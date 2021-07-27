U.S. markets close in 3 hours 49 minutes

TikTok expands LIVE platform with new features, including events, co-hosts, Q&As and more

Sarah Perez
·5 min read

TikTok announced this morning it's expanding its TikTok LIVE platform, which currently allows creators to livestream to fans while responding to viewer comments and questions and accept virtual gifts. Now, the LIVE experience will include a number of new features for creators to make it more competitive with platforms like Instagram Live, including the ability to go live with others, host Q&As, use moderators and improved keyword filters, and more.

For viewers, TikTok is also adding new discovery and viewing tools, among other changes.

The company recently teased some of the LIVE updates to creators across social media ahead of today's announcement.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

According to TikTok, select markets have already had access to LIVE Events, which is a new tool that lets creators better plan their upcoming LIVE sessions.

Creators can schedule and promote their event in advance to build anticipation across their community, while fans can discover, register, and then get notifications and reminders when the LIVE Event is about to begin. Scheduling tools are a fairly common baseline feature for livestreaming platforms to offer, so it makes sense that TikTok would add this.

Image Credits: TikTok

To use this feature, creators can select the LIVE Events icon from the top-right corner of their profile page, then name the event, list the start time and write a brief description. Once they hit create, the LIVE event will go through a brief review process before being visible to the rest of TikTok.

After the event is scheduled, creators can share it through in-app messages, promote with a TikTok video using a LIVE countdown sticker or promote it outside of TikTok. They can also make changes or even delete the event. As they plan for their event, TikTok will show how many people have already registered to attend to better inform creators' promotional efforts.

This feature had already become available in the U.S., Canada, Australia and New Zealand, but is now testing in other global markets, the company said.

Creators can also now go live with others in order to benefit from the combined audience. Currently, the ability to go live with one other co-host is available worldwide, but TikTok is testing going live with multiple hosts in select regions. For comparison, Instagram this year launched the ability for creators to go live with up to four others in Live Rooms.

Meanwhile, TikTok's LIVE Q&As allow audience members to ask questions during the creator's livestreams. Creators can view these questions in their stream chat from a separate panel and have the option to show the questions to all viewers and answer them formally through the existing Q&A tools.

Image Credits: TikTok

Another new tool allows creators to assign trusted moderators to manage their streams before a livestream starts. These moderators will have the ability to mute and block users from the chat as needed. The keyword filtering tool, which blocks words the creators don't want to appear in their chats, has also been expanded to support up to 200 terms.

Over the next few weeks, TikTok will also introduce a way for hosts and moderators to temporarily mute viewers and remove comments.

Image Credits: TikTok

For viewers, meanwhile, TikTok will make it easier to find LIVE videos to watch. Soon, users will be able to tune into LIVE videos directly from the For You Feed and Following pages, by tapping on the new LIVE button, which some may already have, then the "Explore" button, which launches a side panel where they can browse the various LIVE videos available now.

TikTok says the top LIVE categories to date included chat/Q&A, gaming, talents, fashion and daily life.

Viewers will also be prompted to reconsider their comments during the livestream if the system detects they're about to post something potentially harmful or abusive. TikTok has used prompts before to flag unsubstantiated claims in videos its fact-checkers couldn't verify and it has used a similar prompt to address potentially bullying comments.

Image Credits: TikTok

Livestream viewers can also now use picture-in-picture mode on iOS and Android to watch LIVE videos while continuing to use their phone.

The TikTok LIVE experience became particularly popular during the pandemic. And while the company declined to share exact viewer metrics for its livestreams, it said that the number of people going live and the number of people watching LIVE videos had doubled over the last year. These videos may be helping to fuel demand for the app as well, as a recent report from Sensor Tower noted TikTok became the first non-Facebook app to reach 3 billion downloads worldwide, despite being banned in India.

The report also noted that in Q2 2021 the app saw its greatest quarter-over-quarter growth in consumer spending in a year's time, climbing 39% to $534.6 million, up from $384.7 million in the previous quarter. This could signal increased interest in livestreams, as that's where creators tend to generate revenue through virtual gifts.

TikTok's LIVE platform is only open to users over the age of 16, and it regularly removes those who the system detects may be underage. (Asked about a recent purge, TikTok said it's just enforcing its existing guidelines.) It also bans accounts that impersonate or mislead the community about their identity, it said.

All of the new features are available, in some form, to global audiences presently.

Recommended Stories

  • TikTok hopes new tools will create kinder, gentler live streams

    TikTok has rolled out new tools to promote kindness in livestreams, including a 'would you like to rethink posting this' pop-up for harsher comments.

  • The big question for the Big Ten: Should the Big Ten even expand?

    Before worrying about Big 12 teams to add to the Big Ten, answer this question: Should the Big Ten even worry about expanding?

  • Waze will warn you about traffic jams and detours before you drive

    Waze now provides much more info before you drive, including alternate routes and tolls.

  • Google takes legal action over Germany's expanded hate-speech law

    Google said on Tuesday that it was taking legal action over an expanded version of Germany's hate-speech law that recently took effect, saying its provisions violated the right to privacy of its users. The Alphabet unit, which runs video-sharing site YouTube, filed suit at the administrative court in Cologne to challenge a provision that allows user data to be passed to law enforcement before it is clear any crime has been committed. The request for a judicial review comes as Germany gears up for a general election in September, amid concerns that hostile discourse and influence operations conducted via social media may destabilise the country's normally staid campaign politics.

  • Facebook will restrict ad targeting of under-18s

    Facebook Inc will stop allowing advertisers to target people under 18 on its platforms based on their interests or their activity on other sites, it said on Tuesday in a slew of announcements about young users. The change means advertisers will soon be able to target under-18s only by age, gender or location on Facebook, its Messenger service and its photo-sharing platform Instagram. Instagram users under 16 years old will also start to be defaulted into having a private account when they join the platform, the company said, in an effort to stop unwanted contact from adults.

  • Twitter (TWTR) Crushed Expectations For Q2

    Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) was launched in 2006 as a short messaging service. The free-to-use service became increasingly popular in a short span of time. Quarterly tweets on the Twitter app increased from 400,000 in 2007 to more than 100 million in 2008. By 2012, Twitter users were posting nearly 350 million tweets a day. Today, […]

  • Analyst Report: JD.com, Inc.

    JD.com is China's second-largest e-commerce company after Alibaba in terms of transaction volume, offering a wide selection of authentic products at competitive prices, with speedy and reliable delivery. The company has built its own nationwide fulfilment infrastructure and last-mile delivery network, staffed by its own employees, which supports both its online direct sales, its online marketplace and omnichannel businesses. JD.com launched its online marketplace business in 2010.

  • Facebook Wants to Dominate Virtual Reality

    Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) has started taking virtual reality (VR) very seriously over the last few years. Facebook hopes VR can be its next growth platform despite having a relatively small base of a few million users. Here's how VR is playing out for the social media giant and how Facebook is hoping to create the dominant VR platform.

  • Twitter Did More Than Just Bounce Back From COVID-19

    On Thursday, Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) announced stronger than expected second-quarter earnings, lifting the social media company's stock 5% in the premarket Friday. Also after market close, Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP), which also generates much of its revenue from advertising, reported better-than-expected results and saw its stock move up as much as 13%. Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) rose 2%, while Google parent Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) went up 1%. Q2 Figures Revenue grew 74% YoY in the quarter fueled by a broad

  • Facebook sets up new team to work on the 'metaverse'

    Facebook is creating a product team to work on the "metaverse," a digital world where people can move between different devices and communicate in a virtual environment, CEO Mark Zuckerberg said on Monday. The team will be part of the company's virtual reality organization, the group's executive Andrew Bosworth said in a Facebook post. "You can think about the metaverse as an embodied internet, where instead of just viewing content — you are in it," CEO Mark Zuckerberg told The Verge in an interview last week.

  • Facebook Reduces Advertising Targeting for Teenagers

    (Bloomberg) -- Facebook Inc. is ending some targeting advertising of its youngest users and adding some privacy protections amid scrutiny over the social network’s plan to launch an Instagram kids product.Facebook will no longer let marketers show ads to people younger than 18 based on their interests or their activity on other apps and websites. Advertisers will still be able to target ads to young people based on age, gender and location, the company said Tuesday in a blog post. The changes, w

  • Singaporeans Are More Aware of Crypto Than Australians

    Singapore received an Independent Reserve Cryptocurrency Index score of 63 for crypto awareness.

  • Facebook, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:FB) High ROE is Pushing Up their Value

    Most readers would already be aware that Facebook's (NASDAQ:FB) stock increased significantly by 22% over the past three months, and might ask "How much further can it grow?"

  • Watch: Adobe CPO Scott Belsky on navigating teams through company change

    Company growth can be both exciting and terrifying. Learn how to embrace change and encourage your employees to do the same.

  • Norby raises $3.8M for an all-in-one creator marketing platform

    Early in the pandemic, Nick Gerard, Steven Layne, and Samantha Safer Valentine had a hit on their hands. In the era before Zoom fatigue set in, the trio launched Mainstream Live, a website and newsletter that curated live virtual events across platforms and gave people text-based reminders to check them out. After going viral, the Mainstream Live team found itself inundated with questions about the tools it used to surface events and keep its community in the loop.

  • Shopify to Allow Merchants to Sell NFTs Directly Through Their Stores

    One of the first Shopify merchants to offer NFTs will be the NBA’s Chicago Bulls.

  • Pinterest is giving creators ways to make money on the platform

    Influencers can tag Idea Pins with products and disclose paid partnerships more easily.

  • Instagram to default young teens to private accounts, restrict ads and unwanted adult contact

    As it gears up to expand access to younger users, Instagram this morning announced a series of updates designed to make its app a safer place for online teens. The company says it will now default users to private accounts at sign-up if they're under the age of 16  -- or under 18 in certain locales, including in the E.U. It will also push existing users under 16 to switch their account to private, if they have not already done so. In addition, Instagram will roll out new technology aimed at reducing unwanted contact from adults -- like those who have already been blocked or reported by other teens -- and it will change how advertisers can reach its teenage audience.

  • Russian Authorities Block Alexei Navalny’s Website before Parliamentary Election

    Russian authorities blocked political dissident Alexei Navalny's website on Monday ahead of the parliamentary election scheduled for September.

  • Facebook games, Instagram's sensitive content tool

    In today's top stories, Facebook introduces cloud games, Instagram launches a sensitive content control tool and two of the weekend's new releases aren't available on HBO Max.