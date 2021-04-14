U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,124.66
    -16.93 (-0.41%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,730.89
    +53.62 (+0.16%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,857.84
    -138.26 (-0.99%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,247.72
    +18.79 (+0.84%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    62.85
    +2.67 (+4.44%)
     

  • Gold

    1,737.10
    -10.50 (-0.60%)
     

  • Silver

    25.48
    +0.05 (+0.19%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1988
    +0.0033 (+0.28%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6380
    +0.0150 (+0.92%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3775
    +0.0023 (+0.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.9160
    -0.1320 (-0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    62,306.52
    -593.11 (-0.94%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,347.56
    -28.22 (-2.05%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,939.58
    +49.09 (+0.71%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,620.99
    -130.61 (-0.44%)
     

TikTok funds first episodic public health series 'VIRAL' from NowThis

Sarah Perez
·3 min read

TikTok is taking another step towards directly funding publishers' content with today's announcement that it's financially backing the production of media publisher NowThis' new series, "VIRAL," which will feature interviews with public health experts and a live Q&A session focused on answering questions about the pandemic. The partnership represents TikTok's first-ever funding of an episodic series from a publisher, though TikTok has previously funded creator content.

Through TikTok's Instructive Accelerator Program, which was formerly known as the Creative Learning Fund, other TikTok publishers have received grants and hands-on support from TikTok so they could produce quality instructive content for TikTok's #LearnOnTikTok initiative. The program today is structured as four, eight-week cycles during which time publishers post videos four times per week.

NowThis had also participated in the Creative Learning Fund last year and was selected for the latest cycle of the Instructive Accelerator Program. But its "VIRAL" series is separate from these efforts.

NowThis says it brought the concept for the show to TikTok earlier this year outside of the accelerator program, and TikTok greenlit it. TikTok then co-produced the series and provided some funding. Neither NowThis nor TikTok would comment on the extent of the financial backing involved, however.

The "VIRAL" series itself is hosted by infectious disease clinical researcher Laurel Bristow, who spent the last year working on COVID treatments and research. Every Thursday, Bristow will break down COVID facts in easy-to-understand language, NowThis says, including things like vaccine efficacy, transmission timelines, and treatment. The show will also bust COVID myths, provide information about ongoing public health risks, and feature interviews with a cross-section of experts.

Each episode of the will be 45 minutes in length and will also include an interactive segment where the TikTok viewing audience will be able to engage in a real-time Q&A session about the show's content. In total, five episodes are being produced, and will air starting on Thursday April 15 at 6 PM ET and will run through Thursday May 13 on the @NowThis main TikTok page.

@nowthisTune in to our new TikTok live show VIRAL on Thursdays at 6pm ET with host @kinggutterbaby

♬ original sound - nowthis

https://www.tiktok.com/embed.js

NowThis has become one of the most-followed news media accounts on TikTok, with 4.6 million followers across its news and politics channels, since launching a little over a year ago. Because of its focus on video, it's been a good fit for the TikTok's platform.

The approach TikTok is taking with "VIRAL's" production, it's worth noting, stands in contrast to how other social media platforms are handling the pandemic and COVID-19 information. While most, including TikTok, have pledged to fact check COVID-19 information, remove misinformation and conspiracies, point users to official sources for health information, and provide other resources, TikTok is directly funding public health content featuring scientists and researchers, and then promoting it on its network.

The company explained to TechCrunch its thinking on the matter.

"As the pandemic continues to evolve, we think it's important to provide our community an outlet to dispel misinformation and communicate with public health experts in real-time," said Robbie Levin, Manager of Media Partnerships at TikTok. "NowThis has consistently been a great partner that produces engaging and informative content, so we felt this series would be an impactful and important avenue for our users to receive credible information on our platform," Levin noted.

While the pandemic has driven the topic of choice here, paying creators for content is not new. And TikTok isn't the only one to do so. Instagram and Snapchat are both funding creator content for their TikTok clones, Reels and Spotlight, respectively. And new social platforms like Clubhouse are funding creators' shows, as well.

TikTok says it's not currently talking to other publishers to produce more series like "VIRAL," but it isn't ruling out the idea of expanding its creator funding and producing efforts. In addition to its accelerator program, which is continuing, TikTok says if "VIRAL" proves successful and the community responds positively, it will pursue similar opportunities in the future.

