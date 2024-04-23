TikTok fortune of billionaire Republican donor Jeff Yass threatened by Washington
More than a decade ago, ByteDance founder Zhang Yiming sketched out an idea for a new social media company on a napkin in a Beijing coffee
History offers clear perspective of what's to come if Donald Trump wins in November and Republicans take control of Congress.
Though this highflying stock is making Nancy Pelosi and her venture capitalist husband richer, more than a half-dozen billionaires have sent it to the chopping block.
Bank of America said Apple could announce a 5% dividend increase and $90 billion share buyback program when it releases earnings next week.
Here's what could happen next to Alphabet's shares.
Wall Street doesn’t get any credit for the move. There are no stock upgrades or price- target changes to cite.
There are many more companies beyond Nvidia that will see their stocks soar on the promise of AI, Goldman says.
Berkshire stock produced huge gains for decades. But what about the last five years?
The world's biggest chipmaker, which is a bellwether for the global semi producers, recently trimmed its industry-growth outlook.
Not only are these stocks great for income, but they can be more exciting investments than you think.
"If he worked for Citadel Securities, we would fire him, as ability and integrity are at the center of everything we do.”