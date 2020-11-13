U.S. markets close in 3 hours 2 minutes

TikTok Is Granted 15-Day Extension on Forced-Sale Deadline

David Yaffe-Bellany
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- The Trump administration has given the owner of TikTok another 15 days to resolve national security concerns before it’s required to sell the viral video-sharing app.

The app’s Chinese owner, ByteDance Ltd., said in a court filing Friday that the Committee on Foreign Investment in the U.S. had granted it until Nov. 27 to reach an agreement, extending a deadline that was set to expire on Thursday. TikTok declined to comment on the filing.

ByteDance challenged the Thursday deadline in court in Washington on Tuesday, saying the government hadn’t responded to its latest efforts to strike a compromise and prevent an enforced sale.

The sale deadline was one element of an array of threats aimed at TikTok by the Trump administration. For months, the app faced the prospect of a U.S. ban that was also set to go into effect on Nov. 12. But federal judges in Washington and Pennsylvania have blocked those prohibitions. The Commerce Department said on Thursday that it would comply with those orders, even as the government appeals the decisions.

‘Any Steps Necessary’

The sale order was part of a separate process overseen by the Treasury Department. The penalties that ByteDance would face if it failed to sell TikTok to a U.S. company by Nov. 12 were never clearly spelled out, though the order said the Justice Department could take “any steps necessary” to enforce the sale.

The U.S. contends that TikTok is a national security threat, saying it could give China’s government access to the personal data of millions of Americans because it’s owned by a Chinese company. President Donald Trump has made the battle over TikTok a central front in his broader crackdown on the influence of China’s technology industry in the U.S.

But he has said nothing about TikTok since last week’s election, focusing instead on his legal battles to upend the vote. In its court filing challenging the Nov. 12 sale deadline, ByteDance said it hadn’t heard back from Cfius after offering a compromise to resolve the government’s national security concerns and avoid a forced sale.

ByteDance had sought U.S. approval for a deal to sell a stake in the app to Oracle Corp. and Walmart Inc. before the Thursday deadline. That agreement appears to be in limbo amid court fights and the election.

(Updates with potential buyers in last paragraph.)

  • Chinese EV maker Li Auto shares soar on revenue beat, while Citron 'pulls the plug' on NIO

    Chinese electric car startup Li Auto is soaring as much as 25% during Friday’s morning session after reporting a top line beat for its first quarterly results since going public.

  • Nio stock falls after short-seller Citron targets EV maker

    Nio's ES6 hatchback model faces imminent threat from likely price cuts for Tesla's Model Y in China, Andrew Left-owned Citron said in an investor note. Nio did not respond to a request for comment. Tesla has cut prices in China on several occasions, aiming to gain more market share in the world's biggest car market.

  • Chinese Electric Car Stocks Hit Major Speed Bump As Short Seller Warns

    The huge rally in China electric car stocks decelerated sharply after short seller Citron Research targeted Nio.

  • Elon Musk Takes COVID-19 PCR Test After Seeing Symptoms, Mixed Rapid Test Results

    Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk said he took four tests for COVID-19 on Thursday, two of which came out positive.What Happened: Musk said on Twitter that something "extremely bogus is going on" as he was tested for COVID-19 four times. "Two tests came back negative, two came back positive. Same machine, same test, same nurse."The billionaire entrepreneur said he was administered rapid antigen tests from Becton Dickinson and Co. (NYSE: BDX). > Symptoms of a typical cold. Nothing unusual so far.> > -- Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 13, 2020The CEO also said on social media that he was opting to get polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests from another laboratory and that it would take 24 hours to get the results.> If it's happening to me, it's happening to others. I'm getting PCR tests from separate labs. Results will take about 24 hours.> > -- Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 13, 2020Musk concurred with a Twitter user who theorized that the revenues from the tests are "likely not bogus [and] very consistent."Why It Matters: Musk had called for an end to lockdowns tweeting "FREE AMERICA NOW" amid the pandemic.He had argued in the favor of reopening the economy with "care [and] appropriate protection" and equated lockdowns with house arrest. Managers at Tesla's Fremont, California factory asked some employees to return to work in April despite health orders to the contrary prevailing in the area.In March, Musk had tweeted that children are "essentially immune" from COVID-19, drawing Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) into the controversy over non-removal of the post, the Verge reported.Price Action: Tesla shares closed nearly 1.30% lower at $411.76 on Thursday and fell 0.18% in the after-hours session.See more from Benzinga * Click here for options trades from Benzinga * Tesla's China-Made Model Y Threatens Nio's Growing Dominance, Bloomberg Analysts Say * Rivian Says All Its Electric Vehicles Will Now Come With Driver Assistance System(C) 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Tesla Gigafactory Texas Progress Revealed In Aerial Photos

    Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is currently building Gigafactory Texas, which will build Tesla's Cybertruck, Model 3, Y and possibly more.New drone pictures show the progress being made on the factory. The photographer notes in a video some of the many changes observed at the site.> Here are a few more photos from 12 November Giga Texas ... a lot going on all over the work site! Check out my YouTube Video (@JoeTegtmeyer) later today for a lot more and information on what is going on at the site! pic.twitter.com/M75jzDNTnq> > -- Joe Tegtmeyer (@JoeTegtmeyer) November 12, 2020We're starting to see many structures begin to take shape. Most of the massive expanse of land is prepped, including more permanent working areas and plenty of gravel and backfill for future construction. Tesla plans to begin deliveries of the Cybertruck by the end of 2021.Photo courtesy of TeslaSee more from Benzinga * Click here for options trades from Benzinga * Tesla Gigafactory Shanghai Production Rate Points To Sharp Annual Increase * Waymo Suggests 'Orders Of Magnitude More Advanced' Than Tesla's Full Self-Driving Approach(C) 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Mall Giants Simon, Taubman Face Off at Trial Over Busted Buyout

    (Bloomberg) -- Simon Property Group Inc.’s rescinded $3.6 billion offer to buy rival mall owner Taubman Centers Inc. is going to trial Monday after a months-long dispute sparked by the pandemic.The companies announced a buyout agreement in February, just before Covid-19 hit the U.S., wreaking havoc on retailers and landlords. Simon in June said it was walking away from the deal and sought in court to have it “validly terminated.” Taubman countersued in an effort to force Simon to complete the purchase. Michigan Circuit Court Judge James Alexander will hear the case without a jury and is expected to rule by the end of the year.The timing of the offer couldn’t have been worse. Simon, one of the biggest U.S. mall owners, agreed to pay $52.20 a share for Taubman, a 51% premium. Taubman’s shares have dropped about 30% since March as the virus spread across the country, spurring lockdowns that shuttered bricks-and-mortar stores and pushed shoppers increasingly to the internet.“This situation is black swan times two -- or three,” Simon Property Chief Executive Officer David Simon said about the pandemic on the company’s earnings call this month.There’s a lot at stake for both landlords. Mall owners have been crushed by social-distancing measures, and their cash flow is suffering as rent collections drop and vacancies increase. Even after stores reopened, sales have been slow to recover, and retailer bankruptcies are mounting across the industry.‘Difficult Road’For shareholders of the smaller Taubman, it’s critical for the deal to go through, even at a reduced price that the companies may settle on, according to Lindsay Dutch, a Bloomberg Intelligence analyst.“There would be a difficult road ahead if it fails since Taubman has to manage the excess vacancies, all the empty stores coming to malls, and doing so with a much tighter balance sheet than Simon,” she said.Simon, meanwhile, has coveted Taubman’s high-quality centers for years, but “they’re also super-focused on cash flow and want to make sure they’ll get a return on their acquisition,” Dutch said.Read more: Mall shakeout just beginning as complex debt drowns owners Representatives for Simon and Taubman declined to comment.In court filings, Indianapolis-based Simon argued that it had legitimate grounds to scrap the buyout because Taubman’s revenue suffered a “material adverse effect” and the company didn’t take proper steps to mitigate damage from the pandemic. Simon also cited Taubman’s move to amend $1.63 billion in credit agreements as a violation of the deal.For its part, Taubman noted that it took some of the same steps as Simon to address the fallout from Covid-19, and argued its rival was legally obligated to complete the transaction on June 30 as scheduled.Legal BillsThe Bloomfield Hills, Michigan-based company, led by CEO Robert Taubman, wants the judge to enforce the buyout or award the company damages, including the loss of the premium offered to shareholders. Those damages could exceed $1 billion, according to Elliott Stein, a senior litigation analyst at Bloomberg Intelligence.Alexander Goldfarb, an analyst at Piper Sandler & Co., said investors generally believe Taubman has the stronger legal case, but that Simon will fight paying the premium it agreed to and is better equipped financially to drag out the dispute. That could motivate Taubman to settle sooner rather than later because it’s more strapped for cash, he said.Both companies already have run up big tabs: In the third quarter, Taubman recorded $17 million in lawsuit-related expenses, while Simon had roughly $20 million in total legal costs, some of which went toward fighting the deal.“You’re not spending that kind of legal money if you’re just trying to give it the college try,” Goldfarb said.‘Taking a Risk’In a large number of buyouts that imploded over Covid-19 concerns, the parties have found ways to come up with a settlement by cutting the price by about 10%, said Larry Hamermesh, a University of Pennsylvania law professor who specializes in corporate M&A cases.“It’s a sensible resolution that happens frequently,” he said. “It may be difficult to make the case that Covid alone is enough to justify a material adverse change since we haven’t had any rulings to that effect so far. Both sides are taking a risk going to trial.”It’s not the first time Simon and Taubman have tangled over a buyout. In 2003, Simon launched an unsuccessful takeover of its rival. The bid prompted changes to Michigan’s corporate statutes governing takeovers after heavy lobbying by the Taubman family of their home-state lawmakers.A resolution may not come easily. Both firms have already gone through a months-long mediation process to no avail.“For a settlement, the two parties need to come to an agreement on a lower price, and that may be difficult to do,” Dutch said. “You have two strong-minded CEOs of two companies, and getting them to come to an agreement to work together could take time.”The case is Simon Property Group Inc. v. Taubman Centers Inc., No. 2020-181675-CB, Michigan Circuit Court, Oakland County (Pontiac).For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2020 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Here’s How Biden’s 401(k) Plan Would Affect High Earners. A Split Congress Stands in the Way.

    The president-elect’s 401(k) plan would institute tax credits for each dollar saved, leveling the playing field by offering the same incentive for retirement saving regardless of a worker’s income. Experts doubt it will move through as is.

  • China President Xi Jinping Personally Ordered Halt Of Jack Ma's Ant IPO: WSJ

    China's President Xi Jinping personally made the decision to halt Alibaba Group Holdings (NYSE: BABA)-backed Ant Group's initial public offering, touted to be the world's largest IPO, a Wall Street Journal report claims.What Happened: Ant Group could have raised $37 billion in its dual listing in China and Hong Kong, valuing the financial services company at more than $280 billion, but Chinese regulators suspended the listing, citing tighter regulations to protect the financial interests of consumers and investors.The new regulations will force the Ant Group to rework its business model of being a bridge between borrowers and banks. If all rules were to be implemented, it would require Ant to raise more capital to back the loans it grants to customers and seek national licenses to continue its operations.Reportedly, Alibaba founder Jack Ma irked the regulators in his speech on Oct. 24, where he criticized the Chinese government for tight financial regulations and holding back technological development. Ma said that he wanted to help solve China's financial problems through innovation.Xi and other senior leaders, who read government reports about the speech, were furious. Reportedly, Xi ordered Chinese regulators to investigate and possibly shut down the IPO.Why It Matters: The problems between wealthy entrepreneurs' growing influence in China and the state is not new. "Xi doesn't care about if you made any of those rich lists or not. What he cares about is what you do after you get rich, and whether you're aligning your interests with the state's interests," a Chinese official said, as per the Journal.Ant's mobile payment system Alipay is used by roughly 70% of the Chinese population, disrupting the financial system. Ant has favored serving companies and small businesses ignored by the traditional banking system and has made loans to more than 20 million small businesses and roughly half a billion individuals. Reportedly, regulators wanted to rein in Ant for long as it has been spared from the tough regulations and capital requirements that commercial banks have to adhere to. Some analysts expect Ant's valuation to halve to $140 billion due to the IPO suspension and the new regulations.Image Courtesy: WikimediaSee more from Benzinga * Click here for options trades from Benzinga * These Tech Giants Will Take The Brunt Of China's Antimonopoly Rules, As Per Morgan Stanley * Another Alibaba-Backed Grocer Suffers Massive Data Breach(C) 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • 7 Bank Stocks to Buy for the Dividends

    Income investors can still look to financials. Bank stocks have been particularly hard hit in 2020 by the pandemic, with major sector exchange-traded funds such as the $17 billion Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (ticker: XLF) down more than 10% this year even while the S&P 500 has moved about 10% higher over the last 11 months or so. For the most part, these are modest, commercially focused banks that don't take on big investment risks or other sophisticated operations.

  • My grandson says my financial adviser is steering me wrong and double-charging me. What should I do?

    In addition, I had to pay big sales commissions (my grandson calls them “loads”) when I first bought these funds. If she had put all my money into just one company, I would have gotten a discount on the sales commissions. Finally, her firm is charging me a “management fee” every quarter; my grandson says her firm is being amply compensated by the mutual funds, and these charges are in effect double-charging me.

  • Dow Futures Climb As Arizona Recount Win Cements Biden White House Path; COVID Infection Surge Caps Gains

    The value of all the world's tradeable stocks rose past the $95 trillion mark for the first time ever this week as a post election, and pre vaccine, rally continues to boost markets at home and abroad.

  • Dow Sinks As McConnell Digs In On Stimulus; This Warren Buffett Stock Breaks Out

    The Dow Jones fell as Mitch McConnell threw cold water on hopes for a larger stimulus bill. Meanwhile a Warren Buffett stock passed a buy point.

  • The number of 401(k) and IRA millionaires reach record high amid pandemic

    The number of retirement investors with at least $1 million saved in their accounts hit a record high in the third quarter, even as the pandemic’s second wave approached and the economic outlook remained uncertain.

  • Trump Issued an Order Banning Investment in Some Chinese Stocks. What You Need to Know.

    The investment ban is the latest effort by the Trump administration to restrict the flow of capital to Chinese companies.

  • Tesla rival Xpeng is differentiating itself in the electric car market

    Yahoo Finance chats with Xpeng vice chairman and president Brian Gu about the Chinese electric car maker's path forward after its first quarter as a public company.

  • Brothers Build $22 Billion Fortune on Hope for Covid-19 Vaccine

    (Bloomberg) -- The stock rally sparked by Pfizer Inc.’s promising Covid-19 vaccine trial results boosted many investors’ fortunes, but none so dramatically as a pair of German brothers.Andreas and Thomas Struengmann have collectively added about $8 billion to their wealth this year thanks to their stake in BioNTech SE, the German firm that’s developing the vaccine with Pfizer. BioNTech’s American depositary receipts surged this week after the U.S. drug giant reported the shot they’re working on prevented 90% of symptomatic infections in tens of thousands of volunteers.At $22 billion, the twins have one of the world’s biggest health-care fortunes, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. The brothers, 70, formed their empire by reinvesting the proceeds of their family’s generic drugs businesses.They “have reshaped their fortune by simply believing in science,” said Paul Westall, co-founder of family office recruitment firm Agreus Group.The Struengmanns didn’t respond to requests for comment.Athos ServiceThe brothers set up their family office, Athos Service, soon after Novartis AG announced in 2005 it was buying their drugmaker, Hexal, along with their stake in affiliate EON Labs for a combined 5.7 billion euros ($6.7 billion).Thomas Struengmann said in a December interview with German newspaper Handelsblatt that the brothers initially promised themselves they wouldn’t invest more than 1 billion euros in the biotech sector because of the risks and requisite patience. They ended up exceeding that cap after seeing glimpses of promise.“You want to see your little plants continue to grow,” he said.Their bet on BioNTech epitomizes their ambition of funding transformational drugs. They helped to give the firm 150 million euros in seed money in 2008 and now own about half of the company. Its stock rally has boosted the fortune of BioNTech Chief Executive Officer Ugur Sahin as well to more than $4 billion, according to the Bloomberg index, putting him on the cusp of joining the world’s 500 richest people.The Struengmanns also backed Sahin’s previous venture, Ganymed Pharmaceuticals AG, a cancer-treatment company the Turkish-born scientist founded with his wife Ozlem Tureci. Just under a year after the couple turned their attention to Covid-19, the results of the preliminary trial are a validation of the new type of drug that they’ve spent their careers chasing.“It could open the pharmaceutical field for a new class of molecules,” Sahin said in an interview Monday.‘Big Elephants’After taking over family-owned drug company Durachemie from their father Ernst in 1979, the brothers sold it seven years later and used the proceeds to set up Hexal. They started with about two-dozen employees in an apartment building near Munich and grew it into the world’s fourth-largest generic-drug company.“Our strength is speed and flexibility,” Thomas, who has a doctorate in business management, said in a 2004 interview. “While the big elephants are making their decisions, we have already taken action.”BioNTech’s U.S. initial public offering last year capped off a busy decade for the brothers.Since 2010, they’ve co-invested with EQT AB in a hearing-aid business from Siemens AG, sold German lender Suedwestbank AG for more than double what they paid for it in 2004 and snapped up stakes in numerous biotech firms including Immatics NV, which recently merged with Arya Sciences Acquisition Corp.Not all their bets have paid off.Immatics’s share price has fallen about a third since it began trading on the Nasdaq in July, while 4SC AG, a German cancer-drug firm in which the Struengmanns are majority shareholders, is down more than a fifth this year. BioNTech had a rocky start, pricing its IPO below its target range, though its shares have since surged 580%.“For us, it’s not primarily about returns,” Thomas said in the Handelsblatt interview. It’s “above all about generating highly effective medical innovations.”(Updates with details of Sahin firm in 10th paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2020 Bloomberg L.P.

  • GE Stock Is Jumping. Its Cash Pile Is Holding Up, Even in a Tough Year.

    General Electric stock got a boost on Friday after Barclays analyst Julian Mitchell hiked his price target for the shares. The underlying reason for the analyst’s move is good news for shareholders, too

  • Raymond James: These 3 Stocks Are Poised to Surge by Over 80%

    We’re a little over one week past the Presidential election, and the market reaction shows that that investors are pleased. While the election margins were razor thin, the will of the voters came through: they rejected Donald Trump, and his brash, in-your-face style, but they also rejected the Democratic Party on policy; the Dems lost seats in the House, will likely not take control of the Senate, and also lost ground at the State level. America’s voters seem to be tired of drama, whether it comes from Donald Trump or the Democrats’ push to the political left. They want a government that will simply plod straight along.And it looks like they will get just that. With power split in the White House and the Chambers of Congress, we’re about to be reminded of a feature of the checks and balance system: that gridlock is a result of a closely divided electorate. Change won’t happen unless one side or the other gets a large majority, or a small majority over several terms. Neither of those is in the cards for now.The immediate result is a multi-day market rally. The implication is clear – the markets sentiment has calmed since the election, and investors look forward to government settling into a more normal mode in the coming months.To this end, investors are sure to find solid options in the near term. Writing from Raymond James, analyst Ric Prentiss has recently published three reviews on mid-cap stocks, pointing out why, in his view, they offer high return potential with more settled markets in the coming year. The stocks all fit a profile: they are at the lower end of the mid-cap range, with market valuations between $2 billion and $3 billion; they inhabit the telecom ecosystem, and they all have, according to Raymond James, over 80% upside potential. We ran the the three through TipRanks database to see what other Wall Street's analysts have to say about them.Telephone & Data Systems (TDS)First on our list, Telephone & Data Systems, is a Chicago-based company providing a range of telecom services to over 6 million customers. The company offers broadband over cable and wireline, wireless products and services, and TV and voice services. TDS operates the country’s fifth-largest cellular carrier.TDS has dramatically outperformed expectations in 2020, despite the ongoing coronavirus. Revenues, at $1.32 billion, are about level with the pre-corona report ($1.34 billion in Q4 2019), while earnings jumped in 1Q20 and have remained high ever since. The Q3 earnings, at 66 cents, beat the forecast by 153%. It was an impressive performance, made more so by the 266% year-over-year growth.On another bright note for investors, TDS has maintained its dividend payment through the year. The 17-cent per common share payout annualizes to 68 cents, and offers a yield of 3.6%, nearly double the average yield found among S&P-listed companies.TDS has shown strong business through the year, but its weak point has been in the fiber and wireline niche. However, Raymond James’ Ric Prentiss looks at the half-full glass, noting: "WFH policies have continued to result in some slower approvals from municipalities and electrical utilities associated with building aerial fiber. And in some cases, TDS is pivoting to alternatives with better economics. Still, TDS Telecom grew fiber service addresses 5% y/y and is seeing better-than-expected take rates around 30-40%, depending on the market. Moreover, 34% of Wireline customers are now served by fiber, compared to 29% a year ago, and TDS expects acceleration throughout the rest of 2020."Prentiss rates TDS as a Strong Buy, and increased his price target by 6% to $34. At that level, he sees an 81% upside for the stock over the next months. (To watch Prentiss’s track record, click here)This stock also holds a Strong Buy rating from the analyst consensus, based on 3 unanimous Buy reviews set in recent weeks. Shares are priced at $18.73 and the average target of $34.83 suggests a one-year upside of 85.5%. (See TDS stock analysis on TipRanks)ViaSat, Inc. (VSAT)Next up, ViaSat, is a high-speed satellite broadband provider. The California company serves commercial and defense markets, building on the broad need, across industries, for secure communications.Social lockdown measures took a toll on the company’s business, especially the shutdowns of airlines. Commercial air traffic relies heavily on satellite communications, and that slowdown is still weighing on ViaSat.The headwinds are partially offset by a backlog in services ordered. Revenues have remained stable over the past four quarters, between $530 million and $588 million, with the $554 million recorded in Q3 being solidly in the middle of that range. Earnings have bounced back into positive territory after turning negative in Q2. The third quarter EPS was only 3 cents, but that was a dramatic sequential improvement from the previous 20-cent net loss.In his look at VSAT, Prentiss notes, “Government Systems and Commercial Networks remain strong, while the IFC business continues to navigate significant headwinds related to COVID-19… On the positive side, social distancing and Safer-At-Home policies are driving more residential broadband data usage and pushing ARPUs higher…”Prentiss rates VSAT an Outperform (i.e. Buy) while his $63 price target suggests an 87% upside potential.Overall, ViaSat gets a Moderate Buy rating from the analyst consensus, based on 3 reviews that include 2 Buys and 1 Hold. The shares have an average price target of $53.33, which implies a 12-month upside of 59% from the trading price of $33.39. (See VSAT stock analysis on TipRanks)EchoStar Corporation (SATS)Last but not least is EchoStar, another satellite operator. This company controls a constellation of communications satellites, offering satcom capabilities to the media and private enterprises, as well as both civilian and military US government agencies. In addition, EchoStar provides satellite broadband in 100 countries around the world.At the top line, EchoStar's revenues have held steady for the past three quarters, coming in at $465 million, $459 million, and $473 million. And while earnings were negative in Q1 and Q2, the Q3 results showed a net profit of 26 cents per share.The sequential Q3 improvements at the top and bottom lines come along with increases in the EchoStar’s subscriber base, to more than 1.54 million in total. The company also boasts a strong balance sheet, having more than $2.5 billion in cash on hand and no net debt.Covering SATS, Ric Prentiss is upbeat about near- and mid-term prospects. He writes, “SATS [has] strategic optionality in a time when others, especially higher levered satellite companies, are cash starved facing significant maturities or capex programs… we think a number of organic and inorganic growth options are being considered, including the future deployment of SBand spectrum after lining up anchor tenant(s). Lastly, we believe EchoStar's recently announced collaboration with Inmarsat to provide capacity for In-Flight Connectivity should provide over time high margin cash flows, and we note the deal is not exclusive.”These comments back another Strong Buy rating, and Prentiss’s $57 target price indicates room for 123% growth in the next year. In terms of other analyst activity, it has been relatively quiet. 1 Buy and 1 Hold ratings assigned in the last three months add up to a ‘Moderate Buy’ analyst consensus. In addition, the $43.50 average price target puts the upside potential at ~74%. (See SATS stock analysis on TipRanks)To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Penny Stocks With Massive Upside Potential Ahead

    There is a clear conclusion to be reached from the US election results – the American people wanted to discard the drama of both President Trump and Democratic Party, and are willing to do so by installing a Democratic President while increasing Republican strength in Congress and down ballot. A result like that points to future gridlock, at least in the near-term, and that in turn could be just what that markets want. A deeply divided government is unlikely to make any drastic policy changes, to the right or to the left, allowing the financial world to keep plodding straight along.Which means, we may be near a bottom for many stocks with depressed share values. If so, this effect may be most visible among the so-called penny stocks, shares with a selling price below $5. These stocks are already close to the true bottom of the market, and basic statistics shows that they are more likely than not going to rise.However, before jumping right into an investment in a penny stock, Wall Street pros advise looking at the bigger picture and considering other factors beyond just the price tag. For some names that fall into this category, you really do get what you pay for, offering little in the way of long-term growth prospects thanks to weak fundamentals, recent headwinds or even large outstanding share counts.Taking the risk into consideration, we used TipRanks’ database to find compelling penny stocks with bargain price tags. The platform steered us towards two tickers sporting share prices under $5 and “Strong Buy” consensus ratings from the analyst community. Not to mention substantial upside potential is on the table.Sequans Communications (SQNS)Sequans Communications is a chipmaker, with a solid reputation in the 4G market and a forward-looking focus on the 5G and IoT sectors. The company has incorporated several generations of tech developments into its IoT chip designs, and become a leading innovator in that market.So far, the chaotic conditions of 2020 have not been easy for SQNS. The company has been hit hard by disruptions in the supply and distribution chains, and is down 48% since hitting its peak in July.On the plus side of the ledger, revenues rose – as they have been all year. The Q3 top line was $14.1 million, which represented a 15% sequential gain and an impressive increase of 116% year-over-year.Currently going for $4.09 apiece, Sequans shares could see major gains, according to some analysts.Covering the stock for Roth Capital, 5-star analyst Scott Searle points out the company’s upbeat potential: “Sequans continues to hit key customer and product development milestones. The places the company on track for samples in late 2021. Importantly, in addition the anticipated $10M 5G strategic opportunity, Sequans is actively engaged with several additional potential partners. We believe that the company remains uniquely positioned to become a tier 1 supplier into specialized 5G applications that we expect to represent 10’s of millions of units by the 2023-2025 time frame in terrestrial FWA, satellite, public safety, etc. We highlight that Ericsson continues to forecast FWA lines to increase from 51M in 2019 to 160M by 2025, representing a $500M to $1B TAM.”To this end, Searle rates SQNS a Buy along with a $13 price. Should his thesis play out, a potential gain of 218% could be in the cards. (To watch Searle’s track record, click here)Sequans holds a unanimous Strong Buy rating from the analyst consensus, based on 4 Buy reviews given in the last two months. Furthermore, the average price target suggests it will more than double, growing by 148% from current levels. (See SQNS stock analysis on TipRanks)Repro-Med Systems (KRMD)Next on the list, Repro-Med Systems, is a medical device company. This small cap company inhabits a competitive niche – but one with a high profit potential when new treatments or devices are approved. KRMD designs products for infusion therapies and emergency medicine, two vital segments of the medical market. The company operates under the name KORU Medical Systems.KRMD peaked this year in April, and has been losing ground in share value ever since. The stock is down 69%, even though revenues grew in 1H20. Results for the calendar third quarter were mixed; the top line slipped sequentially to just over $6 million, but cumulative sales for the first three quarters of 2020 are up 19% from the same period in 2019. Operating expenses have been stable, and gross profit totaled over 64% of net sales. The company finished the quarter with $32.4 million in net cash available.Kyle Rose, 5-star analyst with Canaccord, sees an opportunity here, especially for investors willing to shoulder some risk. He writes, “For investors that can play these smaller names we view this as a compelling buying opportunity. The headwinds in the Q3 are a near-term challenge but far from a long-term thesis changer. We continue to think investors will need to look past quarter/quarter volatility to ascertain longer-term annualized trends, which continue to look positive here. KRMD benefits from a persistent trend away from IV to SC Ig delivery and offers a compelling value proposition that positions the company to emerge as the standard of care for large volume subcutaneous drug delivery.”Acknowledging the headwinds, Rose rates KRMD a Buy along with a $10 price target. This figure suggests strong growth of 164% in the year ahead. (To watch Rose’s track record, click here)This is another stock with a unanimous Strong Buy from the analyst consensus. That rating is based on 3 Buy reviews, and points to Wall Street’s confidence. The average share price is $9.67, which indicates a 155% upside from the trading price of $3.83. (See KRMD stock analysis on TipRanks)To find good ideas for penny stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • ‘I think everybody’s taken a deep breath’: Biden didn’t get a ‘blue wave’ but here’s how he can advance his tax agenda

    With two Senate seats up for grabs, what does this mean for families thinking about their tax bill in a Biden era?