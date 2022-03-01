U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,367.50
    -0.50 (-0.01%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,858.00
    +18.00 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,205.50
    -22.50 (-0.16%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,048.50
    +4.00 (+0.20%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    96.40
    +0.68 (+0.71%)
     

  • Gold

    1,904.50
    +3.80 (+0.20%)
     

  • Silver

    24.38
    +0.01 (+0.06%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1204
    -0.0018 (-0.16%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8390
    -0.1470 (-7.40%)
     

  • Vix

    30.15
    +2.56 (+9.28%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3417
    -0.0004 (-0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.2080
    +0.2180 (+0.19%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,191.58
    +5,101.97 (+13.39%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    975.53
    +111.79 (+12.94%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,458.25
    -31.21 (-0.42%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,975.24
    +448.42 (+1.69%)
     

TikTok follows Facebook in blocking RT and Sputnik in the EU

Karissa Bell
·Senior Editor
·1 min read
Dado Ruvic / reuters

TikTok has joined Facebook in blocking access to two Russian state media outlets in the European Union. Sputnik and RT are no longer able to post to audiences within the EU, and their pages and content will no longer be accessible to users in the bloc, a TikTok spokesperson confirmed.

TikTok’s move comes as Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Microsoft have also cracked down on the outlets, which have large followings on social media platforms. Facebook also said Monday that it was blocking access to the publications, and Twitter said it would label all tweets from Russian state media accounts.Those actions come after a broader order from EU officials to ban RT and Sputnik.

