy heads for the Americas and Europe with research indicating the platform was slow to respond, according to a statement from the president’s residence on Tuesday.

“The representatives were deeply disturbed by the findings of the research and evidence presented during the meeting, and pledged to continue working with the President’s Office and Israeli officials to do everything in their power to eradicate this phenomenon from the platform,” according to the statement referring to TikTok’s Theo Bertram and Michael Beckerman.

A TikTok spokesperson said in a statement that the executives had traveled to Israel to meet with company employees, and that they would meet with government ministers to discuss efforts to remove antisemitism from the platform.

Israel has been holding social networks to account for failing to stop antisemitic content from spreading on their platforms. In November, the government hosted Elon Musk, the billionaire owner of X, after he came under fire for amplifying hate speech on the site. Musk met with Israeli officials and toured the Kfar Aza kibbutz, where some of the worst violence occurred during the Hamas attacks on Oct. 7. Hamas has been designated a terrorist group by the US and European Union.

TikTok told Israeli officials that it had deleted 160 million fake accounts peddling disinformation about Jews and Israel since the war began in October, according to the statement.

The visit came after an Israeli TikTok worker quit the company last week over its response to the Israel-Hamas war, and Israel’s Diaspora Affairs Minister Amichai Chikli told reporters last week he believed TikTok’s algorithm actively promoted content hostile to Israel.

“We live in a time when our very existence as Jews and Israelis is under attack and in danger. In such an unstable time, people’s priorities are sharpened,” Barak Herscowitz, a former vertical lead, wrote on X in an announcement of his resignation.

TikTok has continued to face questions globally about influence on the popular social media platform, including the influence the Chinese government has on the company due to TikTok’s owner, Chinese tech company ByteDance Ltd. TikTok has said it doesn’t share data or alter content on behalf of the country.

--With assistance from Alex Barinka.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.