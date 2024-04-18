TikTok Faces Washington Reckoning as Divest-or-Ban Vote Nears

Steven T. Dennis and Sana Pashankar
3 min read
0

(Bloomberg) -- TikTok is heading to its moment of truth in Washington, with Congress on a fast track to approve a bill aimed at forcing the social-media platform’s Chinese parent ByteDance Ltd. to divest its controversial ownership stake.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Speaker Mike Johnson plans to include TikTok divestiture legislation already passed by the House in a fast-moving aid package for Ukraine and Israel that the chamber is set to clear on Saturday. The Senate is expected to quickly take up the measure, and President Joe Biden promised Wednesday to sign it immediately.

If signed into law, the bill would deliver a significant blow to a video-sharing app used by as many as 170 million Americans. Its enactment would also mark a major setback to the company’s intense lobbying efforts, especially by Chief Executive Officer Shou Chew, who made the rounds on Capitol Hill last month in a bid to get the Senate to squelch the legislation.

Shares of Snap Inc., a key TikTok competitor, jumped 4.7% on Wednesday.

TikTok representatives declined to comment.

Proponents of the bill claim that China’s government uses TikTok as a propaganda tool and could demand that Beijing-based ByteDance share US users’ data — allegations that the company has previously denied. Its enactment risks provoking a fresh showdown with China, whose leaders came out against a sale when Biden previously pressed ByteDance to divest.

TikTok has previously rejected the argument from some lawmakers that this measure is trying to save the popular app by forcing its Chinese parent company to sell it. TikTok hasn’t publicly entertained the possibility of a divestiture and has said that passing this bill would result in the app being banned in the US.

Even if the bill becomes law, it’s expected to face a wave of legal challenges from TikTok and its supporters. The company intends to exhaust all legal challenges before it considers any kind of divestiture from ByteDance if legislation targeting the app becomes law, according to people familiar with the matter.

The bill gives ByteDance nearly a year to divest itself of the social media platform, with 90 of those days subject to a presidential waiver — longer than the six-month time frame in the original House measure.

That longer deadline is among the changes proposed by Senate Commerce Committee Chair Maria Cantwell of Washington State, who said in a brief interview she wants to tweak the House bill to ensure it survives a legal challenge.

It’s not yet clear whether the House has incorporated Cantwell’s suggestions, or whether she would seek changes in the Senate, where the previously passed House proposal had faced opposition from both parties. Including the bill in the foreign aid package may get it through the Senate with limited debate.

The House-passed TikTok legislation has support from data privacy and national security hawks concerned about troves of data on American users potentially being made available to a Chinese company.

Yet a Pew Research Center poll from December showed 38% of Americans support a TikTok ban, down from 50% in March. And Republican calculations became trickier after Donald Trump, the party’s presumptive nominee for this year’s election, came out against a ban that he had supported during his presidency.

Some opponents say the House-passed measure impedes Americans’ right to free speech and risks harming the growing number of entrepreneurs, business owners, and influencers who rely on the app to make a living.

Others, like Cantwell, have expressed concern about court challenges regarding a law singling out one company. Senator Rand Paul, a Kentucky Republican, has predicted it would be struck down.

--With assistance from Erik Wasson, Alex Barinka and Matt Turner.

(Updates with details on bill, in ninth paragraph.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.

Advertisement

Recommended Stories

  • A New Buy Rating Pushes Up GE Vernova Stock, Finally

    Investors appear to be warming up to the idea that shares of the newly independent company are a Buy.

  • Johnson Pushes Ahead on Foreign Aid Plan, Angering Hardliners and Risking His Job

    House Speaker Mike Johnson plowed ahead Wednesday with a slightly modified plan to deliver aid to Ukraine, Israel and Indo-Pacific allies. In doing so, he further infuriated far-right hardliners in his own party, adding momentum to a push by some Republicans to oust him from the speakership less than six months after he won it. Johnson and House Republican leaders unveiled the text of bills that would provide a total of $95.3 billion in foreign aid, setting up a planned series of Saturday evenin

  • The Fed may have pumped so much money into the economy that it's now taking way longer to cut rates

    Interest rate cuts may not come so soon amid strong job growth and persistent inflation.

  • Canada Hikes Capital Gains Tax to Raise Billions for Housing

    (Bloomberg) -- Canada will raise capital gains taxes on businesses and wealthy individuals to help pay for tens of billions in new spending aimed at making housing more affordable and improving the lives of young people.Most Read from BloombergDubai Grinds to Standstill as Cloud Seeding Worsens FloodingChina Tells Iran Cooperation Will Last After Attack on IsraelWhat If Fed Rate Hikes Are Actually Sparking US Economic Boom?Powell Signals Rate-Cut Delay After Run of Inflation SurprisesRed Lobster

  • OCC was ‘asleep at the wheel’ on NYCB, Warren says

    The Massachusetts Democrat and another senator asked the regulator's acting chief why it approved NYCB's merger with Flagstar when the FDIC didn't and when it saw red flags.

  • What went wrong with US inflation

    (Bloomberg) -- This was supposed to be the year that US inflation rode the last mile down to 2%, letting the Federal Reserve steadily reduce interest rates from a two-decade high. Now those expectations have been dashed.Most Read from BloombergDubai Grinds to Standstill as Cloud Seeding Worsens FloodingTesla Asks Investors to Approve Musk’s $56 Billion Pay AgainRed Lobster Considers Bankruptcy to Deal With Leases and Labor CostsBankers Hit With Millions in Breakup Fees for Ditching New JobsChina

  • Schumer says US will provide $6.1 billion to Micron Technology for chip plants in NY, Idaho

    The Biden administration has reached an agreement to provide $6.1 billion in government support for Micron Technology to produce advanced memory computer chips in New York and Idaho. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., personally courted Micron to build what would ultimately be a set of four chip factories near Syracuse in the town of Clay. ”It will be the biggest memory chip plant in America,” said Schumer.

  • Middle East Crisis: Geopolitics Remains a Downside Risk for the Global Economic and Credit Outlook

    A full-scale Middle East conflict is unlikely but any further escalation of tensions would have significant adverse consequences for commodity markets and inflation, affirming geopolitical developments as a core economic challenge globally.

  • Stock market today: Indexes rise as traders try to shrug off Powell's hawkish commentary

    Stocks were looking to break a three-day losing streak as investors tried to shake off Powell's latest comments about inflation.

  • Who owns businesses in California? A lawmaker wants the public to know

    A California lawmaker wants to require business owners and landlords to disclose their identities under legislation aimed at cracking down on opaque ownership structures that have enabled some companies to skirt state laws without facing consequences. Limited liability companies and similar corporations in the United States are often formed to protect a business owner's personal assets. In California, the world's fifth largest economy, such businesses are already required to register with the Secretary of State and share information including the name of the business, its address and the names of its executives or representatives.